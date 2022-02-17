U.S. markets open in 2 hours 24 minutes

Lime Market in Mexico records a CAGR of 3.70% from 2021 to 2026| Rising Adoption of Lightweight Machinery across Industries to Drive Growth | 17000+ Technavio Research Reports

·6 min read

NEW YORK, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The lime market share in Mexico is expected to increase by 223.43 thousand tons from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 3.70% as per the latest market report by Technavio. The lime market share growth in Mexico by the hydrated lime segment will be significant for revenue generation. The hydrated lime market segment is primarily driven by the rapid growth in wastewater treatment infrastructure. It is the primary ingredient used in treating acidic impurities and restoring the pH balance of water. The growth in population and the rising scarcity of freshwater resources in Mexico are leading to the need for significant investments in domestic and industrial wastewater treatment and recycling. such factors will continue to boost the growth of the market in focus through the hydrated lime segment during the forecast period.

Latest market research report titled Lime Market in Mexico by Product and Distribution channel - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 has been announced by Technavio which is proudly partnering with Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years
Latest market research report titled Lime Market in Mexico by Product and Distribution channel - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 has been announced by Technavio which is proudly partnering with Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years

To gain further insights on the market contribution of various segments Download the Free Sample Report

Lime Market in Mexico: Rising adoption of lightweight machinery across industries to drive growth

The rising adoption of lightweight machinery across industries is one of the key drivers supporting the lime market growth in Mexico. Aluminum is the most popular metal in the manufacture of lightweight machinery. Several manufacturers prefer aluminum due to its recyclability and resistance to corrosion. Rising concerns about the impact of industries on the environment have led to the enforcement of stringent regulations to reduce the carbon footprint of industries in Mexico. Also, aluminum leaves a smaller carbon footprint and helps reduce both energy and fuel consumption in different types of construction and industrial machinery, and automobiles. Therefore, the growing adoption of lightweight machinery in manufacturing is expected to boost the growth of the lime market in Mexico during the forecast period.

Lime Market in Mexico: Rising demand for alkaline-based papermaking to be a major trend

The rising demand for alkaline-based papermaking is another factor contributing to the lime market growth in Mexico. Hydrated lime finds high application in alkaline-based papermaking, especially for customization. Growing concerns over environmental sustainability in the last few years have resulted in a revival of alkaline-based papermaking. The papermaking improves energy efficiency and minimizes the carbon footprint through secondary fiber recycling and reduced water consumption in the papermaking process. For instance, several vendors, such as Mineral Technologies, are developing high filler technologies to minimize fiber consumption during alkaline-based paper manufacturing. Overall, it is expected to gain traction and gradually replace the traditional papermaking process during the forecast period, which will support the growth of the lime market in Mexico during the forecast period.

To know about more drivers, trends & challenges -Request Free Sample Report

Lime Market In Mexico: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the lime market in Mexico by Product (Hydrated lime and Quicklime) and Distribution Channel (Offline and Online). Technavio report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments to the growth of the lime market size in Mexico and actionable market insights on each segment.

For information on the contribution of each product & distribution channel segment - Download a Free sample report

Lime Market In Mexico Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.70%

Market growth 2022-2026

223.43 thousand tons

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

3.28

Regional analysis

Mexico

Performing market contribution

Mexico at 100%

Key consumer countries

Mexico

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Adbri Ltd., Boral Ltd., Brookville Manufacturing, CEMEX SAB de CV, Cheney Lime and Cement Co., Graymont Ltd., Linwood Mining and Minerals Corp., Minerals Technologies Inc., Mississippi Lime Co., and United States Lime and Minerals Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2021

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Product

  • Hydrated lime - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Quicklime - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Distribution channel

  • Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Customer landscape

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview

  • Vendor landscape

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Adbri Ltd.

  • Boral Ltd.

  • Brookville Manufacturing

  • CEMEX SAB de CV

  • Cheney Lime and Cement Co.

  • Graymont Ltd.

  • Linwood Mining and Minerals Corp.

  • Minerals Technologies Inc.

  • Mississippi Lime Co.

  • United States Lime and Minerals Inc.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviationsT

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lime-market-in-mexico-records-a-cagr-of-3-70-from-2021-to-2026-rising-adoption-of-lightweight-machinery-across-industries-to-drive-growth--17000-technavio-research-reports-301481746.html

SOURCE Technavio

