Limonene Market to Grow by USD 137.10 million | Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest limonene market forecast report by Technavio infers that the growing demand for limonene is driving this market's growth, resulting in market growth of USD 137.10 million from 2021 to 2026.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Limonene Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Read additional information about the market. Get FREE sample report .

The report also covers the following areas:

Vendor Landscape

The market structure is expected to remain fragmented during the forecast period. Vendors are deploying different organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

Astrra Chemicals Pvt. Ltd., Banner Chemicals Ltd, Citrosuco, Citrus Oleo, Ernesto Ventos SA, Florida Chemical Co., Mentha and Allied Products Pvt. Ltd., Recochem Inc., Shree Bankey Behari Lal Aromatics, and Sucorrico SA, among others, are some of the few key vendors competing to maintain their market position in the market.

View more about the market's vendor landscape highlights with a comprehensive list of vendors and their offerings.

Key Market Segmentation

Segmentation by End-user:

Request a FREE Sample of this report for more highlights into the market segments.

Regional Market Outlook

APAC will contribute to 42% of the market growth during the forecast period. The growth of this region can be attributed to the high demand for organic food and the increasing disposable incomes of consumers. If we look at the country-wise growth, India, Australia, and China will contribute the highest market growth.

Download our FREE sample report for more key highlights on the regional market share of most of the above-mentioned countries.

Latest Trends and Drivers in the Limonene Market

Market Driver:

Limonene is used in cosmetics and personal care products owing to its health benefits. For example, D-Limonene is a popular choice in products for skincare regimes due to its high penetration capacity and anti-inflammatory characteristics. Bio-solvents such as limonene have antioxidant properties. The increasing demand for organic cosmetics and personal care products is driving the growth of the global limonene market.

Story continues

Market Trend:

Limonene can be used to replace chlorinated hydrocarbons, chlorofluorocarbons, and other solvents. It can also be used to remove oil and debris from painted surfaces. Thus, it is used for degreasing metals prior to industrial painting, for cleaning applications in the electronics sector, and in cleaning applications in the printing business. Moreover, with the increased need for natural raw materials in the paints and coatings industry.

Find additional information about various other market drivers & trends mentioned in our FREE sample report .

Need More? Are You Looking for Information Not Covered in This Report?

Want to understand more about the various research methodology?

Evaluate a specific segment or region in detail

Identify key suppliers, customers, or other market players

Analyze market regulations

Tailor this report according to your needs. Get it done with our USD 1000 worth of free customization. Speak to Our Analyst Now !

Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist limonene market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the limonene market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the limonene market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of limonene market vendors

Related Reports:

Rose Oil Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

A2 Milk Market by Distribution channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Limonene Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.79% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 137.10 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.57 Regional analysis APAC, North America, South America, Europe, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 42% Key consumer countries US, China, India, Brazil, Australia, and Mexico Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Astrra Chemicals Pvt. Ltd., Banner Chemicals Ltd, Citrosuco, Citrus Oleo, Ernesto Ventos SA, Florida Chemical Co., Mentha and Allied Products Pvt. Ltd., Recochem Inc., Shree Bankey Behari Lal Aromatics, and Sucorrico SA Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/limonene-market-to-grow-by-usd-137-10-million--technavio-301477726.html

SOURCE Technavio