Limitless X Rolls Out its Jumbo LCD-Screen Media Truck for Premium Advertising

Company's recently acquired Prime Time's high-resolution mobile LED screen receives relaunch with Limitless X rebranding

100+ ft LCD screen provides a marketing solution that will connect advertisers with their audience for entertainment, corporate, civic, and sporting events

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Limitless X Inc., (OTCQB: BLAB) ("the Company"), a creative and empowering lifestyle agency and brand house, today announced the commercial rollout of its high-resolution mobile LCD screen which has received rebranding with the Limitless X logo.

Following its acquisition of Bio Lab Naturals' business and core operations, Limitless X acquired Prime Time Live's jumbo LCD screens which provide unique marketing and advertising solutions. Since then, Limitless X has successfully and rapidly converted and capitalized such assets that include its marketing truck outfitted with a 100+ ft LCD screen which has undergone an update with the Limitless Logo and Product Page and has been active in the promotion of Limitless' product lines.

Jas Mathur, CEO of Limitless X, commented "Prime Time was a strategic acquisition for us as it allows us to expand the digital marketing arm of our business. This marketing and advertising truck, which essentially is a moving billboard, helps create awareness of our product lines and its mobility allows us to reach a larger audience than a stationary billboard could, which in turn creates a fully scalable ecosystem for our clients and businesses."

About Jas Mathur
Jas Mathur is an investor and entrepreneur who has developed multiple brands in the marketing, health and wellness spaces generating tens to hundreds of millions of dollars in revenue each year. The digital marketing and branding firm he founded, Limitless X, has launched numerous industry-leading products in the dietary and CBD supplement sectors. He is a trendsetter with more than 7 million Instagram followers and frequently collaborates with leaders in the sports and entertainment industries.

Jas' passion is helping accelerate the achievement of people's health, wellness and business goals, inspired by his personal transformation story of losing over 250lbs in his twenties. Now a sought-after expert in developing fitness and training programs, he's helped many high-profile figures embark on their own health journeys and seeks to do the same for today's youth. Suitably, he     partnered with Dr. Oz's nonprofit, Healthcorps, to jumpstart health and wellness programs targeted at teens and young adults.

As Jas transformed his life and body, he applied his newfound passion for health and wellness to launch Limitless X. Prospective services he is blueprinting for the company include personality development, life coaching and educational platforms, in addition to the brand portfolio.

About Limitless X
Limitless X is a creative and empowering lifestyle agency specializing in the full spectrum of digital advertising and marketing. The Company has a global eco-system with three verticals and a series of unique product and service-oriented businesses within each, focused on the Health & Wellness, Beauty & Skincare, and CBD Industries     .

Media Contact:
media@limitlessx.com

Investor Relations Contact:
investors@limitlessx.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/limitless-x-rolls-out-its-jumbo-lcd-screen-media-truck-for-premium-advertising-301612045.html

SOURCE Limitless X

