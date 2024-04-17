Limestone supplier for Lawrence County's First Solar to create 70 jobs

Apr. 17—A supplier for a massive solar-panel plant under construction in Lawrence County expects to fully open in Limestone County by the third quarter and create 70 local jobs, officials said.

OMCO Solar makes solar trackers — devices that direct panels toward the sun — and fixed-tilt machinery. It has leased Building 100 of the Huntsville West Industrial Park at 7620 Greenbrier Parkway Northwest in Huntsville-annexed Limestone County, according to Ellen McNair, secretary of the state Commerce Department.

The building will be equipped to make solar racking for First Solar Inc., the $1.1 billion solar-panel factory underway in Lawrence County that is expected to begin production by the end of the year, said Bethany Shockney, president and chief executive officer of Limestone EDA.

OMCO, one of the nation's largest makers of steel structures for solar panels, expects to invest $10 million in the project, McNair said in a statement. It has a footprint of approximately 170,000 square feet and currently has about 30 workers but will employ 70 when it becomes fully operational in the third quarter.

"It will not be the only supplier in our area, only the first to locate in Limestone County," Shockney said. OMCO now operates six U.S. plants, located in Arizona, Ohio, Indiana and an Alabama plant in Talladega.

"To me this is a prime example of rising water raising all ships," Shockney said. "The main company is two counties over, but we will still benefit from locating this business in Limestone County to support First Solar."

She said the flip-side was when Mazda Toyota Manufacturing located its main plant in Limestone County and other suppliers surrounded it.

"In this case, Lawrence County got the mothership and we have the supporting company," Shockney said. "When Mazda came in, (Limestone County) got the mothership."

She said some of the jobs needed by OMCO will require robotic welding skills, which takes specialized training, and fabrication.

Finding enough workers for the new jobs should not be an issue despite a low unemployment rates, Shockney said.

Although there is low unemployment — 2.8% in Limestone County according to the latest state Department of Labor report — she said Limestone is still the fastest growing county in the state, so people are moving to Limestone to work in the county.

"It's not an issue for us because there are great livability factors here in Limestone. We have two pipelines of people," Shockney said. "One pipeline is that people are moving into Limestone from outside the county and people are moving into Limestone from outside the state."

She said this is evidenced by the fact that an average of 10 people per day are moving into Limestone, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

"The other pipeline is the wonderful career and tech-educational programs we have here," Shockney said. "They are living here and getting trained. We call that growing our own."

Gary Schuster, CEO of OMCO, said in a statement he appreciated Alabama and its "approach to business with tax incentives that line up with our commitment to support domestic manufacturing, create U.S. jobs, and provide factory-direct solutions that solve for the complexity of utility-scale solar projects."

Incentives were provided by the Huntsville Industrial Development Board, Shockney said, but the value of those incentives was not immediately available Tuesday.

"Our newest facility in Huntsville is our second in the state and shows our dedication to driving growth in Alabama," Schuster said.

Founded in 1955, OMCO is the largest custom roll former in the United States, producing highly engineered, custom roll-formed shapes for many applications across a wide range of industries, according to the state Commerce Department. Commerce said the company is the nation's premier manufacturer of solar trackers and fixed-tilt structures for solar arrays.

