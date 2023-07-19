Lime green is the hottest color of the season—shop our top 14 picks

Certain colors are par for the course every single summer. Think: shades of red, white, and blue, as well as eye-catching brights, particularly hot pink and neon yellow. This summer, however, one color is making its rounds more than ever: Lime green! While the color might seem nostalgic and remind you of cut-off T-shirts from the early 2000s, we’re here to show you just how evolved it’s become.

The vibrant lemon-lime hue is vivid yet light, infusing any outfit with a fresh, energetic vibe. Don’t believe us? Keep reading to discover 14 lime green garments, shoes, and accessories that will instantly enliven your summer ensembles.

1. Pilcro Boxy Plunge V-Neck Tee

The best lime green style to shop right now: Pilcro Boxy Plunge V-Neck Tee.

If you love to keep it casual during summer, swap out your plain white tee for a zesty lime one. The Pilcro Boxy Plunge V-Neck Tee is a popular pick, with its relaxed silhouette and thick-hemmed neckline. The ultra-light, cotton top has a heathered effect, making it look lived-in yet chic. It’s sold in women’s sizes XXS to XL. And, if you fall in love with the fit, you’ll be glad to know it’s available in nine other colors, too.

$48 at Anthropologie

2. Pair Eyewear The Lime Green Glasses

The best lime green style to shop right now: Pair Eyewear Lime Green Glasses

Love to make a statement with your eyewear? Swap out your regular glasses for a pair of lime green top frames from Pair Eyewear. For those that don’t know, top frames are plates that magnetize to the frames, so you can switch up your glasses every day if you so wish. The best part? The Lime Green top frames are available in 10 shapes (and an additional 5 shapes in kid’s sizes), so you’ll be able to find a pair that suits your face shape beautifully. Just keep in mind that you’ll need to buy a pair of regular Pair frames for them to adhere to.

$25 at Pair

3. J.Crew Collection Limited-Edition Taffeta Side-Cutout Midi Dress

The best lime green style to shop right now: J.Crew Collection Limited-Edition Taffeta Side-Cutout Midi Dress

Ready to dive headlong into the lime trend? The J.Crew Collection Limited Edition Taffeta Side-Cutout Midi Dress is a beautiful option. Designed with an asymmetrical neckline, adjustable straps, a tie-back, and—best of all—pockets, this dress is a great choice for those looking for a lime dress for wedding season. It’s sold in women’s sizes 00 to 24, too, so it’s among the more size-inclusive lime garments on the market.

$216 at J.Crew (Save $182)

4. Lele Sadoughi Lime Zest Fusion Crystal Paillette Knotted Headband

The best lime green style to shop right now: Lele Sadoughi Lime Zest Fusion Crystal Paillette Knotted Headband

Add a hint of lime to any outfit you’re wearing with the Lele Sadoughi Lime Zest Fusion Crystal Paillette Knotted Headband. The padded cotton headband features hand-embellished pinwheel charms accented with 14k gold-set crystals. Needless to say, it’s bound to turn heads. And in case you’re wondering, Lele’s headbands are among the most comfortable on the market. No headaches here!

$195 at Lele Sadoughi

5. L’Academie Kaya Blazer

The best lime green style to shop right now: L'Academie Kaya Blazer

Oversized blazers are popping up all over social media and real life, which means this lime green L’Academie Kaya Blazer (sold in women’s sizes XXS to XL) is a must. The boxy silhouette is made of a viscose-rayon-linen blend, giving it a light, summery feel. It has dramatic padded shoulders and a single-button closure, all of which add to the effortlessly-chic allure of this blazer.

Love the idea of a lime blazer but need a different size? The Eloquii One Button Blazer ($100, normally $130), is a great plus-size option that comes in women’s sizes 14 to 32.

$90 at Revolve (Save $208)

6. Dolce Vita Novah Heels

The best lime green style to shop right now: Dolce Vita Novah Heels

A simple way to add a touch of lime to your wardrobe is with a pair of shoes. These Dolce Vita Novah Heels, which are sold in women’s sizes 6 to 10, are trendy for their lime hue as well as their jelly straps. They pair beautifully with little black dresses, denim, and even your all-lime ensembles, so they’ll be a versatile addition to any closet.

$90 at Anthropologie (Save $35)

7. JW Pei Gabbi Ruched Hobo Handbag in Cyber Lime

The best lime green style to shop right now: PW Pei Gabbi Ruched Hobo Handbag

We love the look of a high-contrast purse, so the JW Pei Gabbi Ruched Hobo Handbag feels like a no-brainer for anyone looking to easily incorporate lime into the mix. The small handbag has a statement scrunched strap and a magnetic closure to keep the bag shut. Inside, you’ll find a single card pocket and a faux suede lining. It’s a small purse with mighty style power—and you’ll be pleased to know it’s sold in seven other colors, including an even more vivid neon green option.

$89 at JW Pei

8. Alison Lou Small Lucite Jelly Hoop Earrings

The best lime green style to shop right now: Alison Lou Small Lucite Jelly Hoop Earrings

If you’re not ready to wear a lime top or pants, ease into the trend with a pair of Alison Lou Small Lucite Jelly Hoop Earrings. One of the brand’s most affordable accessories, these unique hoops make a striking statement. I would know: I have three pairs and get endless compliments anytime I wear them. They’re made with plated 14K yellow gold posts and backs, so they tend to be gentle enough for most.

$125 at Alison Lou

9. Abercrombie & Fitch Traveler Mini Dress

The best lime green style to shop right now: Abercrombie & Fitch Traveler Mini Dress

Casual-chic exercise dresses are quite popular this year, making the Abercrombie & Fitch Traveler Mini Dress a particularly great option for those looking to embrace the lime trend. The buttery-soft dress is designed with adjustable straps and built-in shorts, complete with a hidden cell phone pocket. Pair it with your favorite sneakers or a pair of Birkenstocks and you’ve got an outfit that’s ready to take on the farmer’s market, TSA, brunch—wherever! It’s sold in women’s petite, regular and tall sizes XXS to XXL.

$70 at Abercrombie & Fitch

10. Birkenstock Arizona Essentials in Active Lime

The best lime green style to shop right now: Birkenstock Arizona Essentials

Speaking of Birkenstocks, the Arizona Essentials sandals are a fan-favorite summer footwear pick, especially in the bold Active Lime colorway. In addition to being notably less expensive than traditional Birks, these flexible EVA double-strap sandals are waterproof, making them great for the pool, beach, and lake. Looking to snag a pair? They’re sold in women’s sizes 5 to 10.5.

$50 at Free People

11. Offline By Aerie Real Me Xtra Hold Up! Legging

The best lime green style to shop right now: Offline by Aerie Real Me Xtra Hold Up! Legging

It’s a common thought that dressing well for working out has the ability to lift your mood and subsequently boost your energy levels mid-exercise. Sticking to that idea, may we suggest slipping into a pair of the Offline By Aerie Real Me Xtra Hold Up! Leggings? Sold in women’s short, regular, and tall sizes XXS to XXL, the lime leggings are bright and bold and the lightweight, medium-support fabric is designed to stay up even during the most rigorous workouts.

Love the look of a matching set? Pair these bright leggings with the Offline By Aerie Seamless Corset Sports Bra for $14 (normally $35), also sold in the head-turning Lime Slush shade.

$26 at Aerie (Save $39)

12. Farm Rio Green Lime Bananas Organic Cotton T-Shirt

The best lime green style to shop right now: Farm Rio Green Lime Bananas Organic Cotton T-Shirt

For a more nostalgic take on the lime green clothing trend, consider this Farm Rio Green Lime Bananas Organic Cotton T-Shirt (sold in women’s sizes XXS to XL). The crewneck tee features a relaxed silhouette with chic padded shoulders that give it an elevated allure, along with a fun vintage-inspired print. Pair it with white trouser shorts, your favorite blue jeans, or a printed mini skirt—whatever you choose, you can’t go wrong.

$75 at Farm Rio

13. APL Women's TechLoom Breeze

The best lime green style to shop right now: APL Women's TechLoom Breeze Sneakers

Love to run? Or maybe you just like sneakers that are easy to get in and out of. Whatever the case may be, the APL Women’s TechLoom Breeze sneakers (sold in women’s shoe sizes 5 to 11) are worth looking into. The flexible, lace-up, celebrity-beloved mesh sneakers are designed with a sock-like fit that can be slipped on and off, making them a comfortable, lightweight silhouette perfect for summer.

$220 at APL

14. House of CB Mistress Rocks Lime Baggy Trousers

The best lime green style to shop right now: House of CB Mistress Rocks Lime Baggy Trousers

Trousers are having a major moment here in 2023, which makes these lime pants from House of CB a must. The Mistress Rocks Lime Baggy Trousers, which are sold in women’s sizes XS to L+, are made of soft cotton twill, making them a lightweight, summer-friendly pick. As for us, we’d pair them with the Pilcro Boxy Plunge V-Neck Tee above for a monochromatic lime ‘fit.

$75 at House of CB

