U.S. markets close in 8 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,555.45
    -47.00 (-1.02%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,837.09
    -391.72 (-1.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,310.82
    -131.45 (-0.91%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,076.88
    -14.19 (-0.68%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    100.85
    -6.97 (-6.46%)
     

  • Gold

    1,943.70
    +4.70 (+0.24%)
     

  • Silver

    25.01
    -0.10 (-0.41%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1072
    -0.0090 (-0.81%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3270
    -0.0310 (-1.31%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3130
    -0.0005 (-0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    121.6830
    -0.1770 (-0.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,758.84
    -1,219.04 (-2.59%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,063.07
    -33.19 (-3.03%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,515.68
    -63.07 (-0.83%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,821.43
    -205.82 (-0.73%)
     

Linamar Acquires Partner's Interest in GF Linamar Joint Venture Casting Facility

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • LNR

GUELPH, ON, March 31, 2022 /CNW/ - Linamar Corporation (TSX: LNR) today announced an agreement with GF Casting Solutions (GF) to acquire their 50% interest in their Joint Venture, GF Linamar LLC, located in Mills River, North Carolina. GF Casting Solutions is a division of Georg Fischer AG (SIX:FI-N). The two parties originally formed the joint venture in 2015. Following this announcement, Linamar will assume 100% ownership and operational control of the business. The agreement has been executed and given there are no pre-closing steps or required regulatory approvals, the transaction is expected to close April 1st, 2022.

Linamar Corporation logo (CNW Group/Linamar Corporation)
Linamar Corporation logo (CNW Group/Linamar Corporation)

GF Linamar LLC (GFL) is a North American joint venture between Linamar Corporation and GF Casting Solutions. The JV combined leading expertise in high pressure die casting and machining to provide lightweight solutions for automotive and commercial vehicle customers. GFL manufactures structural and powertrain components in aluminum and magnesium.

"We are very pleased to complete this transaction with GF," said Linda Hasenfratz, Linamar's Executive Chair & CEO. "GF has been an excellent strategic partner; however, we view this ownership change as key to securing our long-term growth plan in Lightweight Structural Castings. Increasing our Structural content per vehicle is a key strategic priority for Linamar in reducing our business concentration in vehicle powertrains and increasing our content in electrified vehicles where lightweighting is so critical. Acquiring full control over this facility will enable us to be more agile and pursue further market opportunities."

"Cast light metal structural components are a strategic priority in our automotive business and the future of electrified mobility," added Jim Jarrell, Linamar's President and COO. "The book of business that GF Linamar secured demonstrates the strong customer demand for these products. Going forward, our new management structure will enable us to use one operational system to better focus on launching new business in the near-term and fully achieving our Lightweight Structural Strategy in the long-term." In the interim, GF will continue to support Linamar and the customer's requirements throughout this transitionary phase.

Financial details of the transaction were not disclosed. The transaction is expected to be fully funded with a combination of available cash and/or available credit under Linamar's existing credit facilities. GF Linamar LLC will undergo a rebranding name change and be fully integrated into Linamar's Mobility Segment.

Linamar Corporation (TSX:LNR) is an advanced manufacturing company where the intersection of leading-edge technology and deep manufacturing expertise is creating solutions that power vehicles, motion, work and lives for the future. The Company is made up of two operating segments – the Industrial segment and the Mobility segment, both global leaders in manufacturing solutions and world-class developers of highly engineered products. The Industrial segment is comprised of Skyjack and MacDon. Skyjack manufactures scissor, boom and telehandler lifts for the aerial work platform industry. MacDon manufactures combine draper headers and self-propelled windrowers for the agricultural harvesting industry. The Mobility segment is subdivided into three regional groups: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. Within the Mobility segment, the regional groups are vertically integrated operations combining expertise in light metal casting, forging, machining and assembly for both the global electrified and traditionally powered vehicle markets. The Mobility segment products are focused on both components and systems for new energy powertrains, body and chassis, driveline, engine and transmission systems of these vehicles. In addition to the recently formed eLIN Product Solutions Group that focuses on Electrification, McLaren Engineering provides design, development, and testing services for the Mobility segment. Linamar has 26,000 employees in 60 manufacturing locations, 11 R&D centres and 25 sales offices in 17 countries in North and South America, Europe and Asia, which generated sales of $6.5 billion in 2021. For more information about Linamar Corporation and its industry-leading products and services, visit www.linamar.com or follow us on our social media channels.

SOURCE Linamar Corporation

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2022/31/c9888.html

Recommended Stories

  • Why AMD Stock Crashed on Thursday

    What happened For the second day running, shares of semiconductor giant Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) fell in Thursday trading as selling accelerated. As of 11:25 a.m. ET, AMD shares are down 6.

  • Why Baidu, Alibaba, and iQIYI Stocks Crashed Today

    As the South China Morning Post (SCMP) reports, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) just added five more China-based-but-U.S.-listed companies to its list of stocks at risk of delisting over disclosure concerns. Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA), Baidu (NASDAQ: BIDU), iQIYI (NASDAQ: IQ), and Futu Holdings (NASDAQ: FUTU) are all down significantly in response. As of 10:30 a.m. ET, Alibaba stock is off 4.7%, Baidu 7%, and iQIYI 8.5%, and Futu Holdings is leading the sector lower with a 9.7% loss.

  • AMD stock falls on Barclays downgrade

    Yahoo Finance Live's Brian Sozzi discusses AMD stock after Barclays downgraded the shares.

  • Jim Cramer Recommends Owning Secular Growth Stocks; Here Are 2 Names Analysts Like

    One key to market success is learning to recognize trends, overall directions that stocks are taking, and then riding those trends towards profitable returns. Sometimes, that task is easy; for instance, the five years from 2017 through the end of 2021 saw a prolonged run on generally increasing values. Sometimes, it’s more difficult; take a look at the charts for 2022 year-to-date and you’ll quickly see that there is no long-term direction of movement here. CNBC's Jim Cramer, however, believes t

  • Analysts Are Downgrading These 10 Energy Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 energy stocks that analysts are downgrading. If you want to read about some more energy stocks with bearish ratings, go directly to Analysts Are Downgrading These 5 Energy Stocks. Energy stocks have consistently outperformed the broader market for most of this year as demand surges and supply risks […]

  • Why AMC Entertainment Is Falling Yet Again Today

    This might not be the "mother of all implosions," but shares of AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC) are trading down 6.8% at 11:34 a.m. on Thursday, the second consecutive day the stock is heading lower. Yesterday, AMC shares tumbled 12.7%. The movie theater operator began an amazing run higher a little over two weeks ago, more than doubling in value after AMC said it was buying into a gold and silver miner.

  • Elon Musk Recommends Investing In 'Physical Things' - Here Are 3 Physical Assets That Perform Well During High Inflation

    Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk posted in a Twitter thread on Monday advising followers to own “physical things” when inflation is high. In the tweet, Musk said “As a general principle, for those looking for advice from this thread, it is generally better to own physical things like a home or stock in companies you think make good products, than dollars when inflation is high. I still own & won’t sell my Bitcoin, Ethereum or Doge fwiw.” The biggest takeaway for some followers seems to ha

  • Why Nio Stock Plunged Thursday

    What happened Shares of Chinese EV maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) have bounced around in March as investors balanced geopolitical risks with near-term catalysts for its growing business. In the first half of the month, shares dropped more than 20%.

  • 10 EV Penny Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will discuss 10 EV penny stocks to buy now. If you want to skip reading about the EV industry, its growth in 2021, and major players in the industry, go directly to 5 EV Penny Stocks to Buy Now. The EV Market and Government Initiatives For It According to the Electric […]

  • Putin vows to cut gas supply tomorrow unless Europe pays in roubles

    Young Russians mourn the loss of a Western lifestyle as a new iron curtain rises Olaf Scholz plays high stakes game of chicken over Putin's gas FTSE 100 dips 0.8pc Ambrose Evans-Pritchard: The German economic miracle no longer exists Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Why These 3 Dividend Aristocrats Are Good Buys During a Bear Market

    The one thing that's certain in the stock market is uncertainty. If you're a long-term investor, the day-to-day fluctuations in stock prices shouldn't faze you, but there are ways to still make money, even during bear markets. One way is to own dividend stocks.

  • Galaxy Digital Announces 2021 Financial Results

    Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (TSX: GLXY) ("Galaxy Digital" the "Company" or "GDH Ltd.") today released financial results for the year ended December 31, 2021 for both itself and Galaxy Digital Holdings LP (the "Partnership" or "GDH LP").

  • 2 Oversold Stocks That Are Poised for a Rebound

    We all know how the stock market started out 2022 with a sudden reversal of last year’s bull run. By the end of February, it was clear that stocks had entered correction territory; the sell-off was broad-based, across all segments of the market. But is the sell-off over? There are indications that may be the case. Since bottoming out on March 14, the market has staged a strong rebound, and year-to-date is no longer in correction territory. The S&P 500 is up 10% in that period, and the NASDAQ, wh

  • Down Over 30%, 2 Unstoppable Stocks That Are Compelling Buys for April

    One of my personal favorite examples is when Warren Buffett-led Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) began buying Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) stock in 2016. Apple was a powerhouse and a relatively obvious investment. Since Berkshire began buying Apple on May 16, 2016, Apple stock is up a staggering 644%.

  • What President Biden releasing oil from reserves may mean for gas prices

    President Biden ordering the release of 1 million barrels of oil per day the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) to cool elevated prices will have a limited effect, according to Goldman Sachs.

  • Disney Stock: After Bounce Off the Lows, Buy or Sell? Check the Chart.

    It has not been the typical ride that long-term Disney bulls have seen in the stock price over the past few years. Shares of Disney traded sideways from 2015 until April 2019. The company has had tremendous success with these platforms, boasting 129.8 million subscribers as of Disney's most recent quarterly update.

  • Top Marijuana Stocks for April 2022

    These are the marijuana stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and best performance for April 2022.

  • Short sellers are increasing their bets on a stock market crash

    Will there be a stock market crash in 2022? Most of Wall Street doesn't think so, but short sellers are certainly betting on it.

  • Could Twilio Become the Next Nvidia?

    Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) has been a top performer on the stock market over the past decade, with share prices of the graphics card specialist rising more than 7,500% and easily crushing the S&P 500's gains of 223%. After all, Nvidia controls more than 80% of the market for discrete graphics cards used in personal computers and data centers and are increasingly being deployed in more applications such as automotive and the metaverse.

  • Here's Why UiPath Stock Is Getting Battered Today

    A softer-than-expected outlook overshadowed a better-than-expected fiscal fourth-quarter performance.