Lime Market size to grow by 23.42 Mn MT between 2021 and 2025 | Technavio

·3 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The lime market size is set to increase by 23.42 million MT at almost 4% CAGR from 2021 to 2025, according to the latest research report from Technavio.

Attractive Opportunities in Lime Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Attractive Opportunities in Lime Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Buy our exclusive report for more insights on market size, market scenario, estimates, the impact of lockdown, and customer behavior.
Download a Free Sample to Gain Confidence

The report on the lime market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The report identifies the rapid growth of the construction sector as one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. The increased adoption of lightweight machinery across industries will be crucial in fueling the growth of the market over the forecast period.

The lime market analysis includes the product segment and geographic landscape. This study identifies the increased adoption of lightweight machinery across industries as one of the prime reasons driving the lime market growth during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the lime market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The lime market covers the following areas:

Lime Market Sizing
Lime Market Forecast
Lime Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

  • Afrimat Ltd.

  • Brookville Manufacturing

  • Carmeuse Coordination Center SA

  • CRH Plc

  • Lhoist Group

  • Minerals Technologies Inc.

  • Mississippi Lime Co.

  • Nordkalk Corp.

  • United States Lime & Minerals Inc.

  • Valley Minerals LLC



Related Reports:
Global Precipitated Calcium Carbonate Market - Global precipitated calcium carbonate market is segmented by end-user (paper, plastic, paint, adhesive and sealant, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America).


Global Calcium Carbonate Market - Global calcium carbonate market is segmented by end-user (Paper, Plastics, Paint, Adhesives and sealants, and Others), type (GCC and PCC), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America).


Lime Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of almost 4%

Market growth 2021-2025

23.42 million MT

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

3.78

Regional analysis

APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 56%

Key consumer countries

China, US, India, Germany, and Japan

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Afrimat Ltd., Brookville Manufacturing, Carmeuse Coordination Center SA, CRH Plc, Lhoist Group, Minerals Technologies Inc., Mississippi Lime Co., Nordkalk Corp., United States Lime & Minerals Inc., and Valley Minerals LLC

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/






View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lime-market-size-to-grow-by-23-42-mn-mt-between-2021-and-2025--technavio-301406569.html

SOURCE Technavio

