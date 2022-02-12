Lime Market in North America: 78% of Growth to Originate from the US | Growth, Trends, and Forecasts (2022 - 2026)

NEW YORK, Feb. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lime Market in North America Facts at a Glance-

Lime Market in North America Facts at a Glance-

Attractive Opportunities in Lime Market in North America by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Total Pages: 120

Companies: 10+ – Including Afrimat Ltd., Carmeuse Coordination Center SA, Cheney Lime & Cement Co., Graymont Ltd., Lhoist Group, Linwood Mining & Minerals Corp., Minerals Technologies Inc., Mississippi Lime Co., Pete Lien & Sons Inc., and the United States Lime and Minerals Inc. among others.

Coverage: Key drivers, trends, and challenges; Product insights & news; Value chain analysis; Parent market analysis; Vendor landscape; COVID impact & recovery analysis

Segments: Product (hydrated lime and quicklime)

Geographies: North America (US, Canada, and Mexico)

The Lime Market Share in North America is expected to increase by 3.32 million MT from 2021 to 2026, at an accelerated CAGR of 3.61% according to the recent market study by Technavio. The report provides a detailed analysis of drivers & opportunities, top winning strategies, competitive scenario, future market trends, market size & estimations, and major investment pockets.

The US will register the highest growth rate of 78% among the other regions. However, market growth in the US will be slower than the growth of the market in Canada and Mexico.

Vendor Insights-

The lime market in North America is concentrated and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

Afrimat Ltd.- The company operates under Construction materials, Industrial minerals, and Bulk commodities business segments. The company offers lime products such as limestone.

Carmeuse Coordination Center SA- The company offers lime-based products for various industries such as iron and steel, chemical, agriculture, glass, civil engineering, building material, and others. Moreover, the company also provides lime products such as CALSAFE Lime Slurry.

Graymont Ltd.- The company offers products for construction and agriculture. Moreover, the company also provides lime products such as high calcium quicklime.

Story continues

Regional Market Outlook

78% of the market's growth will originate from the US during the forecast period. The US is the key market for lime in North America. However, market growth in the US will be slower than the growth of the market in Canada and Mexico.

The significant increase in the production of steel and aluminum in the US, driven by the rise in demand for these metals from the energy, automotive, and construction sectors will facilitate the lime market growth in the US over the forecast period.

Latest Drivers & Trends Driving the Market-

Lime Market in North America Driver:

There are growing concerns about pollution caused by industries by way of harmful emissions and inadequate wastewater treatment. The government of countries such as the US, Canada, and Mexico is imposing stringent regulations on the disposal and recycling of industrial wastewater, which will fuel the demand for lime. For instance. in 2018, the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced the availability of significant funding for improving the water treatment infrastructure in the US through the Water Infrastructure Finance and Innovation Act (WIFIA) program. Rapid growth in population, depletion of natural freshwater resources, and many other factors will further boost the demand for lime, which will positively impact the growth of the market in focus during the forecast period.

Lime Market in North America Trend:

Growing concerns over environmental pollution have led to the revival of alkaline-based papermaking, as it offers improved energy efficiency and minimizes the carbon footprint through secondary fiber recycling as well as reduced water consumption in the papermaking process. Vendors such as Mineral Technologies, are developing high filler technologies to minimize fiber consumption in alkaline-based paper manufacturing. Such factors are expected to support the growth of the lime market in North America in the coming years.

Lime Market in North America Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.61% Market growth 2022-2026 3.32 mn MT Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 3.50 Regional analysis US, Canada, and Mexico Performing market contribution US at 78% Key consumer countries US Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Afrimat Ltd., Carmeuse Coordination Center SA, Cheney Lime & Cement Co., Graymont Ltd., Lhoist Group, Linwood Mining & Minerals Corp., Minerals Technologies Inc., Mississippi Lime Co., Pete Lien & Sons Inc., and United States Lime and Minerals Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

