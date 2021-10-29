U.S. markets closed

Limelight Networks Helps NTT DOCOMO Deliver Next-Generation Digital Content And Media Services

·2 min read
Subscribers Can Access a Diverse Range of High-Quality Content Over the Operator's Mobile Network

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Oct. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Limelight Networks, Inc. (Nasdaq: LLNW), a leading provider of content delivery and AppOps at the edge, today announced that Limelight's EdgeXtend has been adopted by NTT DOCOMO, INC., Japan's leading mobile operator, to expand its content business and improve user experiences for thousands of viewers across Japan.

Limelight Networks Logo
Limelight Networks Logo

Using EdgeXtend, DOCOMO can easily turbocharge content delivery to its customers by caching content from its ecosystem of 13 services. Caching on-network dramatically reduces the need to repeatedly retrieve content from a distant origin, which can significantly reduce costs. In addition, serving high-quality content from local on-net systems reduces latency and increases reliability.

With the added performance benefits of Limelight's CDN software and Edge Cache hardware inside their own network, DOCOMO can now enhance streaming video delivery. Additionally, operations can easily balance steady state traffic and fail-over traffic as well as prioritize individual types of traffic delivery.

"We can deliver valuable content from Limelight's high-performance cache embedded in our network, enabling us to grow our business, meet increased traffic demands, provide a better user experience for our customers, and reduce costs," said Takashi Ito, General Manager of the Service Design Department at DOCOMO.

"By bringing high value streaming video closer to its end users, DOCOMO is able to reach large volumes of subscribers from locations that will allow for the best possible viewing experience," said Takayuki Tadokoro, Japan Country Manager at Limelight Networks. "DOCOMO is a great example of how to most efficiently grow business and tap into new revenue opportunities from the next-generation digital and media services."

About Limelight Networks

Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: LLNW) is an industry-leader in content delivery and AppOps at the edge that provides powerful tools and a client-first approach to optimize and deliver digital experiences at the edge. We are a trusted partner to the world's biggest brands and serve their global customers with experiences such as livestream sporting events, global movie launches, video games or file downloads for new phone apps. Limelight offers one of the largest, best-optimized private networks coupled with a global team of industry experts to provide edge services that are fast, secure and reliable. For more information, visit www.limelight.com, follow us on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

SOURCE Limelight Networks

