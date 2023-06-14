LIMES Schlosskliniken AG (ETR:LIK) Stock Has Shown Weakness Lately But Financials Look Strong: Should Prospective Shareholders Make The Leap?

It is hard to get excited after looking at LIMES Schlosskliniken's (ETR:LIK) recent performance, when its stock has declined 2.9% over the past month. However, a closer look at its sound financials might cause you to think again. Given that fundamentals usually drive long-term market outcomes, the company is worth looking at. Particularly, we will be paying attention to LIMES Schlosskliniken's ROE today.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for LIMES Schlosskliniken is:

43% = €4.9m ÷ €11m (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. That means that for every €1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated €0.43 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

LIMES Schlosskliniken's Earnings Growth And 43% ROE

To begin with, LIMES Schlosskliniken has a pretty high ROE which is interesting. Additionally, the company's ROE is higher compared to the industry average of 5.6% which is quite remarkable. As a result, LIMES Schlosskliniken's exceptional 75% net income growth seen over the past five years, doesn't come as a surprise.

We then compared LIMES Schlosskliniken's net income growth with the industry and we're pleased to see that the company's growth figure is higher when compared with the industry which has a growth rate of 6.5% in the same period.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. If you're wondering about LIMES Schlosskliniken's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is LIMES Schlosskliniken Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

LIMES Schlosskliniken doesn't pay any dividend to its shareholders, meaning that the company has been reinvesting all of its profits into the business. This is likely what's driving the high earnings growth number discussed above.

Conclusion

In total, we are pretty happy with LIMES Schlosskliniken's performance. In particular, it's great to see that the company is investing heavily into its business and along with a high rate of return, that has resulted in a sizeable growth in its earnings.

