Lime Market in Africa to Record 8.11% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2022 | Evolving Opportunities with AFRILIME & Afrimat Ltd.|17000+ Technavio Reports

NEW YORK, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The " Lime Market in Africa in Africa - Competitive Analysis, Drivers, Trends, Challenges, Five Force Analysis " report has been added to Technavio's offering. The lime market in Africa is set to grow by 436.36 thousand units from 2021 to 2026, progressing at a CAGR of 4.71% as per the latest report by Technavio. The lime market share growth in Africa by the hydrated lime segment will be significant for revenue generation. The market segment is primarily driven by the rapid growth in wastewater treatment infrastructure where it is used as a primary ingredient. Moreover, the segment is expected to grow steadily during the forecast period due to the increasing use of hydrated lime in the agriculture sector, production of sugar from sugar cane and other products, especially in emerging economies in Africa. With the growth in population and the rising scarcity of freshwater resources, several countries are investing significantly in domestic and industrial wastewater treatment and recycling.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Lime Market by Product and Distribution channel - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Company Profiles

The lime market in Africa is concentrated and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The lime market in Africa report provides complete insights on key vendors including AFRILIME, Afrimat Ltd., Bontebok Limeworks Pty Ltd., GYPSOIL, Idwala Industrial Holdings (Pty) Ltd., Limeco, Omya International AG, Oyana Lime, SA Lime and Gypsum Pty Ltd., and Zohdy Minerals and Trading Supplies.

Few Companies with Key Offerings -

AFRILIME, Afrimat Ltd. - The company offers lime products under the brand name of Biolam.

Bontebok Limeworks Pty Ltd. - The company offers lime products under the brand name of Vooma.

GYPSOIL - The company offers lime products which improve soil conditions.

Idwala Industrial Holdings (Pty) Ltd. - The company offers lime products which are made up of quick lime and calcium oxide.

Limeco - The company offers lime products for agriculture products.

Market Dynamics

The market is driven by factors such as the increased adoption of lightweight machinery across industries, rapid growth of the construction sector during the forecast period, and the growing focus on wastewater recycling. However, health hazards associated with hydrated lime are hindering the market growth. The holistic analysis of the drivers & challenges will help in deducing end goals and refining marketing strategies to gain a competitive edge. Technavio lime market in Africa analysis report also provides detailed information on other upcoming trends that will have a far-reaching effect on the market growth.

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario provided in the lime market in Africa report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Segmentation

By Product, the market is classified into hydrated lime, quicklime, and others.

By Distribution Channel, the market is classified as online & offline

Lime Market In Africa Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.71% Market growth 2022-2026 436.36 thousand units Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 8.11 Regional analysis Africa Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AFRILIME, Afrimat Ltd., Bontebok Limeworks Pty Ltd., GYPSOIL, Idwala Industrial Holdings (Pty) Ltd., Limeco, Omya International AG, Oyana Lime, SA Lime and Gypsum Pty Ltd., and Zohdy Minerals and Trading Supplies Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

