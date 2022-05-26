U.S. markets closed

Linamar Corporation Announces Voting Results from Annual General Meeting

·2 min read
In this article:
  • LIMAF

GUELPH, ON, May 26, 2022 /CNW/ - Linamar Corporation (TSX: LNR) today announced detailed results of the votes cast for two motions held during the Annual General Meeting of the Company on Thursday, May 26, 2022 in Guelph, Ontario, as set out below.

Linamar Corporation (CNW Group/Linamar Corporation)
Linamar Corporation (CNW Group/Linamar Corporation)

Election of Directors
The following nominees, as listed in the management proxy circular, for the 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders were elected as directors of Linamar Corporation.

Nominees

Votes For

% For

Votes Withheld

% Withheld

Linda Hasenfratz

35,449,224

69.56%

15,512,501

30.44%

Jim Jarrell

36,616,891

71.85%

14,344,834

28.15%

Mark Stoddart

36,906,257

72.42%

14,055,468

27.58%

Terry Reidel

36,134,276

70.90%

14,827,449

29.10%

Lisa Fowell

48,762,842

95.69%

2,198,883

4.31%

Dennis Grimm

48,543,444

95.25%

2,418,281

4.75%


Appointment of Auditors

The shareholders were asked to re-appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the auditors of the Corporation.


Votes For

% For

Votes Withheld

% Withheld

Appointment of
PricewaterhouseCoopers
LLP

45,572,139

89.19%

5,522,164

10.81%


Linamar Corporation (TSX: LNR) is an advanced manufacturing company where the intersection of leading-edge technology and deep manufacturing expertise is creating solutions that power vehicles, motion, work and lives for the future. The Company is made up of two operating segments – the Industrial segment and the Mobility segment, both global leaders in manufacturing solutions and world-class developers of highly engineered products. The Industrial segment is comprised of Skyjack and MacDon. Skyjack manufactures scissor, boom and telehandler lifts for the aerial work platform industry. MacDon manufactures combine draper headers and self-propelled windrowers for the agricultural harvesting industry. The Mobility segment is subdivided into three regional groups: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. Within the Mobility segment, the regional groups are vertically integrated operations combining expertise in light metal casting, forging, machining and assembly for both the global electrified and traditionally powered vehicle markets. The Mobility segment products are focused on both components and systems for new energy powertrains, body and chassis, driveline, engine and transmission systems of these vehicles. In addition to the eLIN Product Solutions Group that focuses on Electrification, McLaren Engineering provides design, development, and testing services for the Mobility segment. Linamar's recently announced medical solutions group, Linamar MedTech, focuses on manufacturing solutions for Medical Devices and Precision Medical Components. Linamar has over 26,000 employees in 60 manufacturing locations, 11 R&D centres and 25 sales offices in 17 countries in North and South America, Europe and Asia, which generated sales of $6.5 billion in 2021. For more information about Linamar Corporation and its industry-leading products and services, visit www.linamar.com or follow us on our social media channels.

SOURCE Linamar Corporation

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2022/26/c0990.html

