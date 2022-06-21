U.S. markets close in 4 hours 57 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,775.75
    +100.91 (+2.75%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,495.95
    +607.17 (+2.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,157.10
    +358.75 (+3.32%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,708.70
    +43.01 (+2.58%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    112.13
    +2.57 (+2.35%)
     

  • Gold

    1,841.20
    +0.60 (+0.03%)
     

  • Silver

    21.88
    +0.29 (+1.36%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0565
    +0.0048 (+0.45%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.2830
    +0.0440 (+1.36%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2281
    +0.0035 (+0.29%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.1460
    +1.0610 (+0.79%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,569.93
    +714.83 (+3.43%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    464.22
    +22.15 (+5.01%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,151.24
    +29.43 (+0.41%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,246.31
    +475.09 (+1.84%)
     

Liminal Announces New Chief Operating Officer

·2 min read

Liminal adds Chief Operating Officer with 20 years of experience in technology startups, investment management, and fraud and identity solutions

NEW YORK, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Liminal, a boutique strategy advisory firm serving digital identity, fintech, cybersecurity clients, and the private equity and venture capital community, announced today the addition of Kathryn Montilla as Chief Operating Officer. The Liminal team is excited to welcome Kathryn to help achieve its strategic growth objectives and expansion.

Liminal Logo (PRNewsfoto/Liminal Strategy Partners, LLC)
Liminal Logo (PRNewsfoto/Liminal Strategy Partners, LLC)

"Kathryn has demonstrated an impressive track record of achieving measurable results and operational accomplishments across a number of organizations," said Travis Jarae, CEO of Liminal. "We are excited to welcome her as a valuable asset as we continue to accelerate our growth and scale our operations to serve a global community."

As Liminal COO, Kathryn will be responsible for performance management, aligning talent to growth opportunities, and continuing to build upon the organization's high-performing culture. She'll also play a pivotal role in accelerating the execution of Liminal's strategy, scaling innovation, and identifying new market opportunities.

Kathryn brings two decades of operator, builder, and leadership experience to Liminal, spanning across technology startups, finance, and life sciences companies. She has proven success in scaling businesses and leading diverse, global teams at companies like Feedzai, Bridgewater Associates, Pfizer, and management consulting firms. Most recently, Kathryn was at Redesign Health, a venture innovation company, where she was Head of Business and Portfolio Operations.

"I am thrilled to join the incredible team at Liminal," said Kathryn Montilla. "I have a passion for helping companies build great teams and effective processes, scale globally, and achieve their strategic vision. Liminal is a leader in the digital identity space, and I look forward to working with the team to deliver outstanding results for our clients."

ABOUT LIMINAL:

Liminal is a boutique strategy advisory firm serving digital identity, fintech, and cybersecurity clients, and the private equity and venture capital community. Since 2016, we have offered objective, high impact strategic advice, and analytical services, helping to support clients in crucial business decisions at all stages of the product and business lifecycle. We've advised many of the world's most innovative business leaders, investors, and government officials on building, buying, and investing in the next generation of integrated digital identity platforms and technologies. As a result, our clients trust us to set strategic direction in light of radically evolving ecosystem dynamics, pursue new growth strategies, capitalize on M&A opportunities, and optimize deal flow. We see the solutions to these complex digital challenges not as a 'what' but as a 'how.' We don't just tell you about the destination, we show you how to get there.

Contact: Kristen Grazia
Contact email: kristen.grazia@liminal.co

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/liminal-announces-new-chief-operating-officer-301572055.html

SOURCE Liminal Strategy Partners, LLC

Recommended Stories

  • Billionaire Ron Baron Says Recent Market Weakness Offers Huge Buying Opportunity; Here Are 3 Beaten-Down Stocks Analysts Like

    Last month, the annualized rate of inflation hit 8.6%, the highest in more than 40 years. Last week, in response, the Federal Reserve bumped up its benchmark interest rate by 75 basis points, the largest such hike since 1994. The combination of high inflation and aggressive tightening action by the central bank sent an already jittery stock market to its worst single week since the onset of the COVID crisis, and has economists talking gloomily about a repeat of the late 1970s and early 1980s, wh

  • 4 of the Safest Stocks to Buy If the U.S. Dips Into a Recession

    Since hitting their respective all-time closing highs, the 126-year-old Dow Jones Industrial Average, benchmark S&P 500, and growth-focused Nasdaq Composite have respectively fallen by as much as 19%, 24%, and 34%. This means the Nasdaq and S&P 500 are officially in the grip of a bear market. To make matters worse, there's the growing likelihood that the U.S. could enter a recession.

  • Louis Navellier is Buying These 10 Energy Stocks in 2022

    In this article we present the list of Louis Navellier is Buying These 10 Energy Stocks in 2022. Click to skip ahead and see the Louis Navellier is Buying These 5 Energy Stocks in 2022. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP), Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX), and Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) represent some of the biggest purchases of energy stocks made by […]

  • 9 Big Companies Already Plunged Into A Recession, Analysts Say

    Wall Street is nervous a recession is right around the corner. But analysts think some S&P 500 companies have sunk into one already.

  • Cathie Wood warns the Fed are ignoring dangerous signals as it plows ahead with draconian rate hikes

    The founder of ARK Invest, Wall Street's best-known tech sector evangelist, warns leading economic indicators are flashing red.

  • Himax Technologies, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:HIMX) Fundamentals Look Pretty Strong: Could The Market Be Wrong About The Stock?

    With its stock down 27% over the past three months, it is easy to disregard Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX). But if...

  • Looking for Dividend-Paying Defense Stocks to Grab Now? Deutsche Bank Suggests 2 Names to Consider

    Last week, the Fed’s open market committee raised its benchmark interest rate by 0.75%, the largest such increase in almost 30 years. The move marks a shift to an aggressive stance against inflation, and an attempt by the Fed to head off a potential recession. In fact, preliminary data leaked from the Atlanta Fed earlier in the week showed that the US is in a technical recession. While official numbers won’t be released until after the second quarter ends, the early numbers show that 2Q22 will e

  • Bear market: Has Wall Street priced in a full-blown recession?

    Yahoo Finance’s Myles Udland joins the Live show to discuss bear market rallies as well as the outlook for a recession.

  • Tesla to cut staff by up to 3.5%, Elon Musk says

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the Tesla’s plans to proceed with layoffs.

  • Want $1,000 in Passive Income? Invest $10,000 in These 3 Reliable Dividend Stocks and Wait 3 Years

    Investing in equal parts of Raytheon Technologies (NYSE: RTX), 3M (NYSE: MMM), and Clearway Energy (NYSE: CWEN) gives you an average dividend yield of 3.8% and exposure to the defense industry, the industrial sector, consumer products, healthcare, automation and robotics, and renewable energy. Lee Samaha (Raytheon Technologies): This aerospace and defense giant is a rare beast -- one of the few companies whose stock is up in 2022.

  • 10 Best Railroad Stocks to Invest In

    In this piece, we will take a look at the ten best railroad stocks to invest in. If you want to skip ahead to the top five stocks in this list, then take a look at 5 Best Railroad Stocks to Invest In. The railroad industry is one of the oldest industries in the world, […]

  • Tesla Sued For Employee Layoffs. Musk Calls Suit Trivial.

    Employee relations always matter, but the issue isn't likely to rank among the top five concerns for investors in the electric-vehicle company.

  • 3 Tech-Driven Stocks Down 82% to 92% That Billionaires Can't Stop Buying

    You probably don't need me to tell you this, but this has been one of the most challenging years on record for Wall Street and investors. In the roughly five to seven months since all three major U.S. indexes hit their all-time closing highs, the Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500, and Nasdaq Composite have respectively plunged as much as 19%, 24%, and 34%. Heightened stock market volatility has been particularly cruel to technology-based growth stocks, which had been largely responsible for the monstrous rally that followed the March 2020 pandemic bottom.

  • I'm Intrigued as Kellogg Splits Into 3: Here's the Play

    The company, despite a nice looking first quarter, has not been in the greatest shape fundamentally.

  • 10 Best Stocks to Buy to Protect Against Inflation in 2022 and Beyond

    In this article, we will look at 10 best stocks to buy to protect against inflation in 2022 and beyond. If you want to skip reading about what sectors have proven to be resilient to inflation in the past and how inflation is progressing in 2022, you can go directly to 5 Best Stocks to […]

  • Anna Nikolayevsky Is Selling Off Roblox and These 9 Stocks

    In this article we’ll take a look at why Anna Nikolayevsky Is Selling Off Roblox and These 9 Stocks. Click to skip ahead and see why Anna Nikolayevsky Is Selling Off Roblox and These 4 Stocks. Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX), Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META), and Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) are just a few of the major tech […]

  • Walmart Discloses It Holds a 62.2% Stake in Symbotic. The AI Company’s Stock Surges.

    Walmart discloses it holds a 62.2% stake in the artificial intelligence supply chain technology company.

  • Dow Jones Jumps: Tesla Soars Despite Job Cuts; Kellogg Pops On Breakup Plan

    Stocks roared higher Tuesday. Elon Musk plans Tesla job cuts, with TSLA stock soared. Kellogg will split into 3 companies.

  • Morgan Stanley, Goldman Strategists See More Stock Market Losses

    (Bloomberg) -- Equities have yet to fully price in the risk of a recession and may have further to fall, according to Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. strategists.Most Read from BloombergUS Futures Gain With European Stocks; Dollar Slips: Markets WrapBiden Says US Recession Avoidable After Call With Ex-Treasury Secretary SummersRally Builds After $2 Trillion Wipeout; Yields Up: Markets WrapPutin May Win in Ukraine, But the Real War Is Just StartingMusk, Roubini and Goldman Warn of Ris

  • 10 Unknown Biotech Stocks That Can Explode in 2022

    In this article, we discuss the 10 unknown biotech stocks that can explode in 2022. If you want to read about some more biotech stocks that can explode in 2022, go directly to 5 Unknown Biotech Stocks That Can Explode in 2022. As coronavirus cases recede across the world and countries open up their borders […]