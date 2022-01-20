U.S. markets closed

Limelight Networks Reports Record Fourth Quarter Results and Provides Strong Guidance for 2022

  • LLNW

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Limelight Networks, Inc. (Nasdaq: LLNW) (Limelight), a leading provider of edge enabled content delivery and AppOps solutions at the edge, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2021. Delivering on several key milestones in its 2021 strategic plan, the company reported significant revenue, gross margin, and adjusted EBITDA growth quarter over quarter.

Limelight Networks (PRNewsfoto/Limelight Networks)
Limelight Networks (PRNewsfoto/Limelight Networks)

"As expected, our fourth quarter built on the momentum exhibited in the third quarter. Revenue for the fourth quarter came in at $62.9 million, up 14% quarter over quarter and year over year. Gross Margin was 35.4%, up 670 basis points quarter over quarter and Adjusted EBITDA margin was 15%, up from 11% in the third quarter of 2021. On an organic basis, revenue growth was 7% and we generated over $3 million in free cash flow. Layer0 contributed $3.8 million in the quarter bringing their total contribution to the year to $4.5 million, in line with guidance of $4-5 million," said Bob Lyons, President and Chief Executive Officer.

"We have made meaningful progress in our core business with dramatic performance improvements in our network, a revitalized go-to-market strategy and new product cadence. We are changing the narrative around Limelight from a usage-based network to a high growth, higher margin edge enabled solutions company," said Lyons. "Our integrated solution set is seeing significant traction, be it among startups or multi-billion companies, and across verticals such as financial services, consumer products and telecom. We are already gaining share of the incremental TAM we outlined in our August strategy session last year."

"We are executing against our strategy and remain confident in our ability to build on this progress and continue delivering on our Improve-Expand-Extend framework," said Lyons."

Improve: Continued improvement in operational performance and cost structure:

  • Our client sentiment metric improved double digits in the second half of 2021, across our global top 20.

  • First quarterly revenue growth of our core content delivery solution in six quarters.

  • New traffic records with December 5th exceeding the previous record by 18%. December was the highest traffic month with traffic exceeding the previous record by 14%. Previous records had been established about a year ago.

  • Quarter over quarter cash gross margin expansion of almost 500 basis points and year over year expansion of 380 basis points.

  • Completion of $30 million in planned annualized costs savings.

  • Improved operating leverage resulting in a 46% adjusted EBITDA flow through of the sequential quarterly revenue growth, while accelerating our investment in our go-to-market efforts.

Expand: Existing client and new logo growth driving meaningful revenue expansion:

  • 14% quarter over quarter and year over year revenue growth delivering organic growth of 7% year over year.

  • 18 of Top 20 Limelight customers grew revenue more than 20% for the third quarter in a row.

  • Total Bookings increased 45% quarter over quarter.

  • Many new opportunities were closed in the fourth quarter, with more than 10 of those averaging greater than $100,000 in Annual Contract Value.

  • New client wins include a large consumer products company with more than 100 household brands.

  • We have made significant productivity improvements in our land and expand motions and are now increasing capacity at an accelerated pace. We expect to mostly complete sales team hiring goals by 1Q22, a quarter ahead of plan.

  • The pipeline for both solution sets - Content Delivery and AppOps - continues to grow.

Extend: Extension of new growth products:

  • In the fourth quarter, we launched the Layer0 by Limelight offering for web applications, which is our flagship product for the AppOps segment. This is the first new product resulting from our acquisition of Layer0 and empowers development teams to ship up to twice as fast and offer sub-second page loads.

  • This was followed by the GraphQL caching and serverless hosting functionality. Layer0 has solved the key challenge of caching GraphQL APIs at the network edge, which is not supported by traditional web CDNs.

  • In a few weeks we will be launching our Security offerings to round out the suite and improve our value proposition for outcome buyers.

  • EdgeXtend continued to build on the momentum we saw over the last few quarters. We expect continued growth in this product in 2022.

Strategic priorities for 2022:

  • Productive growth capacity: Supported by the improved productivity of our land-and-expand motions, we will continue to increase the capacity of our commercial teams.

  • Edge architecture: Implementation of identified architectural improvements with a targeted 30% increase in capacity and throughput.

  • Automation: Leveraging the application skills acquired with Layer0, we will improve automation across our platform and operations. This will improve efficiency, quality and increase productivity.

  • Developer Ecosystem: We will continue to invest in targeted developer communities to further accelerate our AppOps mindshare.

  • Edge enabled solutions: We will continue to release new and improved edge enabled solutions with a focus on core IP that delivers the best price-performance feature set for the outcome buyer by leveraging our edge platform.

Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Results

  • Revenue of $62.9 million, up 14% from the third quarter of 2021 and compared to the fourth quarter of 2020.

  • GAAP net loss of $7.7 million, or $(0.06) per basic share, an improvement of $2.4 million from the net loss of $10.1 million, or $(0.08) per basic share, in the third quarter of 2021. GAAP net loss was $8.3 million, or $(0.07) per basic share in the fourth quarter of 2020. GAAP net loss included $2.6 million in restructuring and transition related charges in the fourth quarter and $1.8 million in the third quarter of 2021, respectively.

  • Non-GAAP net income was $2.4 million, or $0.02 per basic share, an improvement of $3.9 million from the Non-GAAP net loss of 1.5 million, or $(0.01) per basic share, in the third quarter of 2021. Non-GAAP net loss was $3.8 million, or $(0.03) per basic share in the fourth quarter of 2020.

  • Adjusted EBITDA was $9.7 million, an improvement of $3.6 million from $6.1 million for the third quarter of 2021. Adjusted EBITDA was $3.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2020.

  • EBITDA was $0.5 million, an improvement of $2.5 million from $(2.0) million for the third quarter of 2021. EBITDA was breakeven for the fourth quarter of 2020.

  • Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities total $79.3 million at the end of the fourth quarter 2021.

  • Limelight ended the fourth quarter of 2021 with 552 employees and employee equivalents, up from 529 at the end of the third quarter of 2021, and down from 618 at the end of the fourth quarter of 2020.

Guidance

"In the second half of 2021 we established a sustainable trajectory and in 2022, we expect to build on the momentum and the progress. We have a revitalized network, a growing sales team and new products which should drive continued growth in both solution sets, Content Delivery and AppOps" said Lyons.

Limelight Networks, Inc.

2022 Guidance
























January 2022

Revenue











$240 to $250 million













GAAP Basic EPS











$(0.27) to $(0.22)













Non-GAAP EPS











$(0.06) to $(0.01)













Adjusted EBITDA











$24 to $28 million













Capital expenditures











$20 to $25 million

Financial Tables

LIMELIGHT NETWORKS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands, except per share data)










December 31,


September 30,


December 31,



2021


2021


2020



(Unaudited)


(Unaudited)



ASSETS







Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents


$ 41,918


$ 39,585


$ 46,795

Marketable securities


37,367


36,201


76,928

Accounts receivable, net


42,217


46,179


31,675

Income taxes receivable


61


62


68

Prepaid expenses and other current assets


13,036


13,396


15,588

Total current assets


134,599


135,423


171,054

Property and equipment, net


32,885


36,392


46,418

Operating lease right of use assets


7,413


7,683


10,150

Marketable securities, less current portion


40


40


40

Deferred income taxes


1,908


1,693


1,530

Goodwill


114,511


105,221


77,753

Intangible assets, net


14,613


23,680


-

Other assets


5,485


5,972


7,233

Total assets


$ 311,454


$ 316,104


$ 314,178








LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY







Current liabilities:







Accounts payable


$ 11,631


$ 13,768


$ 4,587

Deferred revenue


3,266


7,965


933

Operating lease liability obligations


1,861


1,966


2,465

Income taxes payable


888


443


253

Other current liabilities


21,934


17,950


17,560

Total current liabilities


39,580


42,092


25,798

Convertible senior notes, net


121,782


121,576


100,945

Operating lease liability obligations, less current portions


9,616


10,045


11,265

Deferred income taxes


308


308


279

Deferred revenue, less current portion


116


307


220

Other long-term liabilities


777


453


479

Total liabilities


172,179


174,781


138,986

Commitments and contingencies







Stockholders' equity:







Convertible preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 7,500 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding


-


-


-

Common stock, $0.001 par value; 300,000 shares authorized; 134,337 133,812 and 123,653 shares issued and







outstanding at December 31, 2021, September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively


134


134


124

Additional paid-in capital


576,807


571,268


556,512

Accumulated other comprehensive loss


(8,345)


(8,491)


(7,511)

Accumulated deficit


(429,321)


(421,588)


(373,933)

Total stockholders' equity


139,275


141,323


175,192

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity


$ 311,454


$ 316,104


$ 314,178








LIMELIGHT NETWORKS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)





































Three Months Ended


Twelve Months Ended




















December 31,


September 30,


Percent


December 31,


Percent


December 31,


December 31,


Percent



2021


2021


Change


2020


Change


2021


2020


Change


















Revenue


$ 62,885


$ 55,202


14%


$ 55,394


14%


$ 217,630


$ 230,194


-5%

Cost of revenue:

















Cost of services (1)


35,434


33,687


5%


33,103


7%


135,142


125,509


8%

Depreciation - network


5,215


5,685


-8%


5,468


-5%


22,508


21,579


4%

Total cost of revenue


40,649


39,372


3%


38,571


5%


157,650


147,088


7%

Gross profit


22,236


15,830


40%


16,823


32%


59,980


83,106


-28%

Gross profit percentage


35.4%


28.7%




30.4%




27.6%


36.1%



Operating expenses:

















General and administrative (1)


10,415


10,532


-1%


7,464


40%


41,359


31,284


32%

Sales and marketing (1)


8,433


5,987


41%


9,666


-13%


30,051


42,945


-30%

Research & development (1)


5,524


5,205


6%


5,066


9%


22,044


21,680


2%

Depreciation and amortization


976


730


34%


542


80%


2,794


1,591


76%

Restructuring charges


2,627


1,770


NM


-


NM


13,425


-


NM

Total operating expenses


27,975


24,224


15%


22,738


23%


109,673


97,500


12%


















Operating loss


(5,739)


(8,394)


NM


(5,915)


NM


(49,693)


(14,394)


NM


















Other income (expense):

















Interest expense


(1,346)


(1,308)


NM


(2,183)


NM


(5,245)


(3,939)


NM

Interest income


30


17


NM


29


NM


134


69


NM

Other, net


(243)


(209)


NM


28


NM


(1,108)


(368)


NM

Total other expense


(1,559)


(1,500)


NM


(2,126)


NM


(6,219)


(4,238)


NM


















Loss before income taxes


(7,298)


(9,894)


NM


(8,041)


NM


(55,912)


(18,632)


NM

Income tax expense


435


211


NM


268


NM


1,153


645


NM


















Net loss


$ (7,733)


$ (10,105)


NM


$ (8,309)


NM


$ (57,065)


$ (19,277)


NM


















Net loss per share:

















Basic


$ (0.06)


$ (0.08)




$ (0.07)




$ (0.45)


$ (0.16)



Diluted


$ (0.06)


$ (0.08)




$ (0.07)




$ (0.45)


$ (0.16)




















Weighted average shares used in per share calculation:

















Basic


134,023


126,791




123,225




127,789


121,196



Diluted


134,023


126,791




123,225




127,789


121,196




















(1) Includes share-based compensation (see supplemental table for figures)
































LIMELIGHT NETWORKS, INC.

SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL DATA

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

























Three Months Ended


Twelve Months Ended














December 31,


September 30,


December 31,


December 31,


December 31,



2021


2021


2020


2021


2020












Share-based compensation:






















Cost of services


$ 590


$ 438


$ 313


$ 1,732


$ 1,998

General and administrative


3,489


2,301


1,840


13,692


7,611

Sales and marketing


1,186


640


764


2,784


3,519

Research and development


1,120


662


562


2,767


2,589

Restructuring and transition related charges


(254)


(384)


-


1,633


-












Total share-based compensation


$ 6,131


$ 3,657


$ 3,479


$ 22,608


$ 15,717












Depreciation and amortization:






















Network-related depreciation


$ 5,215


$ 5,685


$ 5,468


$ 22,508


$ 21,579

Other depreciation and amortization


249


409


542


1,746


1,591

Amortization of intangible assets


727


321


-


1,048


-












Total depreciation and amortization


$ 6,191


$ 6,415


$ 6,010


$ 25,302


$ 23,170























Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities:


$ 3,499


$ (43,750)


$ (1,069)


$ (44,438)


$ 105,388























End of period statistics:






















Approximate number of active clients


580


581


527


580


527












Number of employees and employee equivalents


...

