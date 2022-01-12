U.S. markets open in 1 hour 14 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,712.75
    +7.75 (+0.16%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    36,187.00
    +59.00 (+0.16%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,879.75
    +48.75 (+0.31%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,192.50
    +2.10 (+0.10%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.68
    +0.46 (+0.57%)
     

  • Gold

    1,819.00
    +0.50 (+0.03%)
     

  • Silver

    22.86
    +0.05 (+0.21%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1374
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7460
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    18.19
    -1.21 (-6.24%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3645
    +0.0012 (+0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.3920
    +0.0820 (+0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,270.68
    +1,415.46 (+3.38%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,032.87
    +38.45 (+3.87%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,539.60
    +48.23 (+0.64%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,765.66
    +543.16 (+1.92%)
     

Lime's new e-bike has a swappable battery that also works with its scooters

Rebecca Bellan
·3 min read

Lime is finally making good on its promise to deliver its Gen4 e-bike to the streets after first announcing plans to introduce the new hardware last March. The new bikes will have a swappable battery that's interchangeable with Lime's latest generation of e-scooters.

The micromobility operator launched Wednesday 250 of its new bikes in Washington, D.C., where it plans to gradually replace the full fleet of 2,500 e-bikes by April, according Russell Murphy, senior director of corporate communications. Lime will continue to launch in cities globally, swapping out older generations for the new model in each city over the next year.

This move is part of a $50 million investment the company has directed towards the development the new e-bike and its expansion to another 25 cities in North American, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

The last generation of Lime e-bikes can be found in 50 markets globally, including London, Seattle, Paris, Denver and soon Charleston, South Carolina. Lime had initially aimed to launch the Gen4 e-bike in the summer of 2021, but had to delay save for a few pilots last autumn due to supply chain issues, said Murphy.

The swappable battery is the most notable feature of Lime's new green-and-white bike, which matches the appearance of Lime's latest Gen4 scooter.

"This is a potential leap forward for the industry," Murphy told TechCrunch. "If you have one battery between vehicle types, you can operate a more streamlined multimodal fleet."

Lime expects the battery upgrade to lead to improved unit economics. Since vehicles won't have to be taken in to charge, there will be fewer operational tasks, which tend to be one of the highest costs associated with running a shared micromobility business. At the same time, by only needing to swap out the battery, there will be more vehicles on the street for longer, providing better reliability to riders and a higher potential for earning revenue, said Murphy.

"It will also mean one team can do every charge task instead of having one charge team for bikes and one for scooters," he said.

The new e-bike will also have an improved motor that will help riders climb hills more easily, a phone holder that charges smartphones, a new handlebar display that matches that of the Gen4 scooter and an automatic two-speed transmission that allows for a smoother start, rather than having to pedal a bit to get the motor going.

Lime's plans to continue scaling its e-bikes are in line with the company's stated goals to refresh a significant portion of its fleet, move into more cities and develop new technologies to win additional city requests for proposal. In November, the micromobility giant closed a $523 million raise in convertible debt and term loan financing, which is potentially the company's last funding round before it plans to go public this year.

As Lime preps itself for public markets, it's working on strengthening its considerable hold on the industry by becoming more operationally efficient and getting its hardware on point, and the introduction of this upgraded e-bike reinforces that. Meanwhile, as Lime tries to scoop up every permit it can get its hands on, competitor Spin, which is owned by Ford, shared plans last week to lay off a quarter of its staff as part of its restructuring process to exit open permit markets. Spin is now winding down operations in a few U.S. markets, all markets in Germany and Portugal and could shut down in Spain as early as February.

Micromobility in 2022: Refined, mature and packed full of tech

Recommended Stories

  • Talks between U.S. and Russia continue amid tensions over Ukraine

    Talks between representatives of the U.S. and Russia are set to continue Tuesday as troops remain on the Ukraine border. Russia hopes to prevent former Soviet territories from joining NATO, despite opposition from the U.S. CBS News’ chief White House correspondent Nancy Cordes reports.

  • Web3Auth secures $13M from Sequoia India to simplify crypto onboarding and authentication

    Web3 is seen as the future of the internet because it allows people to control their own data and digital assets, but crypto developers have been learning from the past when it comes to onboarding new users. The current state of crypto onboarding is unwieldy and unnecessarily prolonged due to the seed phrase, a series of words created by the crypto wallet to regain access. On a technical level, seed phrases have contributed to the loss of nearly 20% of all bitcoins in circulation, roughly equivalent to the GDP of Hungary, according to Singapore-based crypto infra startup Web3Auth, formerly known as Torus.

  • Exxon Mobil launches sale of U.S. shale gas properties -marketing document

    Exxon Mobil on Tuesday launched the sale of shale gas properties stretching across 27,000 acres in the Appalachian basin of Ohio, the company confirmed, part of an ongoing divestiture of U.S. assets. The top U.S. oil producer is marketing 61 wells that last year produced around 81 million cubic feet per day equivalent (mmcfd) of natural gas, according to a marketing document viewed by Reuters. The sale includes another 274 wells operated by other companies.

  • Copper Market Facing Shortages, Says Barrick CEO: Saudi Update

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia’s hosting its first major mining conference this week, as it tries to exploit deposits of copper, gold and and other metals it thinks are worth $1.3 trillion.Most Read from BloombergEU Warns Repeat Boosters Could Weaken Immune SystemEurope Slowly Starts to Consider Treating Covid Like the FluCypriot Scientist Says Deltacron Covid Variant Isn’t ErrorDjokovic Admits Doing Photo Shoot With Covid, Paperwork ErrorWorld’s Worst-Performing Bank Lent Billions to China Evergra

  • Expect a Big Rally in Bitcoin Soon

    Every correction is always made up of at least three waves: a, b, and c.

  • Four U.S. Oil Stocks In Buy Range As Crude Prices Rise

    Several top U.S. oil stocks are in buy range Tuesday as oil prices rise amid OPEC+ production disruptions.

  • U.S. oil producers ramp up fracking in sign of stronger output gains

    As oil prices have surged past $80 a barrel, U.S oil and gas producers are paving the way for faster production by expanding new well completions in the Permian Basin of west Texas and New Mexico, the country's top shale oil field, according to research data. The number of pressure pumping units at work in the Permian rose 5% in December, over the previous month, analysts at Tudor, Pickering, Holt and Co said. Pressure pumping is one of the last steps required to complete a well.

  • Supply Squeeze Risks Are Pushing Lithium Higher and Higher

    (Bloomberg) -- Lithium has burst into 2022 with a fresh price spike that hands electric-vehicle makers more warning of even sharper cost pressures to come.Most Read from BloombergEU Warns Repeat Boosters Could Weaken Immune SystemEurope Slowly Starts to Consider Treating Covid Like the FluCypriot Scientist Says Deltacron Covid Variant Isn’t ErrorDjokovic Admits Doing Photo Shoot With Covid, Paperwork ErrorWorld’s Worst-Performing Bank Lent Billions to China EvergrandeSupplies of the mainstay bat

  • 2 Top Oil Stocks to Buy in January

    Oil refiners Valero Energy and Marathon Petroleum have generated long-term gains better than almost anyone else in the oil patch

  • Top Oil and Gas Stocks for Q1 2022

    These are the oil and gas stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for Q1 2022.

  • Top Oil and Gas Penny Stocks for Q1 2022

    These are the oil and gas penny stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for Q1 2022.

  • China's annual auto sales climb for first time since 2017

    BEIJING (Reuters) -China's auto sales last year grew for the first time since 2017, industry data showed on Wednesday, boosted partly by a jump of 1.5 times in sales of new energy vehicles (NEVs). Overall sales in the world's biggest car market rose 3.8% year-on-year, after monthly sales of 2.79 million vehicles in December brought total sales for 2021 to 26.28 million，data from the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM) showed. Production and sales are expected to be better in 2022 than last year on the prospect that issues such as chip shortage and high prices of raw materials ease, CAAM said in a statement.

  • Oil Bulls Begin The Year With A Bang

    Bullish sentiment appears to have taken over oil markets in 2022 as demand continues to exceed expectations and inventories begin to drain

  • Early Gains Capped by API Gasoline Supply Surge

    The EIA will release its weekly inventories data at 15:30 GMT. It is expected to show a crude oil draw of 2.1 million barrels.

  • Oil Surges Alongside Equities as Powell Reassures Investors

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil jumped after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s comments to the Senate Banking Committee pushed equity markets to session highs.Most Read from BloombergRepeat Booster Shots Spur European Warning on Immune-System RisksCypriot Scientist Says Deltacron Covid Variant Isn’t ErrorEurope Slowly Starts to Consider Treating Covid Like the FluWorld’s Worst-Performing Bank Lent Billions to China EvergrandeStocks Halt Five-Day Rout After Powell’s Remarks: Markets WrapWest Texas Interme

  • Will Shake Shack Investors Get Burnt?

    Shares of Shake Shack gapped higher Tuesday on the heels of reporting a 20% jump in sales in the holiday quarter. In this daily bar chart of SHAK, below, we can see a sharp move higher. Very strong volume can be seen in early November and those buyers have continued to hold those positions with the On-Balance-Volume (OBV) remaining steady.

  • China Covid-19 Lockdowns Hit Factories, Ports in Latest Knock to Supply Chains

    Toyota, Samsung and Volkswagen are among companies with production affected as economists warn of more challenging bottlenecks ahead.

  • Ermenegildo Zegna: This Luxury Apparel Company Could Outperform

    The Italian fashion house has been on the NYSE for a few weeks following a de-SPACing transaction

  • Top Tech Stocks for January 2022

    The technology sector is composed of businesses that sell goods and services in electronics, software, computers, artificial intelligence (AI), and other industries related to information technology (IT). The sector includes companies with the largest market capitalizations in the world, such as Apple Inc. (AAPL), Microsoft Corp. (MSFT), and Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN). Tech stocks, represented by the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK), have outperformed the broader market over the past year.

  • Oil Prices Jump Over 3% Ahead Of Inventory Data

    Oil prices jumped more than 3% on Tuesday afternoon in the runup to the much-watched API crude oil inventory data report