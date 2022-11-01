U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,865.75
    -0.25 (-0.01%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,685.00
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,333.50
    +1.50 (+0.01%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,854.60
    -2.00 (-0.11%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.58
    +0.21 (+0.24%)
     

  • Gold

    1,651.50
    +1.80 (+0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    19.63
    -0.04 (-0.19%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9889
    +0.0012 (+0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0520
    -0.0250 (-0.61%)
     

  • Vix

    25.81
    -0.07 (-0.27%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1502
    +0.0018 (+0.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    147.6050
    -0.6270 (-0.42%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,482.89
    +8.19 (+0.04%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    488.99
    +0.94 (+0.19%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,186.16
    +91.63 (+1.29%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,642.61
    -36.31 (-0.13%)
     

LIMSABC Launches Referral Program

·1 min read

LIMSABC, a leader in the world of laboratory information management systems (LIMS), has launched a new consultant referral program.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LIMSABC, a leader in laboratory information management systems (LIMS/LIS), has launched a new consultant referral program.

LIMSABC's new consultant referral program allows consultants and LIMSABC to work in mutual synergy. Consultants will have the opportunity to bring on client-based accounts at a discounted rate and receive a referral bonus based on their clients' monthly subscription fees. Gabriel Balint, The CEO of LIMSABC, said, "By partnering with consultants, we can create stronger client relationships and also allow for better opportunities for our consultants to have steady vendor relationships." LIMSABC's new consultant referral program offers numerous benefits on the client and consultant side.

LIMSABC offers a variety of services that creates better access for providers and patients to get their results and also maintain a faster turnaround time without losing quality. Additionally, they have several other areas of expertise that include billing modules, patient and physician portal access and custom workflow processes based on lab specialty.

To see more regarding services available, visit their website at limsabc.com. LIMSABC can also be found on LinkedIn and other social media platforms.

Contact:
LIMSABC Info
office@limsabc.com

Photo(s):
https://www.prlog.org/12938821

Press release distributed by PRLog

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/limsabc-launches-referral-program-301665502.html

SOURCE LIMSABC LLC

Recommended Stories

  • Ford targets quiet quitters with new policy that could see underachievers lose their severance

    Eight-year veterans face a stark choice: Leave now with a competitive payout or risk it all.

  • Tesla pushes Cybertruck production, delivery schedule back by another year

    Yahoo Finance Live reacts to Tesla's recent announcements that the EV developer is pushing back its production schedule again for its long-awaited Cybertruck.

  • Jeep Quietly Leaves Huge Market

    The emblematic brand of 4x4 has just filed for bankruptcy in one of the most important automobile markets.

  • Forget that $22,500 limit. Some workers can supersize their tax-deferred retirement savings up to $265,000 in 2023.

    If you really want to rev up your retirement savings and minimize income taxes, the best thing to be is a late-career professional in private practice. When you’re making a lot of money and are close to retirement age, you have savings options that go way beyond the levels of the typical workplace 401(k) plan. As long as you can handle a little extra paperwork and some fees, you can set up a solo retirement plan and enjoy higher limits than most employees.

  • US Carmakers Passing Up Lithium From Australia’s First Refinery

    (Bloomberg) -- The head of Australia’s first lithium hydroxide refinery says it’s attracted little attention from US carmakers seeking to buy the metal that’s crucial to the world’s renewable energy revolution.Most Read from BloombergDemocrats Prepare for Loss of Congress as Voters Break Late to GOPLottery Winner Keeps $30 Million Jackpot Secret From Wife and ChildChina Markets Rally After Unconfirmed Social Posts on ReopeningBonds Rally With Powell’s Favored Curve Poised for InversionRaytheon W

  • Time to retire? Absolutely, said some. Never, said others. After a year of research, I had my answer

    I love work, but fear never having time for other things. Riding the boomer wave in search of the perfect sunset

  • Pega isn't shy about its $2B Appian lawsuit. It even brings it up with clients.

    Last week, one analyst asked Pega CEO Alan Trefler if the $2B Appian lawsuit is shaping any of the company's conversations with customers. Here's how he responded.

  • Amazon Freezes Hiring Levels in Profitable Advertising Business

    (Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc. is freezing staffing levels in its profitable advertising business, according to a person familiar with the matter, showing that the world’s largest e-commerce company is taking more drastic measures to align expenses with slowing sales. Most Read from BloombergChief Justice Temporarily Stops Release of Trump Tax ReturnsLottery Winner Keeps $30 Million Jackpot Secret From Wife and ChildEven More Dry Shampoos Found to Have Cancer-Causing AgentDemocrats Prepare for L

  • Oil-price gains intensify on report of potential Iranian attack on Saudi Arabia

    Oil futures climbed toward session highs on Tuesday after The Wall Street Journal reported that Saudi Arabia shared intelligence with the U.S. warning of a possible Iranian attack on targets in the kingdom. In response to the warning, Saudi Arabia, the U.S. and several other neighboring states raised alert levels for their military forces, the report said. Iran was poised to carry out attacks on Saudi Arabia, as well as Erbil, Iraq, to distract attention from domestic protests in the nation that began in September, the report said, citing Saudi officials.

  • Ford Asks Underperforming Employees To Choose Severance Or Performance Improvement: Report

    Ford Motor Co (NYSE: F) has chosen an alternative approach to deal with its white-collar employees deemed underperformers. The automaker has conveyed to its managers that the underperforming workers should choose between severance or a performance enhancement program, WSJ reports. Also Read: Ford Credit CFO Schaaf To Retire; Eliane Okamura Named Successor The change will mostly apply to employees who have eight or more years of service with a consistent decline in performance. The report added t

  • Walmart announces plan to halve Walmart+ enrollment costs for 2 days

    Walmart is lowering the price of its Walmart+ membership to $49, but only for a limited time.&nbsp;

  • US Manufacturing Nears Stagnation, Price Gauge at Two-Year Low

    (Bloomberg) -- US manufacturing neared stagnation in October as orders contracted for the fourth time in five months, while an index of prices paid fell to a more than two-year low.Most Read from BloombergChief Justice Temporarily Stops Release of Trump Tax ReturnsLottery Winner Keeps $30 Million Jackpot Secret From Wife and ChildEven More Dry Shampoos Found to Have Cancer-Causing AgentDemocrats Prepare for Loss of Congress as Voters Break Late to GOPChina Markets Rally After Unconfirmed Social

  • 'There is no more retirement': Runaway prices are pushing seniors back to work as the future of Social Security remains 'under threat'

    Not everyone can afford to live on fixed incomes as prices rise.

  • AMD Forecasts Deepening Slump in PC Sales as Consumer Demand Softens

    AMD Chief Executive Lisa Su said the company was cutting expenses in businesses that weren’t doing as well to adapt to the soft demand outlook. The subdued outlook reflected a challenged market for PCs that its chips feature in, and follows a warning last month for the third quarter, when AMD, a competitor to Intel , told investors that the market was declining faster than expected and reduced its revenue guidance. Ms. Su said that the PC market could fall by close to 20% this year.

  • Exxon, Shell CEOs weigh in on windfall profit taxes for energy companies

    As oil and gas companies in the U.S. and Europe rake in huge profits this year, governments are mulling ways to lower costs for consumers — including through windfall profit taxes. Here's what CEOs from Shell, Exxon had to say on the subject.

  • Exxon Mobil and BP: A Pair Trade on Big Oil

    This trade eliminates concerns about windfall taxes, the SPR, OPEC+, the potential end of China's Covid zero policy, and more.

  • Americans are still quitting fast enough to keep the Fed on an aggressive path

    Americans are still quitting at near-record levels, according to new data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The overall quits rate—the percentage of the employed population that quit within a month—was 2.7% in September, the same as it was two months earlier. The quits rate for the private sector alone slowed down a hair, though, from 3% to 2.9%.

  • Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Canadian Natural Resources, Ovinti and Enerplus

    Canadian Natural Resources, Ovinti and Enerplus are part of the Zacks Industry Outlook article.

  • Tesla Sends Shanghai Workers to California for Factory Boost

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. is sending engineers and production staff from its recently upgraded Shanghai factory to its plant in Fremont, California, in a bid to boost production at the US facility, according to people familiar with the plans.Most Read from BloombergChief Justice Temporarily Stops Release of Trump Tax ReturnsLottery Winner Keeps $30 Million Jackpot Secret From Wife and ChildDemocrats Prepare for Loss of Congress as Voters Break Late to GOPEven More Dry Shampoos Found to Have Canc

  • Musk Twitter Firings Carry Legal Risk for Newly Private Platform, Lawyers Say

    The dismissal of top executives and a reported plan to lay off rank-and-file employees are strategies that carry their own costs, labor law experts say.