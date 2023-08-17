Lin Kejian Bought 945% More Shares In QAF

Investors who take an interest in QAF Limited (SGX:Q01) should definitely note that the Joint Group MD & Executive Director, Lin Kejian, recently paid S$0.79 per share to buy S$355k worth of the stock. We reckon that's a good sign, especially since the purchase boosted their holding by 945%.

QAF Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent purchase by Lin Kejian is the biggest insider purchase of QAF shares that we've seen in the last year. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, at around the current price, which is S$0.79. Of course they may have changed their mind. But this suggests they are optimistic. While we always like to see insider buying, it's less meaningful if the purchases were made at much lower prices, as the opportunity they saw may have passed. In this case we're pleased to report that the insider bought shares at close to current prices. The only individual insider to buy over the last year was Lin Kejian.

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Does QAF Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. QAF insiders own about S$295m worth of shares (which is 65% of the company). I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Do The QAF Insider Transactions Indicate?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest QAF insiders are well aligned, and quite possibly think the share price is too low. One for the watchlist, at least! While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. When we did our research, we found 3 warning signs for QAF (1 is potentially serious!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

