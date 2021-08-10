Limelight Networks To Host Strategy Session On August 24 In New York City

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: LLNW), a leading provider of edge access and content delivery services, will host a detailed strategy session for analysts and investors on Tuesday, August 24, 2021 at Nasdaq MarketSite in New York City beginning at 1pm EDT.

"We have made tremendous progress in recent months to improve performance, restore client confidence, win back clients and simplify operations," said Bob Lyons, President and CEO at Limelight. "In parallel, we have refined our strategy and look forward to sharing details on how we will transition Limelight into a profitable, leading edge Application Orchestration and Content Delivery provider starting with the immediate launch of our best-in-class Application Orchestration solution enabled by the acquisition of Layer0."

The event will feature presentations by a few of Limelight's senior leadership team.

Program highlights include sessions led by the following executives:

Bob Lyons - President, CEO: "Positioning Limelight for growth and profitability"

Ajay Kapur – CEO, Layer0 and incoming CTO: "Unpacking the strategy"

Eric Armstrong – SVP, Growth: "High velocity sales"

In addition to our presenters, Dan Boncel -- SVP, CFO -- and Sameet Sinha, VP Investor Relations and Corporate Development, will join for the Q&A session.

Details include:

Event: Limelight Networks Strategy Session

Address: Nasdaq MarketSite, 10th Floor, 151 West 42nd Street, New York, NY 10036

Date: Tuesday, August 24, 2021

Time: 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM EDT

Members of the analyst and investor communities who would like to attend should register at https://forms.gle/i2qsWmVhEZMRS3266 . Additionally, a live webcast of the event will be available at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/6ugxb2ww under the Investor Relations section of Limelight's website ( http://investors.limelight.com ). A copy of the presentation materials will be posted to the website prior to the start of the event. The webcast replay will be available at this site following the live broadcast and for approximately 30 days following the presentation.

About Limelight:

Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: LLNW) is an industry-leader in edge access and content delivery services that provides powerful tools and a client-first approach to optimize and deliver digital experiences at the edge. We are a trusted partner to the world's biggest brands and serve their global customers with experiences such as livestream sporting events, global movie launches, video games or file downloads for new phone apps. Limelight offers one of the largest, best-optimized private networks coupled with a global team of industry experts to provide edge services that are fast, secure and reliable. For more information, visit www.limelight.com , follow us on Twitter , Facebook and LinkedIn .

