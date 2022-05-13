U.S. markets close in 1 hour 38 minutes

"LIMITLESS" SWISS BIOTECH INNOVATION ON SHOW AT THE BIO 2022 INTERNATIONAL CONVENTION

·4 min read

Novel oncology microbiome and psychiatric disorder therapeutics backed by a range of discovery & development tools from AI to microgravity – all featured on the swisstech pavilion at BIO 2022 in San Diego, June 13-16

ZURICH, May 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Swiss life science innovation will again be on display at the BIO 2022 convention in San Diego. Switzerland Global Enterprise and Presence Switzerland will showcase 14 leading Swiss biotech stars on the swisstech pavilion demonstrating why Switzerland has topped the Global Index for Innovation for the last decade.

&#x00201c;Limitless&#x00201d; Swiss Biotech Innovation
“Limitless” Swiss Biotech Innovation

Matching the conference's "LIMITLESS" theme, the breadth and depth of innovation is astonishing, covering all aspects of the drug discovery and development chain – from omics data crunching to AI-driven trial design. On the swisstech pavilion there will also be a range of first-in-class therapeutic pioneers, covering all the already hot and rapidly warming up areas – tumor specific antibodies and cancer gene therapies, microbiome biotherapeutics, mitochondrial transplantation, psychiatrics... Visitors will be able to meet the company leaders, learn about the science and discuss potential collaborations.

"We are delighted to be back at BIO. Life science innovation is in our DNA in Switzerland. Not only are we home to global pharma powerhouses such as Roche and Novartis, Switzerland also has one of the world's leading ecosystems. This continues to generate exciting newcomers like the ones presenting here in San Diego. Equally, Switzerland remains one of the most attractive business locations for both startups and world-leading technology companies. In other words, the opportunities are "LIMITLESS", says Patrik Wermelinger, Head of Investment Promotion at Switzerland Global Enterprise (S-GE).

Along with their partners, the Swiss Biotech Association, Presence Switzerland, Innosuisse, swissnex and digitalswitzerland, S-GE and their representative Swiss Business Hub USA bring the leading-edge innovation that Switzerland is consistently recognized for to BIO 2022.

The companies attending are:

The swisstech companies will be available for media and partner interviews throughout the week.

www.s-ge.com

About Switzerland Global Enterprise
Switzerland Global Enterprise (S-GE) is the official Swiss organization for export and investment promotion with around 200 employees at locations throughout Switzerland and overseas. S-GE supports Swiss SMEs in their international business and helps innovative foreign companies to settle in Switzerland. In doing so, we rely on a unique network of national and international partners. This allows us to create added value for our customers and prosperity for Switzerland. As a non-profit organization, we provide a public service for our clients on behalf of the Swiss Confederation (State Secretariat for Economic Affairs SECO) and the cantons. We operate our 27 offices, the so-called Swiss Business Hubs and Trade Points, in 31 countries jointly with the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs (FDFA). Thanks to our global network of partners, we also support our customers in many other countries.

SGE Contacts for BIO 2022

Lisette Mury (Media & Communication)
Lisette.muery@eda.admin.ch

Janet Joy
E: Jan@rhapr.eu
T: + 44 (0)7951 393984

Richard Hayhurst
E: Richard@rhapr.eu
T: +44 (0)7711 821 527

Business Development

Karine Wittmer (Export Promotion)
Karine.Wittmer@eda.admin.ch

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/limitless-swiss-biotech-innovation-on-show-at-the-bio-2022-international-convention-301547186.html

SOURCE Swiss Business Hub USA

