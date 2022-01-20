Limelight Networks Reports Record Fourth Quarter Results and Provides Strong Guidance for 2022
- LLNW
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Limelight Networks, Inc. (Nasdaq: LLNW) (Limelight), a leading provider of edge enabled content delivery and AppOps solutions at the edge, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2021. Delivering on several key milestones in its 2021 strategic plan, the company reported significant revenue, gross margin, and adjusted EBITDA growth quarter over quarter.
"As expected, our fourth quarter built on the momentum exhibited in the third quarter. Revenue for the fourth quarter came in at $62.9 million, up 14% quarter over quarter and year over year. Gross Margin was 35.4%, up 670 basis points quarter over quarter and Adjusted EBITDA margin was 15%, up from 11% in the third quarter of 2021. On an organic basis, revenue growth was 7% and we generated over $3 million in free cash flow. Layer0 contributed $3.8 million in the quarter bringing their total contribution to the year to $4.5 million, in line with guidance of $4-5 million," said Bob Lyons, President and Chief Executive Officer.
"We have made meaningful progress in our core business with dramatic performance improvements in our network, a revitalized go-to-market strategy and new product cadence. We are changing the narrative around Limelight from a usage-based network to a high growth, higher margin edge enabled solutions company," said Lyons. "Our integrated solution set is seeing significant traction, be it among startups or multi-billion companies, and across verticals such as financial services, consumer products and telecom. We are already gaining share of the incremental TAM we outlined in our August strategy session last year."
"We are executing against our strategy and remain confident in our ability to build on this progress and continue delivering on our Improve-Expand-Extend framework," said Lyons."
Improve: Continued improvement in operational performance and cost structure:
Our client sentiment metric improved double digits in the second half of 2021, across our global top 20.
First quarterly revenue growth of our core content delivery solution in six quarters.
New traffic records with December 5th exceeding the previous record by 18%. December was the highest traffic month with traffic exceeding the previous record by 14%. Previous records had been established about a year ago.
Quarter over quarter cash gross margin expansion of almost 500 basis points and year over year expansion of 380 basis points.
Completion of $30 million in planned annualized costs savings.
Improved operating leverage resulting in a 46% adjusted EBITDA flow through of the sequential quarterly revenue growth, while accelerating our investment in our go-to-market efforts.
Expand: Existing client and new logo growth driving meaningful revenue expansion:
14% quarter over quarter and year over year revenue growth delivering organic growth of 7% year over year.
18 of Top 20 Limelight customers grew revenue more than 20% for the third quarter in a row.
Total Bookings increased 45% quarter over quarter.
Many new opportunities were closed in the fourth quarter, with more than 10 of those averaging greater than $100,000 in Annual Contract Value.
New client wins include a large consumer products company with more than 100 household brands.
We have made significant productivity improvements in our land and expand motions and are now increasing capacity at an accelerated pace. We expect to mostly complete sales team hiring goals by 1Q22, a quarter ahead of plan.
The pipeline for both solution sets - Content Delivery and AppOps - continues to grow.
Extend: Extension of new growth products:
In the fourth quarter, we launched the Layer0 by Limelight offering for web applications, which is our flagship product for the AppOps segment. This is the first new product resulting from our acquisition of Layer0 and empowers development teams to ship up to twice as fast and offer sub-second page loads.
This was followed by the GraphQL caching and serverless hosting functionality. Layer0 has solved the key challenge of caching GraphQL APIs at the network edge, which is not supported by traditional web CDNs.
In a few weeks we will be launching our Security offerings to round out the suite and improve our value proposition for outcome buyers.
EdgeXtend continued to build on the momentum we saw over the last few quarters. We expect continued growth in this product in 2022.
Strategic priorities for 2022:
Productive growth capacity: Supported by the improved productivity of our land-and-expand motions, we will continue to increase the capacity of our commercial teams.
Edge architecture: Implementation of identified architectural improvements with a targeted 30% increase in capacity and throughput.
Automation: Leveraging the application skills acquired with Layer0, we will improve automation across our platform and operations. This will improve efficiency, quality and increase productivity.
Developer Ecosystem: We will continue to invest in targeted developer communities to further accelerate our AppOps mindshare.
Edge enabled solutions: We will continue to release new and improved edge enabled solutions with a focus on core IP that delivers the best price-performance feature set for the outcome buyer by leveraging our edge platform.
Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Revenue of $62.9 million, up 14% from the third quarter of 2021 and compared to the fourth quarter of 2020.
GAAP net loss of $7.7 million, or $(0.06) per basic share, an improvement of $2.4 million from the net loss of $10.1 million, or $(0.08) per basic share, in the third quarter of 2021. GAAP net loss was $8.3 million, or $(0.07) per basic share in the fourth quarter of 2020. GAAP net loss included $2.6 million in restructuring and transition related charges in the fourth quarter and $1.8 million in the third quarter of 2021, respectively.
Non-GAAP net income was $2.4 million, or $0.02 per basic share, an improvement of $3.9 million from the Non-GAAP net loss of 1.5 million, or $(0.01) per basic share, in the third quarter of 2021. Non-GAAP net loss was $3.8 million, or $(0.03) per basic share in the fourth quarter of 2020.
Adjusted EBITDA was $9.7 million, an improvement of $3.6 million from $6.1 million for the third quarter of 2021. Adjusted EBITDA was $3.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2020.
EBITDA was $0.5 million, an improvement of $2.5 million from $(2.0) million for the third quarter of 2021. EBITDA was breakeven for the fourth quarter of 2020.
Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities total $79.3 million at the end of the fourth quarter 2021.
Limelight ended the fourth quarter of 2021 with 552 employees and employee equivalents, up from 529 at the end of the third quarter of 2021, and down from 618 at the end of the fourth quarter of 2020.
Guidance
"In the second half of 2021 we established a sustainable trajectory and in 2022, we expect to build on the momentum and the progress. We have a revitalized network, a growing sales team and new products which should drive continued growth in both solution sets, Content Delivery and AppOps" said Lyons.
Limelight Networks, Inc.
2022 Guidance
January 2022
Revenue
$240 to $250 million
GAAP Basic EPS
$(0.27) to $(0.22)
Non-GAAP EPS
$(0.06) to $(0.01)
Adjusted EBITDA
$24 to $28 million
Capital expenditures
$20 to $25 million
Financial Tables
LIMELIGHT NETWORKS, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands, except per share data)
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
2021
2021
2020
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 41,918
$ 39,585
$ 46,795
Marketable securities
37,367
36,201
76,928
Accounts receivable, net
42,217
46,179
31,675
Income taxes receivable
61
62
68
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
13,036
13,396
15,588
Total current assets
134,599
135,423
171,054
Property and equipment, net
32,885
36,392
46,418
Operating lease right of use assets
7,413
7,683
10,150
Marketable securities, less current portion
40
40
40
Deferred income taxes
1,908
1,693
1,530
Goodwill
114,511
105,221
77,753
Intangible assets, net
14,613
23,680
-
Other assets
5,485
5,972
7,233
Total assets
$ 311,454
$ 316,104
$ 314,178
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$ 11,631
$ 13,768
$ 4,587
Deferred revenue
3,266
7,965
933
Operating lease liability obligations
1,861
1,966
2,465
Income taxes payable
888
443
253
Other current liabilities
21,934
17,950
17,560
Total current liabilities
39,580
42,092
25,798
Convertible senior notes, net
121,782
121,576
100,945
Operating lease liability obligations, less current portions
9,616
10,045
11,265
Deferred income taxes
308
308
279
Deferred revenue, less current portion
116
307
220
Other long-term liabilities
777
453
479
Total liabilities
172,179
174,781
138,986
Commitments and contingencies
Stockholders' equity:
Convertible preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 7,500 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding
-
-
-
Common stock, $0.001 par value; 300,000 shares authorized; 134,337 133,812 and 123,653 shares issued and
outstanding at December 31, 2021, September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively
134
134
124
Additional paid-in capital
576,807
571,268
556,512
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(8,345)
(8,491)
(7,511)
Accumulated deficit
(429,321)
(421,588)
(373,933)
Total stockholders' equity
139,275
141,323
175,192
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$ 311,454
$ 316,104
$ 314,178
LIMELIGHT NETWORKS, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(In thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
September 30,
Percent
December 31,
Percent
December 31,
December 31,
Percent
2021
2021
Change
2020
Change
2021
2020
Change
Revenue
$ 62,885
$ 55,202
14%
$ 55,394
14%
$ 217,630
$ 230,194
-5%
Cost of revenue:
Cost of services (1)
35,434
33,687
5%
33,103
7%
135,142
125,509
8%
Depreciation - network
5,215
5,685
-8%
5,468
-5%
22,508
21,579
4%
Total cost of revenue
40,649
39,372
3%
38,571
5%
157,650
147,088
7%
Gross profit
22,236
15,830
40%
16,823
32%
59,980
83,106
-28%
Gross profit percentage
35.4%
28.7%
30.4%
27.6%
36.1%
Operating expenses:
General and administrative (1)
10,415
10,532
-1%
7,464
40%
41,359
31,284
32%
Sales and marketing (1)
8,433
5,987
41%
9,666
-13%
30,051
42,945
-30%
Research & development (1)
5,524
5,205
6%
5,066
9%
22,044
21,680
2%
Depreciation and amortization
976
730
34%
542
80%
2,794
1,591
76%
Restructuring charges
2,627
1,770
NM
-
NM
13,425
-
NM
Total operating expenses
27,975
24,224
15%
22,738
23%
109,673
97,500
12%
Operating loss
(5,739)
(8,394)
NM
(5,915)
NM
(49,693)
(14,394)
NM
Other income (expense):
Interest expense
(1,346)
(1,308)
NM
(2,183)
NM
(5,245)
(3,939)
NM
Interest income
30
17
NM
29
NM
134
69
NM
Other, net
(243)
(209)
NM
28
NM
(1,108)
(368)
NM
Total other expense
(1,559)
(1,500)
NM
(2,126)
NM
(6,219)
(4,238)
NM
Loss before income taxes
(7,298)
(9,894)
NM
(8,041)
NM
(55,912)
(18,632)
NM
Income tax expense
435
211
NM
268
NM
1,153
645
NM
Net loss
$ (7,733)
$ (10,105)
NM
$ (8,309)
NM
$ (57,065)
$ (19,277)
NM
Net loss per share:
Basic
$ (0.06)
$ (0.08)
$ (0.07)
$ (0.45)
$ (0.16)
Diluted
$ (0.06)
$ (0.08)
$ (0.07)
$ (0.45)
$ (0.16)
Weighted average shares used in per share calculation:
Basic
134,023
126,791
123,225
127,789
121,196
Diluted
134,023
126,791
123,225
127,789
121,196
(1) Includes share-based compensation (see supplemental table for figures)
LIMELIGHT NETWORKS, INC.
SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL DATA
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
2021
2021
2020
2021
2020
Share-based compensation:
Cost of services
$ 590
$ 438
$ 313
$ 1,732
$ 1,998
General and administrative
3,489
2,301
1,840
13,692
7,611
Sales and marketing
1,186
640
764
2,784
3,519
Research and development
1,120
662
562
2,767
2,589
Restructuring and transition related charges
(254)
(384)
-
1,633
-
Total share-based compensation
$ 6,131
$ 3,657
$ 3,479
$ 22,608
$ 15,717
Depreciation and amortization:
Network-related depreciation
$ 5,215
$ 5,685
$ 5,468
$ 22,508
$ 21,579
Other depreciation and amortization
249
409
542
1,746
1,591
Amortization of intangible assets
727
321
-
1,048
-
Total depreciation and amortization
$ 6,191
$ 6,415
$ 6,010
$ 25,302
$ 23,170
Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities:
$ 3,499
$ (43,750)
$ (1,069)
$ (44,438)
$ 105,388
End of period statistics:
Approximate number of active clients
580
581
527
580
527
Number of employees and employee equivalents
...