Limited edition Xbox Series X bundle from Gucci to sell for $10,000

There's a new retailer selling a limited edition version of Microsoft's popular Xbox Series X, but the price for the video game console bundle won't be cheap.

Gucci will offer a version of the Xbox Series X adorned with the fashion house's unique designs on its website Nov. 17. Only 100 of the consoles will be available.

Here's the catch: the Gucci-branded console sells for $10,000.

What does $10,000 get you? According to the listing on Gucci's website, the console features a laser-cut monogram of the letters "GG," representing both the initials of founder Guccio Gucci and the shorthand for "good game," commonly used in video games.

The console also includes custom Gucci-branded Xbox controllers, a Gucci hard case for carrying the console with "Xbox" and "Good Game" printed on it, and Xbox's Game Pass Unlimited, a Netflix style service where users can stream dozens of free games.

In the year of the House’s centennial, Gucci and @Xbox come together to celebrate their respective anniversaries by creating 100 numbered Xbox Series X sets. The bundle appears in images by @HYPEBEAST @hypebeast featuring @EmeraldRose and @KojeyRadical. #GucciXbox pic.twitter.com/SkNdUfPSqV — gucci (@gucci) November 12, 2021

Both Xbox and Gucci are celebrating anniversaries this year. The video game console from Microsoft turns 20 this year, while Gucci is celebrating its 100th anniversary.

On Monday, Microsoft is hosting a special streaming celebration honoring the 20th anniversary of the Xbox.

Join us in celebrating 20 years of Xbox on November 15 at 10am PT: https://t.co/Ai5e5WOnLI | #Xbox20 pic.twitter.com/6ML9AKq0p0 — Xbox (@Xbox) November 11, 2021

Follow Brett Molina on Twitter: @brettmolina23.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Gucci Xbox Series X bundle is limited edition, costs $10k