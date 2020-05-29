How to limit your kids' screen time: Tech Support

Welcome to Tech Support, a segment where I, Dan Howley, serve as your intrepid guide through the sometimes confusing, often frustrating, world of personal technology.

Here, I answer all of your most pressing questions about the various gizmos, gadgets, and services you use in your everyday life.

Have a question of your own? Reach me on Twitter at @danielhowley or email me at dhowley@yahoofinance.com.

Now, on to your questions.

This week's dilemma:

“How do I limit my kid’s screen time?”

Summer vacation is just around the corner, and that means students across the country will soon have a lot more free time to spend doing everything from browsing apps like TikTok and Instagram to playing video games like “Fortnite” and “Call of Duty.”

And while that sounds awesome for kids, parents are likely less excited about the prospect of their children staring at screens for an entire summer after already having done so for the last few months of the school year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Thankfully, there are a host of parental controls and screen-time limits parents can take advantage of to cut back on how often their kids use their smartphones, tablets, and game consoles.

Here’s how to set them up and manage what your children are able to do on their devices.

Sorry, kids.

iPhone and iPad

Apple (AAPL) offers a special app as part of its iOS operating system called Screen Time that lets you put limits on how often your kids can use their iPhone or iPad, as well as the kinds of apps they can access.

To use Screen Time, open the Settings app, and scroll down to Screen Time. It should be your second block of options.

From there go to Set Up Screen Time for Family, then enter the Apple ID and password for your child’s device, which will then let you control it remotely. You can also set up Screen Time directly on a kid’s device.

Apple's Screen Time app lets you control the kinds of apps your kids can use and how often they access them. (Image: Apple) More

The Downtime setting in Screen Time lets you control when your child can use apps. So if you don’t want him or her using the phone or tablet in bed, you can set Downtime during their bedtime hours.

App Limits lets you control how long your child can use apps each day. If kids go over the allotted time limit, they’ll need your permission to add more.

Content and Privacy lets you restrict mature content in iTunes, the App Store, Apple Music, and websites in Safari. You can also require your children to get your permission to make changes to their device’s privacy settings.

Android phones and tablets

Google (GOOG, GOOGL) offers a similar set of parental controls for Android devices. To use them, you’ll need to download the Google Family Link for parents on your device and Google Family Link for children and teens on your child’s device.

Google's Family Link gives parents control over their kids device, and even lets them see where they are on Google Maps. (Image: Google) More