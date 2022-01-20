Limelight Networks Reports Record Fourth Quarter Results and Provides Strong Guidance for 2022

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Limelight Networks, Inc. (Nasdaq: LLNW) (Limelight), a leading provider of edge enabled content delivery and AppOps solutions at the edge, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2021. Delivering on several key milestones in its 2021 strategic plan, the company reported significant revenue, gross margin, and adjusted EBITDA growth quarter over quarter.

"As expected, our fourth quarter built on the momentum exhibited in the third quarter. Revenue for the fourth quarter came in at $62.9 million, up 14% quarter over quarter and year over year. Gross Margin was 35.4%, up 670 basis points quarter over quarter and Adjusted EBITDA margin was 15%, up from 11% in the third quarter of 2021. On an organic basis, revenue growth was 7% and we generated over $3 million in free cash flow. Layer0 contributed $3.8 million in the quarter bringing their total contribution to the year to $4.5 million, in line with guidance of $4-5 million," said Bob Lyons, President and Chief Executive Officer.

"We have made meaningful progress in our core business with dramatic performance improvements in our network, a revitalized go-to-market strategy and new product cadence. We are changing the narrative around Limelight from a usage-based network to a high growth, higher margin edge enabled solutions company," said Lyons. "Our integrated solution set is seeing significant traction, be it among startups or multi-billion companies, and across verticals such as financial services, consumer products and telecom. We are already gaining share of the incremental TAM we outlined in our August strategy session last year."

"We are executing against our strategy and remain confident in our ability to build on this progress and continue delivering on our Improve-Expand-Extend framework," said Lyons."

Improve: Continued improvement in operational performance and cost structure:

Our client sentiment metric improved double digits in the second half of 2021, across our global top 20.

First quarterly revenue growth of our core content delivery solution in six quarters.

New traffic records with December 5th exceeding the previous record by 18%. December was the highest traffic month with traffic exceeding the previous record by 14%. Previous records had been established about a year ago.

Quarter over quarter cash gross margin expansion of almost 500 basis points and year over year expansion of 380 basis points.

Completion of $30 million in planned annualized costs savings.

Improved operating leverage resulting in a 46% adjusted EBITDA flow through of the sequential quarterly revenue growth, while accelerating our investment in our go-to-market efforts.

Expand: Existing client and new logo growth driving meaningful revenue expansion:

14% quarter over quarter and year over year revenue growth delivering organic growth of 7% year over year.

18 of Top 20 Limelight customers grew revenue more than 20% for the third quarter in a row.

Total Bookings increased 45% quarter over quarter.

Many new opportunities were closed in the fourth quarter, with more than 10 of those averaging greater than $100,000 in Annual Contract Value.

New client wins include a large consumer products company with more than 100 household brands.

We have made significant productivity improvements in our land and expand motions and are now increasing capacity at an accelerated pace. We expect to mostly complete sales team hiring goals by 1Q22, a quarter ahead of plan.

The pipeline for both solution sets - Content Delivery and AppOps - continues to grow.

Extend: Extension of new growth products:

In the fourth quarter, we launched the Layer0 by Limelight offering for web applications, which is our flagship product for the AppOps segment. This is the first new product resulting from our acquisition of Layer0 and empowers development teams to ship up to twice as fast and offer sub-second page loads.

This was followed by the GraphQL caching and serverless hosting functionality. Layer0 has solved the key challenge of caching GraphQL APIs at the network edge, which is not supported by traditional web CDNs.

In a few weeks we will be launching our Security offerings to round out the suite and improve our value proposition for outcome buyers.

EdgeXtend continued to build on the momentum we saw over the last few quarters. We expect continued growth in this product in 2022.

Strategic priorities for 2022:

Productive growth capacity: Supported by the improved productivity of our land-and-expand motions, we will continue to increase the capacity of our commercial teams.

Edge architecture: Implementation of identified architectural improvements with a targeted 30% increase in capacity and throughput.

Automation: Leveraging the application skills acquired with Layer0, we will improve automation across our platform and operations. This will improve efficiency, quality and increase productivity.

Developer Ecosystem: We will continue to invest in targeted developer communities to further accelerate our AppOps mindshare.

Edge enabled solutions: We will continue to release new and improved edge enabled solutions with a focus on core IP that delivers the best price-performance feature set for the outcome buyer by leveraging our edge platform.

Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Revenue of $62.9 million, up 14% from the third quarter of 2021 and compared to the fourth quarter of 2020.

GAAP net loss of $7.7 million, or $(0.06) per basic share, an improvement of $2.4 million from the net loss of $10.1 million, or $(0.08) per basic share, in the third quarter of 2021. GAAP net loss was $8.3 million, or $(0.07) per basic share in the fourth quarter of 2020. GAAP net loss included $2.6 million in restructuring and transition related charges in the fourth quarter and $1.8 million in the third quarter of 2021, respectively.

Non-GAAP net income was $2.4 million, or $0.02 per basic share, an improvement of $3.9 million from the Non-GAAP net loss of 1.5 million, or $(0.01) per basic share, in the third quarter of 2021. Non-GAAP net loss was $3.8 million, or $(0.03) per basic share in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Adjusted EBITDA was $9.7 million, an improvement of $3.6 million from $6.1 million for the third quarter of 2021. Adjusted EBITDA was $3.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2020.

EBITDA was $0.5 million, an improvement of $2.5 million from $(2.0) million for the third quarter of 2021. EBITDA was breakeven for the fourth quarter of 2020.

Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities total $79.3 million at the end of the fourth quarter 2021.

Limelight ended the fourth quarter of 2021 with 552 employees and employee equivalents, up from 529 at the end of the third quarter of 2021, and down from 618 at the end of the fourth quarter of 2020.

Guidance

"In the second half of 2021 we established a sustainable trajectory and in 2022, we expect to build on the momentum and the progress. We have a revitalized network, a growing sales team and new products which should drive continued growth in both solution sets, Content Delivery and AppOps" said Lyons.

Limelight Networks, Inc. 2022 Guidance













































January 2022 Revenue



















$240 to $250 million























GAAP Basic EPS



















$(0.27) to $(0.22)























Non-GAAP EPS



















$(0.06) to $(0.01)























Adjusted EBITDA



















$24 to $28 million























Capital expenditures



















$20 to $25 million

Financial Tables

LIMELIGHT NETWORKS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands, except per share data)

















December 31,

September 30,

December 31,



2021

2021

2020



(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)



ASSETS











Current assets:











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 41,918

$ 39,585

$ 46,795 Marketable securities

37,367

36,201

76,928 Accounts receivable, net

42,217

46,179

31,675 Income taxes receivable

61

62

68 Prepaid expenses and other current assets

13,036

13,396

15,588 Total current assets

134,599

135,423

171,054 Property and equipment, net

32,885

36,392

46,418 Operating lease right of use assets

7,413

7,683

10,150 Marketable securities, less current portion

40

40

40 Deferred income taxes

1,908

1,693

1,530 Goodwill

114,511

105,221

77,753 Intangible assets, net

14,613

23,680

- Other assets

5,485

5,972

7,233 Total assets

$ 311,454

$ 316,104

$ 314,178













LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY











Current liabilities:











Accounts payable

$ 11,631

$ 13,768

$ 4,587 Deferred revenue

3,266

7,965

933 Operating lease liability obligations

1,861

1,966

2,465 Income taxes payable

888

443

253 Other current liabilities

21,934

17,950

17,560 Total current liabilities

39,580

42,092

25,798 Convertible senior notes, net

121,782

121,576

100,945 Operating lease liability obligations, less current portions

9,616

10,045

11,265 Deferred income taxes

308

308

279 Deferred revenue, less current portion

116

307

220 Other long-term liabilities

777

453

479 Total liabilities

172,179

174,781

138,986 Commitments and contingencies











Stockholders' equity:











Convertible preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 7,500 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding

-

-

- Common stock, $0.001 par value; 300,000 shares authorized; 134,337 133,812 and 123,653 shares issued and











outstanding at December 31, 2021, September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively

134

134

124 Additional paid-in capital

576,807

571,268

556,512 Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(8,345)

(8,491)

(7,511) Accumulated deficit

(429,321)

(421,588)

(373,933) Total stockholders' equity

139,275

141,323

175,192 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 311,454

$ 316,104

$ 314,178















LIMELIGHT NETWORKS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)







































































Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended





































December 31,

September 30,

Percent

December 31,

Percent

December 31,

December 31,

Percent



2021

2021

Change

2020

Change

2021

2020

Change

































Revenue

$ 62,885

$ 55,202

14%

$ 55,394

14%

$ 217,630

$ 230,194

-5% Cost of revenue:































Cost of services (1)

35,434

33,687

5%

33,103

7%

135,142

125,509

8% Depreciation - network

5,215

5,685

-8%

5,468

-5%

22,508

21,579

4% Total cost of revenue

40,649

39,372

3%

38,571

5%

157,650

147,088

7% Gross profit

22,236

15,830

40%

16,823

32%

59,980

83,106

-28% Gross profit percentage

35.4%

28.7%





30.4%





27.6%

36.1%



Operating expenses:



















































General and administrative (1)

10,415

10,532

-1%

7,464

40%

41,359

31,284

32%

Sales and marketing (1)

8,433

5,987

41%

9,666

-13%

30,051

42,945

-30%

Research & development (1)

5,524

5,205

6%

5,066

9%

22,044

21,680

2%

Depreciation and amortization

976

730

34%

542

80%

2,794

1,591

76%

Restructuring charges

2,627

1,770

NM

-

NM

13,425

-

NM

Total operating expenses

27,975

24,224

15%

22,738

23%

109,673

97,500

12%





































Operating loss

(5,739)

(8,394)

NM

(5,915)

NM

(49,693)

(14,394)

NM





































Other income (expense):

































Interest expense

(1,346)

(1,308)

NM

(2,183)

NM

(5,245)

(3,939)

NM

Interest income

30

17

NM

29

NM

134

69

NM

Other, net

(243)

(209)

NM

28

NM

(1,108)

(368)

NM

Total other expense

(1,559)

(1,500)

NM

(2,126)

NM

(6,219)

(4,238)

NM





































Loss before income taxes

(7,298)

(9,894)

NM

(8,041)

NM

(55,912)

(18,632)

NM

Income tax expense

435

211

NM

268

NM

1,153

645

NM





































Net loss

$ (7,733)

$ (10,105)

NM

$ (8,309)

NM

$ (57,065)

$ (19,277)

NM





































Net loss per share:

































Basic

$ (0.06)

$ (0.08)





$ (0.07)





$ (0.45)

$ (0.16)





Diluted

$ (0.06)

$ (0.08)





$ (0.07)





$ (0.45)

$ (0.16)









































Weighted average shares used in per share calculation:

































Basic

134,023

126,791





123,225





127,789

121,196





Diluted

134,023

126,791





123,225





127,789

121,196









































(1) Includes share-based compensation (see supplemental table for figures)































































