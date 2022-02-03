U.S. markets close in 1 hour 16 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,494.30
    -95.08 (-2.07%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,198.69
    -430.64 (-1.21%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,966.25
    -451.30 (-3.13%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,004.25
    -25.27 (-1.25%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    90.18
    +1.92 (+2.18%)
     

  • Gold

    1,806.60
    -3.70 (-0.20%)
     

  • Silver

    22.41
    -0.30 (-1.31%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1436
    +0.0131 (+1.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8290
    +0.0630 (+3.57%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3594
    +0.0018 (+0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.9280
    +0.4780 (+0.42%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    36,615.97
    -1,013.69 (-2.69%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    850.76
    -8.29 (-0.96%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,528.84
    -54.16 (-0.71%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,241.31
    -292.29 (-1.06%)
     
JOBS:

Jobless claims: Another 238,000 Americans filed new claims

The results marked back-to-back weeks of decline

LIM College to Offer Master's Degree in The Business of Cannabis

·3 min read

First of its kind program aims to develop future leaders in rapidly expanding industry

NEW YORK, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LIM College, a leading educational authority in the business of fashion and its adjacent fields, is launching a Master of Professional Studies (MPS) degree program in The Business of Cannabis.

(PRNewsfoto/LIM College)
(PRNewsfoto/LIM College)

The College recently received authorization from New York State to offer this first of its kind program. The inaugural class will start in September.

The MPS program in The Business of Cannabis will be delivered fully online and can be completed in one calendar year. It is designed for career-changers as well as those who are interested in advancing their current cannabis-related careers.

Coursework will encompass retailing, social and economic justice, marketing, supply chain, regulatory compliance, and more. Master's degree candidates will also complete a capstone project, where they will develop a formal plan for a cannabis business and pitch it directly to industry professionals.

This will be LIM's second groundbreaking degree offering in the cannabis space. Recognizing overlapping skills and experience sought by employers in both fashion and cannabis businesses—including in marketing, retail, branding, and supply chain—plus the need for specific cannabis industry knowledge, in October 2021 the College announced it would offer the nation's first Bachelor of Business Administration degree in The Business of Cannabis.

Said Elizabeth S. Marcuse, President of LIM College, "We developed the master's program in The Business of Cannabis with tremendous input from industry professionals. They know the type of knowledge and skills cannabis employers are seeking in job candidates. Earning an advanced degree in The Business of Cannabis will prepare graduates to take on leadership and management roles in one of the fastest-growing industries in the United States."

In keeping with LIM's longstanding approach of focusing on the practical workplace application of academic knowledge, courses will be taught by professionals currently working in the cannabis industry, including Chris Jones, Founder of Cannabis Xpress; Ulysses Youngblood, Co-Founder and President of Major Bloom; and Paige Cecchi, who, as a Principal in 710 Growth Ventures, is an investor, advisor and strategist working with leading cannabis brands.

Says Cecchi, "After years of stigmatization and misinformation, education is key to the success of this nascent legal industry. Foundational education in cannabis business will set graduates apart in a rapidly growing industry that needs professionals who are adaptive, inspired, and aware of the cannabis industry's history."

Wei Hu, Esq., Founding Partner at MRTA Law, PC will teach a course on social and economic justice considerations embedded in the cannabis business. He says, "Social and economic equity components are critically important to successfully operating a cannabis business. It's not only about working in the industry. It's also about effecting change on a broader level."

Other industry professionals who consulted on program development include Karen Meshkov, Director of Business Development for cannabis/hemp recruiting firm FlowerHire; Penelope Nam-Stephen, a former merchandising director for Burberry who is now Chief Commercial Officer for Community Growth Partners; and Sarah Falvo, Managing Director of Business Development for The Arcview Group, a leading financial and consulting services firm in the cannabis and hemp industry.

According to the consumer analytics firm Headset, the cannabis market has the potential to reach $45.8 billion in the U.S. by 2025, with New York State projected to be the third largest market in the nation. Globally, the market could reach $102 billion by 2026 (source: Prohibition Partners). Full-time jobs in the U.S. cannabis industry grew by 32% to 321,000 in 2020, according to the 2021 Leafly Jobs Report.

For more information visit: https://www.limcollege.edu/academics/business-cannabis

For information on applying to the Master of Professional Studies in The Business of Cannabis program contact Michael Zaytsev, Academic Director, Business of Cannabis at michael.zaytsev@limcollege.edu


About LIM College
Founded in 1939, LIM College educates students for success in the global business of fashion and its many related industries. As a pioneer in experiential education, LIM fosters a unique connection between real-world experience and academic study in business principles, offering master's, bachelor's, and associate degree programs. LIM College is located in Manhattan — the nation's fashion and business capital — giving students vast opportunities for resume-building experience and professional development.

Contact: Meredith Finnin, LIM College, meredith.finnin@limcollege.edu, 646.218.2156

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lim-college-to-offer-masters-degree-in-the-business-of-cannabis-301475142.html

SOURCE LIM COLLEGE

Recommended Stories

  • I inherited ‘a sizeable amount’ from my mother. A financial adviser took me out for a free meal at an investment seminar, and made ‘some good, interesting points.’ But should I be wary?

    MarketWatch Picks has highlighted these products and services because we think readers will find them useful; the MarketWatch News staff is not involved in creating this content. Finding good, trustworthy financial advice is tough. Then there are those investors who get a color, glossy postcard in the mail offering a free steak dinner and the chance to meet a savvy financial planner at an “investment seminar.”

  • The ‘best job in America’ pays $145,000 and has 14,000 job openings — and offers a generous work-life balance

    Glassdoor released its top job for 2022 based on earning potential, overall job satisfaction rating and number of job openings.

  • Oil Frackers Brace for End of the U.S. Shale Boom

    Companies have tapped many of their best wells. The limited inventory leaves the industry with little choice but to hold back growth, even amid the highest oil prices in years.

  • Verizon, T-Mobile, and AT&T Can't Ignore This Any Longer

    The nation's wireless industry is being rattled by newcomers nobody saw coming just a few years ago.

  • Meta CFO cries ‘wolf’ again with bleak Facebook outlook — but he may be right this time

    Meta Platforms Inc. shares plunged more than 22% in Wednesday's extended session after another warning from CFO David Wehner. This time, however, the CFO's caution arrived with other worrisome signs

  • Biden Wants to Nix a Trump-Era Retirement Plan Rule. So Does Wall Street.

    Financial-services firms uniformly agree with the DOL proposal to rescind a Trump-era rule making it harder for Erisa plan advisors to align investments with ESG criteria.

  • CNN Employees Grill WarnerMedia CEO Over Jeff Zucker’s Departure

    Jason Kilar said there are no plans to issue additional information about the investigation, which he said is complete.

  • Shock and Dismay at CNN as Chief Jeff Zucker Resigns

    The disclosure of Zucker's long-rumored consensual relationship with a direct-report is the latest black eye for the news network.

  • There are three types of workers. Which one are you?

    Before you accept a new job, think like a management scholar and figure out which type of worker you are.

  • Ford chooses big construction firm to lead Blue Oval City project

    Ford Motor Co. has picked its general contractor for the Blue Oval City site in West Tennessee. Now, the search for subcontractors and other partners in the $5.6B project has begun in earnest.

  • U.S. job market faces reshuffling as workers quit at near record rates

    Gina Marino quit two jobs last year. In the summer, she left a position at a small social media marketing agency for a bigger firm offering more money and greater responsibility. A more targeted job search brought fast responses from companies needing to fill spots immediately.

  • This Is the Only Metaverse Stock You Need

    No matter what you think the metaverse will look like, it's likely to include more digital objects, improved social digital spaces, and new technologies like virtual and augmented reality in one shape or form. No matter what the metaverse looks like, the company positioned to profit from its growth is Unity Software (NYSE: U). Unity is already the most popular tool for developers of mobile games with 61% of developers using its software.

  • Biden borrows too much, while America’s economy hollows out

    It’s easy to be distracted by Russia’s provocations in Ukraine and the Federal Reserve’s new war on inflation but as the economy recovers from the delta and omicron variants, difficult post-pandemic challenges await the Biden administration. The new normal will feature hybrid work for many white-collar workers, lowering demand for office space. Corporate pursuit of the efficiencies associated with just-in-time and globalization—and reliance on China’s inexpensive labor and export subsidies to keep prices down—have created brittle and vulnerable supply chains.

  • ‘No, no, no, no, no!’ My wife and I are close to retirement, but we want to buy a house. Should I empty my 401(k) for the down payment?

    'I am over 59 years of age, and I am hoping to retire in six years. My wife may retire a little before that.'

  • 2 Unstoppable Growth Stocks Down 55% and 75% to Buy and Hold

    In the early days of the pandemic, the broader market fell sharply in a matter of weeks, then promptly rebounded to deliver impressive returns in 2020 and 2021. Unfortunately, that frenzied atmosphere came alongside business closures and supply chain disruptions that caused an uptick in inflation. In response, the Federal Reserve is expected to raise interest rates three or four times in 2022, a move that makes it more difficult for companies to fund growth with debt.

  • Russia Boosts Oil Output But Still Can’t Meet Its OPEC+ Quota

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia ramped up its oil output in January yet likely pumped below its OPEC+ quota for a second consecutive month, as the nation’s producers struggle with a lack of spare capacity.Most Read from BloombergAlphabet Stock Split Aimed at Bringing Google Shares to MassesTeen Who Demanded $50,000 From Elon Musk Is Now Targeting More Billionaire JetsSeaWorld Makes $3.4 Billion Takeover Bid for Cedar FairBe Warned — the Turbulence This Time Is DifferentCovid-Infected HIV Patient Developed

  • Australian mining billionaire files lawsuit against Facebook over scam ads

    Iron ore magnate Andrew Forrest said on Thursday he is launching criminal proceedings against Meta Platform Inc's Facebook in an Australian court, alleging that it breached anti-money laundering laws and its platform is used to scam Australians. Forrest, Australia's richest man and chairman of Fortescue Metals Group, said he was taking the action to stop people losing money to clickbait advertising scams, such as ones using his image to promote cryptocurrency schemes. The lawsuit filed by Forrest in the Magistrates Court of Western Australia alleges Facebook "failed to create controls or a corporate culture to prevent its systems being used to commit crime."

  • Trulieve Celebrates Statewide Retail Rebrand in Maryland on February 5

    Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the United States, is hosting a statewide celebration commemorating the re-branding of its Maryland retail locations, formerly branded as Harvest. On Saturday, Feb. 5, Trulieve invites registered medical marijuana patients and their caregivers to join the celebration at each retail location across the state.

  • Electric car transition puts over 70,000 jobs at risk in Italy, unions and lobby say

    The transition to electric vehicles will put around 73,000 jobs at risk in Italy, metal workers' unions and a lobby group said on Thursday, calling on the government to start discussions on measures to support the automotive industry. Analysts say the auto sector in Italy could be hit harder than elsewhere because of the small average size of firms in the country and the scale of investment needed to comply with the European Union's "Fit-For-55" climate plan phasing out combustion engines by 2035. "This plan, if not accompanied by (government) intervention, could lead to a loss of approximately 73,000 jobs in Italy, with 63,000 in the 2025-2030 period," employers' group Federmeccanica and the FIM, FIOM and UILM unions said in a rare joint statement.

  • Activision Blizzard earnings preview: Investors look for more details on Microsoft acquisition

    Activision Blizzard, on Thursday, will make its first earnings report since Microsoft announced it will purchase the company.