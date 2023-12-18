Limoneira Company (NASDAQ:LMNR) Looks Just Right With A 26% Price Jump

Limoneira Company (NASDAQ:LMNR) shareholders have had their patience rewarded with a 26% share price jump in the last month. Looking back a bit further, it's encouraging to see the stock is up 51% in the last year.

Since its price has surged higher, you could be forgiven for thinking Limoneira is a stock not worth researching with a price-to-sales ratios (or "P/S") of 1.9x, considering almost half the companies in the United States' Food industry have P/S ratios below 0.8x. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/S at face value as there may be an explanation why it's as high as it is.

What Does Limoneira's P/S Mean For Shareholders?

Limoneira hasn't been tracking well recently as its declining revenue compares poorly to other companies, which have seen some growth in their revenues on average. One possibility is that the P/S ratio is high because investors think this poor revenue performance will turn the corner. You'd really hope so, otherwise you're paying a pretty hefty price for no particular reason.

How Is Limoneira's Revenue Growth Trending?

In order to justify its P/S ratio, Limoneira would need to produce impressive growth in excess of the industry.

Taking a look back first, we see that there was hardly any revenue growth to speak of for the company over the past year. The longer-term trend has been no better as the company has no revenue growth to show for over the last three years either. Therefore, it's fair to say that revenue growth has definitely eluded the company recently.

Looking ahead now, revenue is anticipated to climb by 7.2% during the coming year according to the five analysts following the company. With the industry only predicted to deliver 2.3%, the company is positioned for a stronger revenue result.

With this in mind, it's not hard to understand why Limoneira's P/S is high relative to its industry peers. Apparently shareholders aren't keen to offload something that is potentially eyeing a more prosperous future.

What We Can Learn From Limoneira's P/S?

Limoneira shares have taken a big step in a northerly direction, but its P/S is elevated as a result. Generally, our preference is to limit the use of the price-to-sales ratio to establishing what the market thinks about the overall health of a company.

As we suspected, our examination of Limoneira's analyst forecasts revealed that its superior revenue outlook is contributing to its high P/S. It appears that shareholders are confident in the company's future revenues, which is propping up the P/S. It's hard to see the share price falling strongly in the near future under these circumstances.

You should always think about risks. Case in point, we've spotted 6 warning signs for Limoneira you should be aware of, and 2 of them can't be ignored.

