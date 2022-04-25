U.S. markets close in 28 minutes

Lime and Limestone Market Report: Production, Consumption, Trends and Forecast to 2030 – IndexBox

IndexBox, Inc.
·5 min read
Companies Mentioned in the Report: Valley Minerals, United States Lime & Minerals, Carmeuse, Lhoist Group, Martin Marietta Materials Inc., Graymont Limited, Mississippi Lime Company Inc., Cheney Lime & Cement Co., RHI Magnesita, Pete Lien & Sons Limited, New Enterprise Stone & Lime Co., Hydrite Chemical Co., Greer Lime Company, Central Concrete Supermix Inc., Austin White Lime Co., Opta Minerals Inc., Surpass Chemical, Dunham Price Inc., B. E. Atlas Company, Anchor Stone Co., Liters Quarry Inc., IMASCO Minerals Inc., New Point Stone Co., Ohio Asphaltic Limestone Corp.

NEW YORK, April 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IndexBox has just published a new report: 'U.S. – Lime and Limestone - Market Analysis, Forecast, Size, Trends and Insights'. Here is a summary of the report's key findings.

U.S. Lime and Limestone Market Statistics

Imports

$59.3 Million USD

Exports

$53.3 Million USD

Top Foreign Suppliers

Canada, Mexico

Top Export Destinations

Canada, Mexico

In 2021, the lime and limestone market in the U.S. was finally on the rise to reach $2.8B after two years of decline. Over the period under review, consumption, however, recorded a mild decline. Over the period under review, the market hit record highs at $3.5B in 2007; however, from 2008 to 2021, consumption remained at a lower figure. REQUEST FREE DATA

U.S. Lime and Limestone Production

In 2021, production of lime and limestone was finally on the rise to reach 17M tonnes after two years of decline. Over the period under review, production, however, recorded a slight curtailment. The pace of growth was the most pronounced in 2010. Lime and limestone production peaked at 20M tonnes in 2007; however, from 2008 to 2021, production remained at a lower figure. REQUEST FREE DATA

U.S. Lime and Limestone Exports

After two years of decline, shipments abroad of lime and limestones increased by 26% to 335K tonnes in 2021. In general, sales abroad posted a resilient expansion. Exports peaked at 422K tonnes in 2018; however, from 2019 to 2021, exports failed to regain the momentum. REQUEST FREE DATA

In value terms, lime and limestone exports skyrocketed to $53M in 2021. Overall, exports continue to indicate a buoyant expansion. The pace of growth appeared the most rapid in 2010. Exports peaked at $84M in 2018; however, from 2019 to 2021, exports stood at a somewhat lower figure.

Exports by Country

Canada (320K tonnes) was the main destination for lime and limestone exports from the United States, with a 96% share of total exports. It was followed by Mexico (10K tonnes), with a 3% share of total supplies.

In value terms, Canada ($46M) remains the key foreign market for lime and limestone exports from the United States, comprising 86% of total supplies. Mexico ($5M) with a 9.3% share of total exports took the second position in the ranking. From 2007 to 2021, the average annual growth rate of value to Canada totaled +6.5%.

Export Prices by Country

The average lime and limestone export price stood at $159 per tonne in 2021, surging by 8.2% against the previous year. There were significant differences in the average prices for the major export markets. In 2021, the country with the highest price was Mexico ($487 per tonne), while the average price for exports to Canada totaled $143 per tonne. From 2007 to 2021, the most notable rate of growth in terms of prices was recorded for supplies to Mexico.

U.S. Lime and Limestone Imports

In 2021, overseas purchases of lime were finally on the rise to reach 323K tonnes after two years of decline. Over the period under review, imports, however, continue to indicate a mild downturn. The pace of growth was the most pronounced in 2009. Over the period under review, imports hit record highs at 512K tonnes in 2011; however, from 2012 to 2021, imports stood at a somewhat lower figure.

In value terms, lime and limestone imports rose sharply to $59M in 2021. The total import value increased at an average annual rate of +1.3% from 2007 to 2021.

Imports by Country

In 2021, Canada (284K tonnes) constituted the largest supplier of lime and limestones to the United States, accounting for an 88% share of total imports. Moreover, lime imports from Canada exceeded the figures recorded by the second-largest supplier, Mexico (23K tonnes), more than tenfold.

In value terms, Canada ($47M) constituted the largest supplier of lime to the United States, comprising 79% of total imports. The second position in the ranking was occupied by Mexico ($5.4M), with a 9% share of total supplies.

From 2007 to 2021, the average annual rate of growth in terms of value from Canada was relatively modest. Imports from Mexico recorded a growth rate of +1.7% per year.

Import Prices by Country

In 2021, the average import price for lime and limestones amounted to $184 per tonne, rising by 2.9% against the previous year. There were significant differences in the average prices amongst the major supplying countries. In 2021, the country with the highest price was the Dominican Republic ($254 per tonne), while the price for Canada ($165 per tonne) was amongst the lowest. From 2007 to 2021, the most notable rate of growth in terms of prices was attained by Mexico, while the prices for the other major suppliers experienced mixed trend patterns.

About IndexBox

IndexBox is a market research firm developing an AI-driven market intelligence platform that helps business analysts find actionable insights and make data-driven decisions. The platform provides data on consumption, production, trade, and prices for more than 10K+ different products across 200 countries.

For more information, please visit

Website https://www.indexbox.io

Twitter https://twitter.com/indexbox

YouTube https://www.youtube.com/IndexBox

LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/indexbox-marketing/

Product Coverage

Quicklime, slaked lime, hydraulic lime (excl. pure calcium oxide and calcium hydroxide), and calcined or sintered dolomite (excl. broken or crushed dolomite for concrete aggregates, road metalling or railway or other ballast).

Related Links

Lime and Limestone Market

Dolomite Market

Agglomerated Dolomite Market

Chalk and Dolomite Market

Granite Building Stone Market

CONTACT: Contact Information Mekhrona Dzhuraeva Editor media@indexbox.io


