Limestone Global Market Report 2022

Major players in the limestone market are Imerys, CARMEUSE, Mitsubishi Materials Corporation, Kerford Limestone, Lhoist Group, Mississippi Lime Company, GLC Materials LLC, Graymont Limited, Kerford Limestone, Omya AG, Eurocement, The National Lime & Stone Company, Indiana Limestone Company, Atlantic Minerals Limited and United States Lime & Minerals Inc.

The global limestone market is expected to grow from $65.08 billion in 2021 to $68.32 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.97%. The limestone market is expected to grow to $86.75 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.15%.



The limestone market consists of sales of limestone products by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that is used in steel production, paper manufacturing, plastic manufacturing, water treatment and purification and mining.It is a sedimentary rock composed mainly of calcium carbonate (calcite) or calcium-magnesium double carbonate (dolomite).



It contains microscopic fossils, shell pieces, and other petrified trash.Limestone is often grey in color, although it can also be white, yellow, or brown.



Limestone may be found in aggregates, cement, building stones, chalk, and crushed stone, and it is frequently used in road and building construction.



The main types of limestone is magnesian limestone and high-calcium limestone.High-calcium limestone refers to the lime that is primarily calcium oxide or calcium hydroxide and includes not more than 5% magnesium oxide or hydroxide.



These types of limestone are categorized based on their size which include crushed limestone, calcined limestone (PCC) and ground limestone (GCC).The various types of limestone are segregated based on application which includes, industry lime, refractory lime, chemical lime and construction-based lime.



The major end-user segments for limestone are paper and pulp, water treatment, agriculture, building and construction, plastics, food and beverage and others.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the limestone market in 2021. The regions covered in the limestone market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The increasing demand from the construction industry is driving the growth of the limestone market.The construction industry has surged after the pandemic as many construction projects were stuck due to lockdowns.



Cement is manufactured using limestone as a raw material.Cement is an important element in the construction industry because it is used in various construction mixtures, such as manufacture of composite concrete block, to meet specific needs in holding building blocks.



According to the U.S. Census Bureau report on monthly construction spending in 2022, the construction spending was expected to be $1,744.8 billion in April 2022, a 0.8% rise from the revised March 2022 estimate of $1,740.6 billion. Therefore, the increasing demand from the construction industry is propelling the limestone market.



Strategic partnerships and collaborations are a key trend in the limestone market.Organizations enter into partnerships and collaborations to expand into new markets and leverage each other’s resources.



In May 2020, Biesterfeld Spezialchemie, a Germany-based provider of products and solutions for specialty chemicals, entered into a partnership with Omya.This partnership will expand Biesterfeld’s product range to include new pharmaceutical excipients, active components, and nutraceutical goods.



Omya is a Switzerland-based producer of calcium carbonate-based specialties.In March 2019, Nordkalk, a Finland-based manufacturer of limestone-based products, entered into an agreement with ArcelorMittal to take over operational management of ArcelorMittal’s on-site lime kilns in Eisenhuttenstadt.



ArcelorMittal is a Luxembourg-based steel production company.



In January 2022, Ultratech Cement Limited, an India-based manufacturer of grey cement, ready-mix concrete and white cement acquired 100% equity shares in National Limestone Company Private Limited for $2.91 million (INR230 million). Post acquisition Ultratech Cement is has access to the limestone mining reserves of National Limestone Company for the operations of Ultratech. National Limestone Company Private Limited is an India-based company operating in limestone market.



The countries covered in the limestone market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA.

