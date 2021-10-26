Lime Market size to grow by 23.42 Mn MT between 2021 and 2025 | Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The lime market size is set to increase by 23.42 million MT at almost 4% CAGR from 2021 to 2025, according to the latest research report from Technavio.

Attractive Opportunities in Lime Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The report on the lime market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The report identifies the rapid growth of the construction sector as one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. The increased adoption of lightweight machinery across industries will be crucial in fueling the growth of the market over the forecast period.

The lime market analysis includes the product segment and geographic landscape. This study identifies the increased adoption of lightweight machinery across industries as one of the prime reasons driving the lime market growth during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the lime market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The lime market covers the following areas:

Lime Market Sizing

Lime Market Forecast

Lime Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

Afrimat Ltd.

Brookville Manufacturing

Carmeuse Coordination Center SA

CRH Plc

Lhoist Group

Minerals Technologies Inc.

Mississippi Lime Co.

Nordkalk Corp.

United States Lime & Minerals Inc.

Valley Minerals LLC

Lime Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of almost 4% Market growth 2021-2025 23.42 million MT Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.78 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 56% Key consumer countries China, US, India, Germany, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Afrimat Ltd., Brookville Manufacturing, Carmeuse Coordination Center SA, CRH Plc, Lhoist Group, Minerals Technologies Inc., Mississippi Lime Co., Nordkalk Corp., United States Lime & Minerals Inc., and Valley Minerals LLC Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

