Lima, ODOT ask for public input on road project

Feb. 21—LIMA — The city of Lima and the Ohio Department of Transportation will have a public meeting from 6 to 8 p.m. March 21 at the UNOH Racers Station to discuss a roadway construction project.

In a message, the Lima/Allen County Chamber of Commerce invited small business owners to share their opinions with other members of the public on plans to improve the five-lane roadway from Latham Avenue to College Park West.

The meeting, which will also be available through the project website, will share plans to do the following: install a median from Latham to Windsor Drive, convert five lanes to three from Windsor to College Park West, install sidewalks on the west side of the roadway, upgrade all three traffic signals at these locations, reconstruct driveways according to the improvements, install new catch basins and repair storm sewers and replace a sanitary sewer force.

The city and ODOT are asking for the public to attend the meeting to provide their input or to submit questions from March 21 to April 21.

On the project website, the estimated project cost is $6.25 million.

The website also says that funding is secured and will come from federal, state and local resources.

It adds that the project is needed to improve pedestrian safety and reduce overall vehicle crashes, per a study conducted by Choice One Engineering.

Crash reports from 2017 to 2021 along Cable Road far exceeded statewide averages, according to the site.

During the project, which is set to start April 2026, traffic would be maintained except for about three months during the work to be done between Windsor Drive and College Park West, when southbound drivers would be detoured.

Anyone interested could provide comments in the comment form section of the site or by mailing a document to David Louth at the Lima City Building, 50 Town Square, Lima.

Comments can also be phoned in at 419-998-5567 or emailed to david.louth@cityhall.lima.oh.us.

Documents detailing the plans further are available on the site.

Story continues

A virtual open house will also be available on the site from March 21 to April 21.

The project bears an expected completion date of June 2027.

Reach Jacob Espinosa at 567-242-0399.