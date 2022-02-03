U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,532.25
    -45.00 (-0.98%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,468.00
    -24.00 (-0.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,771.25
    -343.25 (-2.27%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,011.00
    -14.00 (-0.69%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.66
    -0.60 (-0.68%)
     

  • Gold

    1,807.30
    -3.00 (-0.17%)
     

  • Silver

    22.60
    -0.10 (-0.45%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1298
    -0.0008 (-0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7660
    -0.0340 (-1.89%)
     

  • Vix

    22.09
    +0.13 (+0.59%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3560
    -0.0016 (-0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.3900
    -0.0600 (-0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    36,961.53
    -1,610.93 (-4.18%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    863.58
    -31.89 (-3.56%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,583.00
    +47.22 (+0.63%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,259.76
    -273.84 (-0.99%)
     

Limited Menu for an unlimited love by Empire Steak House

·2 min read

NEW YORK, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A spectacular experience hosted from February 11 until the 14th by Empire Steak House, in the heart of Manhattan, providing diners with an exclusive menu that will sweeten their time spent together.

Empire Steak House

With Valentine's Day around the corner, dinners all over the city are in search of restaurants that will set the mood and enhance their romance. On this Special day, in honor of priest valentine, lovers celebrate and express their affection with gifts as well as experiences such as the Unlimited Menu for two from Empire Steak House.

Featuring an $999.99 exquisite five-course menu by Chef Ahmet Kula, served with the renowned and awarded champagne with golden flakes, Rare Miléssime 2008. Holding close the marriage of fine dining and top-notch service, this menu is an exemplary of the luxury within food. Dishes like Oysters with black caviar, Passion Fruit Crab cake, and Golden Wagyu Tomahawk are delicious and most definitely, worth it.

Executive chef, Ahmet Kula with his Steak House experience and Mediterranean influence has crafted a menu that he is certain "Will ignite the love flame for those who seek "the exclusive" when it comes to fine dining."

Empire features an elegant and romantic atmosphere with candles and high ceilings with chandeliers, that matches perfectly the theme of luxury and exclusivity that this menu brings to their guests. The opportunity to be part of this unique event is available by booking a table and requesting this special treat for you and your special someone, while the menu is available on their website: www.empiresteakhousenyc.com

This Experience will be available for both the Midtown East restaurant located at 151 East 50th Street and the Midtown West restaurant located at 237 West 54th Street.

As a special token, Empire is also sharing 2 authentic recipes for food lovers to prepare at home for this upcoming Valentine's day. "Art of the Ocean" and "Symphony of the Sea" will fulfill even the most intricate palates, and are sure to capture the spotlight.
Introduce the flavor of fine-dining to your home with these spectacular options from Empire Steak House by Chef Ahmet Kula.

Surprise your significant other with these easy to make and unique dishes and set the mood with seafood that says "Love at first sight"

Visit link below to download both recipes:

https://www.empiresteakhousenyc.com/unique-seafood-dishes/

Empire Steak House Phone numbers: 212 582 6900 and 212 586 9700

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/limited-menu-for-an-unlimited-love-by-empire-steak-house-301474432.html

SOURCE Empire Steak House

Recommended Stories

  • Pizza Hut’s new Spicy Lover’s Pizza won’t leave you feeling burned

    There’s a welcome trend happening right now in fast food: Big chains are starting to take a shot at spicy flavors. At first it seemed hopelessly limited to all things chicken, but there are glimpses at some new horizons. Arby’s recently released the Diablo Dare as both a chicken and brisket option, and the sandwich ended up not only bringing a decent level of heat, but with it, more complex flavors. Shake Shack is taking a mild swing at things with a buffalo chicken and buffalo fry offering to r

  • America's Largest Pizza Chain Is "Tipping" Customers Who Do This

    As food prices rise and labor shortages persist, the cost of eating at restaurants continues to soar. But like many fast-food chains coming up with creative ways to boost business, Domino's just unveiled a new way for customers to bring down their check total: Carryout Tips.From now until May 22, America's largest pizza chain will give a $3 "tip" to those who pick up their own order—an incentive for customers to be their own delivery driver as the pizza giant continues to face staffing shortages

  • Restaurant closures in Armonk, White Plains, Nyack

    The uncertain business climate continues to take its toll on restaurants including a White Plains steakhouse and a just opened seafood spot.

  • Domino’s Pizza Will Pay You to Pick Up Your Own Order

    Companies are getting creative to combat the labor shortage, including shifting some of the burdens of customer service onto consumers. Self-checkout lines are growing in prominence. And now, at least...

  • Sheetz a finalist for 'Best Regional Fast Food'

    Sheetz a finalist for 'Best Regional Fast Food' contest hosted by USA Today

  • 20 ways to say 'be mine' for Valentine’s Day in Milwaukee area

    Milwaukee offers a variety of options for celebrating Valentine's Day, with or without a loved one. Here are 20 of them.

  • What's going on at Sir Pizza on East Main in Murfreesboro? It's not what you might think

    Since 1968, Sir Pizza has occupied the shingle-roofed restaurant at 1902 E. Main in Murfreesboro. The location is nostalgia for many customers.

  • Now Open: Main Street Cakery loves Valentine's Day; Food Hall cafe now serving breakfast

    Main Street Cakery ready for Valentine's Day with chocolate-covered berries, cocoa bombs; Flagship City Food Hall's Taste of Love cafe adds breakfast hours, menu.

  • One of Raleigh’s top taco shops just opened its new brick and mortar near downtown

    A beloved taco truck just opened a new taqueria in Raleigh, with an opening night line that stretched out the door.

  • Readers pick Chicago's best Asian dumplings

    We recently shared our favorite Asian dumplings in anticipation of the Lunar New Year. To kick off the Year of the Tiger today, we now serve some great reader dumpling recommendations.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.🍲 Mario G.: "Lao Peng You in West Town are the best … they are somehow immersed in a soup and never ever disintegrate (no matter how long they sit in it)."🥩 Brianna Y.: "If you want to try authentic Northern Chinese dumplings, then Qing Xian

  • Lucky Lunar New Year foods: Which dishes to order and where to find them in metro Phoenix

    Ring in 2022 Year of the Tiger with dumplings and other traditional Lunar New Year foods at Chinese restaurants in Mesa, Tempe, Glendale and Phoenix.

  • Charlotte restaurant named one of the ’100 Most Romantic Restaurants in America’

    This list was created based on 12.4 million diner reviews — OpenTable has the receipts.

  • The Perfectly Shaped Pasta Bowl I Use For Every Meal

    You’re reading an On-Site Shopping story — meaning you can browse, add to cart, and actually purchase the product recommendations featured below without leaving Refinery29. To learn more about our new native checkout feature, click here.Whether you’re someone who actually likes to cook or your kitchen routine is strictly delivery, one mealtime element diners of multiple persuasions can relate to is a chosen vessel from which they most prefer to nosh. I myself have been a longtime devotee of the

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? JD.com , NetEase, Li Auto, Xpeng and BYD Co.. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • Bitcoin Steady Near $38.5K as Australian Central Bank Ends Easing Program

    The RBA announced an end of bond purchases, but signaled it is in no hurry to hike interest rates.

  • Stocks rally in Tokyo, Sydney, with most other Asian markets closed for holiday

    Stock prices in Tokyo and Sydney followed Wall Street higher Wednesday while China, South Korea and Southeast Asian markets were closed for the Lunar New Year.

  • Aerojet Chairman Facing Probe as He Launches Proxy Fight

    (Bloomberg) -- Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. said it’s investigating Executive Chairman Warren Lichtenstein and accused him of launching a proxy fight in an effort to maintain his board position.Most Read from BloombergAlphabet Stock Split Aimed at Bringing Google Shares to MassesTeen Who Demanded $50,000 From Elon Musk Is Now Targeting More Billionaire JetsSeaWorld Makes $3.4 Billion Takeover Bid for Cedar FairBe Warned — the Turbulence This Time Is DifferentCovid-Infected HIV Patient Develo

  • AT&T’s Move to Spin Off WarnerMedia Disappoints Investors. The Annual Dividend Will Be $1.11.

    Advisors with clients in AT&T will want to make sure they know the math on this spinoff, including how it will effect dividends. The move may disappoint investors who were hoping for a split-off, or exchange offer, which would have resulted in the retirement of more than 20% of AT&T’s shares outstanding. AT&T also said that it planned to pay a $1.11 annual dividend, down from the current $2.08 a share.

  • SwingTrader FAQ: Helpful Videos & Answers To Questions About Swing Trading Strategy, Position Sizing & More

    This SwingTrader FAQ page is your go-to resource for answers to frequently asked questions about IBD's swing trading platform, our strategies and more.

  • Vodafone chasing deals to deliver for long-suffering investors

    Vodafone is pursuing mergers with rivals in multiple European markets, spurred on by more favourable signals from regulators who have realised the value of network investment during the pandemic, Chief Executive Nick Read said. "We are approaching consolidation with speed and resolve," he told reporters after Vodafone reported third-quarter numbers. The telecoms group, which has been targeted by activist investor Cevian Capital, sees opportunities in Spain, Italy, Britain and Portugal, Read said.