Can Lim Seong Hai Capital Berhad's (KLSE:LSH) Stock Catch Up to Strong Fundamentals?

Lim Seong Hai Capital Berhad's (KLSE:LSH) stock was mostly flat over the past week. However, its fundamentals look pretty strong which means that its price could rise in the future as markets usually follow the long-term financial performance of a business. In this article, we decided to focus on Lim Seong Hai Capital Berhad's ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Lim Seong Hai Capital Berhad is:

55% = RM51m ÷ RM93m (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. So, this means that for every MYR1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of MYR0.55.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Lim Seong Hai Capital Berhad's Earnings Growth And 55% ROE

First thing first, we like that Lim Seong Hai Capital Berhad has an impressive ROE. Secondly, even when compared to the industry average of 14% the company's ROE is quite impressive. Under the circumstances, Lim Seong Hai Capital Berhad's considerable five year net income growth of 74% was to be expected.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Lim Seong Hai Capital Berhad's growth is quite high when compared to the industry average growth of 14% in the same period, which is great to see.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if Lim Seong Hai Capital Berhad is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is Lim Seong Hai Capital Berhad Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Lim Seong Hai Capital Berhad has a three-year median payout ratio of 30% (where it is retaining 70% of its income) which is not too low or not too high. By the looks of it, the dividend is well covered and Lim Seong Hai Capital Berhad is reinvesting its profits efficiently as evidenced by its exceptional growth which we discussed above.

While Lim Seong Hai Capital Berhad has seen growth in its earnings, it only recently started to pay a dividend. It is most likely that the company decided to impress new and existing shareholders with a dividend.

Conclusion

Overall, we are quite pleased with Lim Seong Hai Capital Berhad's performance. Particularly, we like that the company is reinvesting heavily into its business, and at a high rate of return. Unsurprisingly, this has led to an impressive earnings growth. If the company continues to grow its earnings the way it has, that could have a positive impact on its share price given how earnings per share influence long-term share prices. Not to forget, share price outcomes are also dependent on the potential risks a company may face. So it is important for investors to be aware of the risks involved in the business. You can see the 4 risks we have identified for Lim Seong Hai Capital Berhad by visiting our risks dashboard for free on our platform here.

