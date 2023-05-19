Limbach Holdings (NASDAQ:LMB) shareholder returns have been incredible, earning 708% in 3 years

For us, stock picking is in large part the hunt for the truly magnificent stocks. Mistakes are inevitable, but a single top stock pick can cover any losses, and so much more. For example, the Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB) share price is up a whopping 708% in the last three years, a handsome return for long term holders. Also pleasing for shareholders was the 66% gain in the last three months. The company reported its financial results recently; you can catch up on the latest numbers by reading our company report. It really delights us to see such great share price performance for investors.

The past week has proven to be lucrative for Limbach Holdings investors, so let's see if fundamentals drove the company's three-year performance.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

Limbach Holdings became profitable within the last three years. That kind of transition can be an inflection point that justifies a strong share price gain, just as we have seen here.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

It is of course excellent to see how Limbach Holdings has grown profits over the years, but the future is more important for shareholders. If you are thinking of buying or selling Limbach Holdings stock, you should check out this FREE detailed report on its balance sheet.

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Limbach Holdings has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 279% in the last twelve months. That's better than the annualised return of 12% over half a decade, implying that the company is doing better recently. Given the share price momentum remains strong, it might be worth taking a closer look at the stock, lest you miss an opportunity. Most investors take the time to check the data on insider transactions. You can click here to see if insiders have been buying or selling.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

