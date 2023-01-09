U.S. markets open in 4 hours 57 minutes

Lime market: Growth opportunities led by Afrimat Ltd, Brookville Manufacturing, Cape Lime - Technavio

·17 min read

NEW YORK, Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --The lime market size is forecast to increase by USD 36.7 million tonnes from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 3.78%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The growth of the market will be driven by the rapid growth of the construction sector during the forecast period, growing focus on wastewater recycling, and increased adoption of lightweight machinery across industries.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Lime Market 2023-2027
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Lime Market 2023-2027

Technavio categorizes the global lime market as a part of the global diversified metals and mining market within the global materials market. The parent global diversified metals and mining market covers companies engaged in producing or extracting metals and minerals such as non-ferrous metals (except bauxite), salt and borate, phosphate rock, and diversified metal mining operations. Non-ferrous metals mainly include lead, nickel, tin, titanium, zinc, cobalt, mercury, tungsten, beryllium, bismuth, cerium, cadmium, niobium, indium, gallium, germanium, lithium, selenium, tantalum, tellurium, vanadium, and zirconium. It also includes various alloys of non-ferrous metals.

Charts & data tables about market and segment sizes for a historic period of five (2017-2021) years have been covered in this report. Download the Sample Report

The market is segmented by product (hydrated lime and quicklime), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Segmentation by product (hydrated lime and quicklime),

  • Hydrated lime: The main component used to remove acidic impurities and return water's potential hydrogen (pH) equilibrium is hydrated lime. Various nations are making considerable investments in the treatment and recycling of domestic and industrial wastewater due to the increase in population and the growing scarcity of freshwater resources. In order to ensure that industrial and municipal facilities comply with the relevant wastewater treatment standards, developed economies are also making large investments in industrial wastewater recycling facilities and implementing strict legislation. Additionally, the market is anticipated to expand gradually due to the rising agricultural use of hydrated lime and rising cane and sugar beet output, particularly in Asia and Africa.

To get detailed insights about inclusions and exclusions, buy the report 

Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including Afrimat Ltd., Brookville Manufacturing, Cape Lime, Carmeuse Coordination Center SA, Cheney Lime and Cement Co., Cornish lime Co., CRH Plc, Graymont Ltd, Lhoist SA, Lime Group Australia, Linwood Mining and Minerals Corp, Minerals Technologies Inc., Mississippi Lime Co., Niki Chemical Industries, Nordkalk Corp., Ognyanovo K AD, Pete Lien and Sons Inc, Sigma Minerals Ltd., United States Lime and Minerals Inc., and PPC Ltd.

Key benefits for industry players & stakeholders – 

  • The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.

  • It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.

  • The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.

Expand operations in the future - To get requisite details, ask for a custom report.

Customer landscape - Analysis of price sensitivity, adoption lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria by Technavio

  • One of the core components of the customer landscape is price sensitivity, an analysis of which will help companies refine marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

  • Another key aspect is price sensitivity drivers (purchases are undifferentiated, the purchase is a key cost to buyers, and quality is not important), which range between LOW and HIGH.

  • Furthermore, market adoption rates for all regions have been covered.

Get a holistic overview of the lime market by industry experts to evaluate and develop growth strategies. Download the Sample

Related Reports:

Cement Market by Product, End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027: The cement market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.62% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 94.17 billion. The use of energy-efficient technologies is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as the increase in construction cost may impede the market growth.

Ready Mix Cement Market in Saudi Arabia by Product, Application, Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027: The ready mix cement market in Saudi Arabia is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.75% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 2.47 billion. The launch of Saudi Vision 2030 is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as high operating costs may impede the market growth.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. 
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

What are the key data covered in this lime market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the lime market between 2023 and 2027

  • Precise estimation of the size of the lime market and its contribution to the parent market

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • Growth of the lime market across APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America

  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of lime market vendors

Lime Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

155

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.78%

Market growth 2023-2027

36.7 mn tonnes

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

3.5

Regional analysis

APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 59%

Key countries

US, China, India, Japan, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

Afrimat Ltd., Brookville Manufacturing, Cape Lime, Carmeuse Coordination Center SA, Cheney Lime and Cement Co., Cornish lime Co., CRH Plc, Graymont Ltd, Lhoist SA, Lime Group Australia, Linwood Mining and Minerals Corp, Minerals Technologies Inc., Mississippi Lime Co., Niki Chemical Industries, Nordkalk Corp., Ognyanovo K AD, Pete Lien and Sons Inc, Sigma Minerals Ltd., United States Lime and Minerals Inc., and PPC Ltd.

Market dynamics

Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio "Materials" Research Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

  • 4.1 Global Lime Market 2017 - 2021

  • 4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.3 Dstribution channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

  • 5.1 Five forces summary

  • 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 5.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 5.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 5.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Product

  • 6.3 Hydrated lime - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 Quicklime - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 Market opportunity by Product

7 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

  • 7.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

8 Customer Landscape

  • 8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

  • 9.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 9.2 Geographic comparison

  • 9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.9 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.10 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 10.1 Market drivers

  • 10.2 Market challenges

  • 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

  • 11.1 Overview

  • 11.2 Vendor landscape

  • 11.3 Landscape disruption

  • 11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

  • 12.1 Vendors covered

  • 12.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 12.3 Afrimat Ltd.

  • 12.4 Brookville Manufacturing

  • 12.5 Cape Lime

  • 12.6 Carmeuse Coordination Center SA

  • 12.7 Cheney Lime and Cement Co.

  • 12.8 Cornish lime Co.

  • 12.9 CRH Plc

  • 12.10 Graymont Ltd

  • 12.11 Lhoist SA

  • 12.12 Lime Group Australia

  • 12.13 Linwood Mining and Minerals Corp

  • 12.14 Minerals Technologies Inc.

  • 12.15 Mississippi Lime Co.

  • 12.16 Nordkalk Corp.

  • 12.17 United States Lime and Minerals Inc.

13 Appendix

  • 13.1 Scope of the report

  • 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 13.4 Research methodology

  • 13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Lime Market 2023-2027
Global Lime Market 2023-2027
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lime-market-growth-opportunities-led-by-afrimat-ltd-brookville-manufacturing-cape-lime---technavio-301714214.html

SOURCE Technavio

