Lime Market in North America: 78% of Growth to Originate from the US | Growth, Trends, and Forecasts (2022 - 2026)

·7 min read

NEW YORK, Feb. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lime Market in North America Facts at a Glance-

Attractive Opportunities in Lime Market in North America by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Attractive Opportunities in Lime Market in North America by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

  • Total Pages: 120

  • Companies: 10+ – Including Afrimat Ltd., Carmeuse Coordination Center SA, Cheney Lime & Cement Co., Graymont Ltd., Lhoist Group, Linwood Mining & Minerals Corp., Minerals Technologies Inc., Mississippi Lime Co., Pete Lien & Sons Inc., and the United States Lime and Minerals Inc. among others.

  • Coverage: Key drivers, trends, and challenges; Product insights & news; Value chain analysis; Parent market analysis; Vendor landscape; COVID impact & recovery analysis

  • Segments: Product (hydrated lime and quicklime)

  • Geographies: North America (US, Canada, and Mexico)

The Lime Market Share in North America is expected to increase by 3.32 million MT from 2021 to 2026, at an accelerated CAGR of 3.61% according to the recent market study by Technavio. The report provides a detailed analysis of drivers & opportunities, top winning strategies, competitive scenario, future market trends, market size & estimations, and major investment pockets.

The US will register the highest growth rate of 78% among the other regions. However, market growth in the US will be slower than the growth of the market in Canada and Mexico.

Download FREE Sample: for more additional information about the business opportunities in the US

Vendor Insights-

The lime market in North America is concentrated and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

  • Afrimat Ltd.- The company operates under Construction materials, Industrial minerals, and Bulk commodities business segments. The company offers lime products such as limestone.

  • Carmeuse Coordination Center SA- The company offers lime-based products for various industries such as iron and steel, chemical, agriculture, glass, civil engineering, building material, and others. Moreover, the company also provides lime products such as CALSAFE Lime Slurry.

  • Graymont Ltd.- The company offers products for construction and agriculture. Moreover, the company also provides lime products such as high calcium quicklime.

Find additional highlights on the vendors and their product offerings. Download Free Sample Report

Regional Market Outlook

78% of the market's growth will originate from the US during the forecast period. The US is the key market for lime in North America. However, market growth in the US will be slower than the growth of the market in Canada and Mexico.

The significant increase in the production of steel and aluminum in the US, driven by the rise in demand for these metals from the energy, automotive, and construction sectors will facilitate the lime market growth in the US over the forecast period.

Download our FREE sample report for more key highlights on the regional market share of most of the above-mentioned countries.

Latest Drivers & Trends Driving the Market-

  • Lime Market in North America Driver:

There are growing concerns about pollution caused by industries by way of harmful emissions and inadequate wastewater treatment. The government of countries such as the US, Canada, and Mexico is imposing stringent regulations on the disposal and recycling of industrial wastewater, which will fuel the demand for lime. For instance. in 2018, the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced the availability of significant funding for improving the water treatment infrastructure in the US through the Water Infrastructure Finance and Innovation Act (WIFIA) program. Rapid growth in population, depletion of natural freshwater resources, and many other factors will further boost the demand for lime, which will positively impact the growth of the market in focus during the forecast period.

  • Lime Market in North America Trend:

Growing concerns over environmental pollution have led to the revival of alkaline-based papermaking, as it offers improved energy efficiency and minimizes the carbon footprint through secondary fiber recycling as well as reduced water consumption in the papermaking process. Vendors such as Mineral Technologies, are developing high filler technologies to minimize fiber consumption in alkaline-based paper manufacturing. Such factors are expected to support the growth of the lime market in North America in the coming years.

Find additional information about various other market Drivers & Trends mentioned in our FREE sample report.

Didn't Find What You Were Looking For? Customize Report-

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

We offer USD 1,000 worth of FREE customization at the time of purchase. Speak to our Analyst now!

Here are Some Similar Topics-

Precipitated Calcium Carbonate Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The precipitated calcium carbonate (PCC) market has the potential to grow by 5357.10 thousand tons during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.75%. To get more extensive research insights: Download Latest Free Sample Report

Calcium Carbonate Market by End-user, Type, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The calcium carbonate market size is expected to grow by 26.97 mn tons and record a CAGR of 4% during 2021-2025. To get more extensive research insights: Download Latest Free Sample Report

Lime Market in North America Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.61%

Market growth 2022-2026

3.32 mn MT

Market structure

Concentrated

YoY growth (%)

3.50

Regional analysis

US, Canada, and Mexico

Performing market contribution

US at 78%

Key consumer countries

US

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Afrimat Ltd., Carmeuse Coordination Center SA, Cheney Lime & Cement Co., Graymont Ltd., Lhoist Group, Linwood Mining & Minerals Corp., Minerals Technologies Inc., Mississippi Lime Co., Pete Lien & Sons Inc., and United States Lime and Minerals Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,

Customization preview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2021

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Product

  • Hydrated lime - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Quicklime - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Mexico - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Afrimat Ltd.

  • Carmeuse Coordination Center SA

  • Cheney Lime & Cement Co.

  • Graymont Ltd.

  • Lhoist Group

  • Linwood Mining & Minerals Corp.

  • Minerals Technologies Inc.

  • Mississippi Lime Co.

  • Pete Lien & Sons Inc.

  • United States Lime and Minerals Inc.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lime-market-in-north-america-78-of-growth-to-originate-from-the-us--growth-trends-and-forecasts-2022---2026-301479740.html

SOURCE Technavio

