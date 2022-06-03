U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,108.54
    -68.28 (-1.63%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,899.70
    -348.58 (-1.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,012.73
    -304.16 (-2.47%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,884.06
    -13.62 (-0.72%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    120.26
    +3.39 (+2.90%)
     

  • Gold

    1,853.40
    -18.00 (-0.96%)
     

  • Silver

    21.94
    -0.33 (-1.50%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0724
    -0.0028 (-0.26%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9570
    +0.0440 (+1.51%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2495
    -0.0083 (-0.66%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.8490
    +0.9790 (+0.75%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,607.73
    -704.82 (-2.33%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    640.41
    -20.39 (-3.09%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,532.95
    -74.71 (-0.98%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,761.57
    +347.69 (+1.27%)
     

Linamar Completes the Acquisition of the Salford Group

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • LIMAF

GUELPH, ON, June 3, 2022 /CNW/ - Linamar Corporation (TSX: LNR) today announced that it has completed its acquisition of the Salford group of companies (the "Salford Group"), a global leader in crop nutrition application and tillage products. The acquisition is an important milestone in the expansion of Linamar Agriculture's portfolio.

"We are very pleased to complete this acquisition," said Linda Hasenfratz, Linamar's Executive Chair and CEO. "Salford is an outstanding brand in farm tillage and crop nutrition. Together with our current ag division, MacDon, we have a solid foundation from which to execute our agriculture strategy going forward. We are thrilled to welcome the Salford Group into the Linamar family today."

Salford Group, founded in 1978 is headquartered in Salford, Ontario with three manufacturing locations in Canada and two manufacturing locations in the United States. The Salford product lineup includes both pneumatic and spinner type fertilizer spreaders, cover crop seeders, and a range of tillage equipment. Salford's products are engineered and built to be durable, innovative, and complementary to mainline OEM products with distinct performance advantages related to higher productivity, greater efficiency and environmental sustainability. The company has been able to leverage technological developments in precision agriculture to allow producers to manage their crop production with an ever increasing degree of accuracy.

Linamar used funds available through its existing credit facilities to complete this transaction.

For more information on Salford's lineup of agriculture equipment offerings, visit their website at salfordgroup.com

Linamar Corporation (TSX: LNR) is an advanced manufacturing company where the intersection of leading-edge technology and deep manufacturing expertise is creating solutions that power vehicles, motion, work and lives for the future. The Company is made up of two operating segments – the Industrial segment and the Mobility segment, both global leaders in manufacturing solutions and world-class developers of highly engineered products. The Industrial segment is comprised of Skyjack, MacDon and Salford. Skyjack manufactures scissor, boom and telehandler lifts for the aerial work platform industry. MacDon manufactures combine draper headers and self-propelled windrowers for the agricultural harvesting industry. Salford also supplies the agriculture market with farm tillage and crop fertilizer applicator equipment. The Mobility segment is subdivided into three regional groups: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. Within the Mobility segment, the regional groups are vertically integrated operations combining expertise in light metal casting, forging, machining and assembly for both the global electrified and traditionally powered vehicle markets. The Mobility segment products are focused on both components and systems for new energy powertrains, body and chassis, driveline, engine and transmission systems of these vehicles. In addition to the recently formed eLIN Product Solutions Group that focuses on Electrification, McLaren Engineering provides design, development, and testing services for the Mobility segment. Linamar has 26,550 employees in 65 manufacturing locations, 14 R&D centres and 28 sales offices in 17 countries in North and South America, Europe and Asia, which generated sales of $6.5 billion in 2021. For more information about Linamar Corporation and its industry-leading products and services, visit www.linamar.com or follow us on our social media channels.

Salford Group is a global leader in manufacturing tillage and precision application equipment. Salford is dedicated to improving agricultural productivity and profitability through innovation and advancements in precision, durability, versatility. Salford Group's products include the patented I-Series and HALO tillage product lines. Salford's AerWay division brings quality tillage and pasture aeration equipment. The BBI Spreader and Valmar divisions of Salford bring decades of patented dry application innovations. Salford engineers and manufactures its highly productive agricultural equipment from its facilities in Iowa, Georgia, Ontario, and Manitoba. For more information, visit our website at www.salfordgroup.com or visit its social media channels.

SOURCE Linamar Corporation

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2022/03/c5016.html

Recommended Stories

  • Billionaire Ken Fisher Pours Money Into These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    In the world of stock legends, Ken Fisher stands out. The legendary investor founded his private financial advisory firm, Fisher Investments, in 1979, with just $250 in seed money. Today, Fisher’s company manages over $195 billion in total assets, and his personal net work exceeds $5 billion. Fisher has cast his eye on current market conditions. In recent published note, Fisher points out the obvious headwinds in the current environment: “Fear of the impact of the tragic, grinding war in Ukraine

  • ‘Nowhere else to go but up’ — Jim Cramer likes these 3 mega-cap tech stocks that have been soundly shellacked in 2022

    These big names are down — but certainly not out.

  • Why Micron Stock Stumbled on Friday

    Piper Sandler is scared of a computer memory glut, but Micron's stock price is cheap enough to already factor that in.

  • Dow Jones Falls As Apple Crumbles; Tesla Stock Plunges As Elon Musk Does This; 2 Leaders Make Bullish Moves

    The Dow Jones fell on strong jobs data. Tesla stock plunged on an Elon Musk move. Apple stock crumbled. Amazon fell after an executive quit.

  • Why Nvidia, Amazon, and Apple Stocks Slumped Friday

    Semiconductor specialist Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) was down as much as 5.5%, iPhone maker Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) was off by as much as 4.5%, and e-commerce kingpin Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) slipped as much as 3.5%. New warnings about the possibility of a recession sent a wide swath of stocks lower today, but there was also company-specific news for each of the technology stalwarts. Tesla CEO Elon Musk joined the chorus of business leaders sounding the alarm about the economy and the possibility of a recession.

  • Novavax Plunges on ‘Harsh’ FDA Review Ahead of Tuesday Panel

    (Bloomberg) -- Novavax Inc. slumped as much as 27% on Friday after US regulators raised concerns over the biotech’s much-anticipated Covid-19 vaccine. Most Read from BloombergOne-Third of Americans Making $250,000 Live Paycheck-to-Paycheck, Survey FindsTesla Pauses Hiring as Musk Aims for 10% Staff Cut, Reuters SaysElon Musk’s Ultimatum to Tesla Execs: Return to the Office or Get OutApple Plans to Make the iPad More Like a Laptop and Less Like a Phone‘Most Clever Oligarch’ Severed His $37 Billio

  • BofA’s US stock chief sees a floor of 3,200 for the S&P 500 (potential downside of 22%) — but here are 4 sectors she likes for inflation protection and cash return

    Don’t bail on stocks. Just choose them wisely.

  • Amazon Stock Split: What the Charts Say Ahead of 20-for-1 Split

    Amazon stock is working on its sixth straight daily rally ahead of its 20-for-1 stock split. Here's what the charts say now.

  • Tesla and Apple drive down tech stocks, Coinbase among biggest crypto laggards

    Yahoo Finance’s Ines Ferré discusses which stocks are making significant moves in intraday trading.

  • Hedge Funds Are Buying These 10 Energy Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 energy stocks hedge funds are buying. In order to skip our detailed analysis of the energy sector, go directly to Hedge Funds Are Buying These 5 Energy Stocks. Amid the ongoing economic crunch, where inflation and geopolitical tensions have played their part in destabilizing the post-pandemic recovery, energy […]

  • Why CrowdStrike Stock Pulled Back Today

    Shares of cloud cybersecurity company CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ: CRWD) pulled back on Friday morning following the release of financial results for the first quarter of its fiscal 2023. In the first quarter, CrowdStrike generated revenue of $488 million, which was up a whopping 61% year over year, far exceeding the high end of its revenue guidance of $465 million. Despite beating expectations and raising guidance, the analyst community is divided today regarding CrowdStrike stock.

  • 11 Stocks in Focus After Releasing Their Earnings Reports

    In this article, we will take a look at the 11 stocks in focus after releasing their earnings reports. You can skip our detailed analysis of these companies and go directly to the 5 Stocks in Focus After Releasing Their Earnings Reports. Recently, popular tech stocks, including Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM), NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) and Pure […]

  • Analysis - Musk's warning could be auto industry's 'canary in the coal mine' moment

    Tesla CEO Elon Musk's "super bad feeling" about the economy could be the auto industry's "canary in the coal mine" moment, signaling a recession for an industry whose bosses have shown no signs of concern. Musk said the electric carmaker needed to cut about 10% of its workforce in an email to executives seen by Reuters. Musk's warning is the first loud and public dissent in a united stance by the auto industry that underlying demand for cars and trucks remains strong despite two years of global pandemic.

  • The NBA Finals Are Here! Should You Buy DraftKings Stock Now?

    Regardless of who wins the championship series, the event will likely generate lots of interest from sports fans.

  • Why Shares of Amarin Corporation Dropped 46.1% in May

    Amarin Corporation (NASDAQ: AMRN), a biopharmaceutical company that specializes in cardiovascular therapies, saw its shares plummet 46.1% in May, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The company has only one marketed therapy, Vascepa (icosapent ethyl), which is designed to reduce the risk of stroke or heart attack by lowering harmful triglycerides, a type of fat in your blood. The problem for Amarin is that Vascepa now has three generic competitors compared to only one at this time last year.

  • Sycamore, Franchise Group submit bids for Kohl's

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss Sycamore and Franchise Group becoming the latest to submit bids for Kohl’s.

  • Warren Buffett Stocks: Nvidia, GOOGL Among 28 Names On This Screen

    See who joins Nvidia and GOOGL on this screen of Warren Buffett stocks based on the investing strategy of Berkshire Hathaway's CEO.

  • Embattled Electric Truck Maker Nikola Makes a Big Promise

    When Nikola CEO Mark Russell said the electric truck maker had an extraordinary year in 2021, nobody argued with him. Russell was detailing the company's accomplishments to analysts during Nikola's fourth-quarter earnings call. "What an extraordinary year we had in 2021," Russell said, according to a transcript of the call.

  • Here Are The 19 Fallen Major Stocks No One Will Touch

    Brave investors are trying to buy S&P 500 stocks on the dip. But they're not even crazy enough to touch some.

  • China Sentences Ex-City Party Chief to Death With Reprieve

    (Bloomberg) -- China has sentenced a former Communist Party city chief and securities regulator to death with a two-year reprieve for bribery and insider trading, state broadcaster CCTV reported.Most Read from BloombergOne-Third of Americans Making $250,000 Live Paycheck-to-Paycheck, Survey FindsTesla Pauses Hiring as Musk Aims for 10% Staff Cut, Reuters SaysElon Musk’s Ultimatum to Tesla Execs: Return to the Office or Get OutApple Plans to Make the iPad More Like a Laptop and Less Like a PhoneU