Lina Khan, Steve Case & more join StrictlyVC in Washington, D.C.

TechCrunch Events
2 min read
0

Late last summer, TechCrunch joined forces with StrictlyVC to create smaller, more intimate evenings for our readers. Already this year, we’ve hosted these nights in San Francisco and Los Angeles, featuring the co-CEO of Waymo, the cofounders of Anduril and WorldCoin, and the founder of the AI hardware device Rabbit, along with top investors like Elad Gil. Now, we’re headed to Washington, D.C., for another night of top-notch interviews and unparalleled networking, all at the cozy Woolly Mammoth Theatre on Tuesday, June 11.

What to Expect:

StrictlyVC events deliver exclusive, insider content while facilitating meaningful connections among leading investors, entrepreneurs, and executives. Attendees can anticipate engaging discussions, thought-provoking insights, and ample opportunities to forge new connections—all while enjoying complimentary cocktails and canapés.

Who’s Speaking?

Lina Khan - Chair, Federal Trade Commission
As Chair of the Federal Trade Commission, Lina Khan brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the table. With a background in business reporting and antitrust research, Khan has dedicated her career to addressing consolidation across various markets.

Steve Case - Chairman & CEO, Revolution
Steve Case is known for his pioneering efforts, such as founding AOL, and integrating the internet into everyday life. As the Chairman and CEO of Revolution, Case has been instrumental in backing numerous successful ventures, with a focus on empowering entrepreneurs across different stages of growth.

Michael Gronager - CEO and Co-founder, Chainalysis
Michael Gronager's journey from co-founding one of the world's largest cryptocurrency exchanges to leading Chainalysis highlights his deep understanding of blockchain technology and its implications. With Chainalysis, Gronager aims to equip global agencies and financial institutions with the tools to combat illicit activities in the crypto space.

Helen Toner - Director of Strategy & Foundational Research Grants, Georgetown’s CSET
As the Director of Strategy and Foundational Research Grants at Georgetown's Center for Security and Emerging Technology, Helen Toner brings a unique perspective on the intersection of AI, national security, and geopolitics. Her expertise in analyzing the AI ecosystem, particularly in China and the United States, offers valuable insights into the future of technology and its implications on global security.

Imran Chaudhri and Bethany Bongiorno - CEO and Co-Founders, Humane
Imran Chaudhri and Bethany Bongiorno, the dynamic duo behind Humane Inc., have left their mark on the tech industry through their innovative designs and product development. With a background in designing iconic Apple products, including the iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch, Chaudhri and Bongiorno continue to push boundaries with Humane, focusing on creating human-centric technologies that redefine user experience.

Secure Your Spot:

Tickets for StrictlyVC Washington, D.C., are priced at $159, offering exceptional value for an evening packed with exclusive content and networking opportunities. Don't miss - book your tickets now before we sell out.

Advertisement

Recommended Stories

  • Diagon puts ex-Tesla supply chain muscle to work for small businesses

    It’s not everyday that you get to sharpen your skills with Elon Musk as your boss. It was while sourcing manufacturing equipment for Tesla factories that Will Drewery drew inspiration for Diagon, a startup that helps manufacturers procure equipment. “Big projects companies are building now, like battery manufacturing, need very specific types of process equipment and automation equipment to build a factory and automate,” co-founder and CEO Drewery told TechCrunch.

  • Facing Right-Wing Revolt Over Foreign Aid Plan, Johnson Says He Won't Resign

    House Speaker Mike Johnson insisted Tuesday that he will not give up his gavel after a second member of his Republican conference called for his ouster, joining in a revolt by Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene. Rep. Thomas Massie, an iconoclastic right-wing hardliner from Kentucky, confronted Johnson at a private meeting of GOP members Tuesday morning — reportedly telling him, “you’re not going to be speaker much longer” — and then publicly announced that he would co-sponsor Greene’s “motion t

  • Open source groups say more software projects may have been targeted for sabotage

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The recent attempt by an unknown actor to sabotage a widely used software program may have been one of several attempts to subvert key pieces of digital infrastructure across the internet, two open source groups said in an alert published on Monday. In a joint statement, the Open Source Security Foundation and the OpenJS Foundation said the attempt to insert a secret backdoor into XZ Utils - a little-known program that is baked into Linux operating systems across the world - "may not be an isolated incident." Omkhar Arasaratnam, the Open Source Security Foundation's general manager, said that one of the targeted packages alone saw tens of millions of downloads a week.

  • Runes, Casey Rodarmor's Protocol for 'Sh!tcoins' on Bitcoin, Set to Go Live at Halving

    Rodarmor created last year's breakout Ordinals protocol, which is used to create non-fungible tokens (NFTs) on Bitcoin. Now, he says the relevance of protocols like his new Runes, used to create fungible tokens, is set to grow.

  • Intel to launch two AI chips for China with reduced capabilities

    Intel will release two AI chips with reduced capabilities for the Chinese market, in order to comply with U.S. export controls and sanctions. Rival Nvidia also has plans for three China-specific chips after the United States late last year tightened a rule capping the capabilities of AI chips that can be shipped to China. Intel's China-specific AI chips are based on the company's latest Gaudi 3 product line, which was unveiled on April 9, with similar hardware features including on-chip memory, high-bandwidth memory, and interface standards.

  • OG Bitcoin L2 Stacks Is Getting a Major Overhaul

    The Nakamoto update will decouple block production from Bitcoin itself, solving the problem of network congestion Stacks has had since it launched its mainnet in 2021.

  • AI Stocks: Tech Giants, Cloud Titans, Chipmakers Battle For An Edge

    Amid hype over artificial intelligence and ChatGPT, the best AI stocks generate sales or get a strategic edge from the fast maturing technology.

  • Meta is shutting down Threads in Turkey following injunction against data-sharing with Instagram

    Meta is temporarily shutting down Threads in Turkey on April 29. This follows an injunction against data-sharing with Instagram.

  • A crypto wallet maker's warning about an iMessage bug sounds like a false alarm

    A crypto wallet maker claimed this week that hackers may be targeting people with an iMessage "zero-day" exploit — but all signs point to an exaggerated threat, if not a downright scam. The wallet maker recommended iPhone users to turn off iMessage completely “until Apple patches this,” even though no evidence shows that “this” exists at all. Because of the attention the post received, Trust Wallet, which is owned by crypto exchange Binance, hours later wrote a follow-up post.

  • CommScope (COMM) Aims to Boost Rural Broadband in Ontario

    Through collaboration with Xplore, CommScope (COMM) aims to establish a robust broadband network in rural Ontario, enabling residents to access reliable high-speed Internet.