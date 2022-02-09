U.S. markets open in 7 hours 44 minutes

Lime Market in Africa to Record 8.11% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2022 | Evolving Opportunities with AFRILIME & Afrimat Ltd.|17000+ Technavio Reports

·5 min read

NEW YORK, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Lime Market in Africa in Africa - Competitive Analysis, Drivers, Trends, Challenges, Five Force Analysis" report has been added to Technavio's offering. The lime market in Africa is set to grow by 436.36 thousand units from 2021 to 2026, progressing at a CAGR of 4.71% as per the latest report by Technavio. The lime market share growth in Africa by the hydrated lime segment will be significant for revenue generation. The market segment is primarily driven by the rapid growth in wastewater treatment infrastructure where it is used as a primary ingredient. Moreover, the segment is expected to grow steadily during the forecast period due to the increasing use of hydrated lime in the agriculture sector, production of sugar from sugar cane and other products, especially in emerging economies in Africa. With the growth in population and the rising scarcity of freshwater resources, several countries are investing significantly in domestic and industrial wastewater treatment and recycling.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Lime Market by Product and Distribution channel - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Lime Market by Product and Distribution channel - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

To gain further insights on the market contribution of various segments -Download a free sample now!

Company Profiles
The lime market in Africa is concentrated and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The lime market in Africa report provides complete insights on key vendors including AFRILIME, Afrimat Ltd., Bontebok Limeworks Pty Ltd., GYPSOIL, Idwala Industrial Holdings (Pty) Ltd., Limeco, Omya International AG, Oyana Lime, SA Lime and Gypsum Pty Ltd., and Zohdy Minerals and Trading Supplies.

Few Companies with Key Offerings -

  • AFRILIME, Afrimat Ltd. - The company offers lime products under the brand name of Biolam.

  • Bontebok Limeworks Pty Ltd. - The company offers lime products under the brand name of Vooma.

  • GYPSOIL - The company offers lime products which improve soil conditions.

  • Idwala Industrial Holdings (Pty) Ltd. - The company offers lime products which are made up of quick lime and calcium oxide.

  • Limeco - The company offers lime products for agriculture products.

  • To know about all major vendors with their key offerings -Download a free sample now!

Market Dynamics
The market is driven by factors such as the increased adoption of lightweight machinery across industries, rapid growth of the construction sector during the forecast period, and the growing focus on wastewater recycling. However, health hazards associated with hydrated lime are hindering the market growth. The holistic analysis of the drivers & challenges will help in deducing end goals and refining marketing strategies to gain a competitive edge. Technavio lime market in Africa analysis report also provides detailed information on other upcoming trends that will have a far-reaching effect on the market growth.

Competitive Analysis
The competitive scenario provided in the lime market in Africa report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Segmentation

  • By Product, the market is classified into hydrated lime, quicklime, and others.

  • By Distribution Channel, the market is classified as online & offline

For more information on the segmentation of the lime market in Africa - Download a free sample now!

Related Reports -
Fragrance Ingredients Market -The fragrance ingredients market share is expected to increase by USD 2.83 billion from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 3.90%. Download a free sample now!

Specialty Chemicals Market in US -The specialty chemicals market share in the US is expected to increase by USD 40.48 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.00%. Download a free sample now!

Lime Market In Africa Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.71%

Market growth 2022-2026

436.36 thousand units

Market structure

Concentrated

YoY growth (%)

8.11

Regional analysis

Africa

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

AFRILIME, Afrimat Ltd., Bontebok Limeworks Pty Ltd., GYPSOIL, Idwala Industrial Holdings (Pty) Ltd., Limeco, Omya International AG, Oyana Lime, SA Lime and Gypsum Pty Ltd., and Zohdy Minerals and Trading Supplies

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lime-market-in-africa-to-record-8-11-y-o-y-growth-rate-in-2022--evolving-opportunities-with-afrilime--afrimat-ltd17000-technavio-reports-301477401.html

SOURCE Technavio

