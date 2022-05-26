Linamar Corporation Announces Voting Results from Annual General Meeting

GUELPH, ON, May 26, 2022 /CNW/ - Linamar Corporation (TSX: LNR) today announced detailed results of the votes cast for two motions held during the Annual General Meeting of the Company on Thursday, May 26, 2022 in Guelph, Ontario, as set out below.

Election of Directors

The following nominees, as listed in the management proxy circular, for the 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders were elected as directors of Linamar Corporation.

Nominees Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld Linda Hasenfratz 35,449,224 69.56% 15,512,501 30.44% Jim Jarrell 36,616,891 71.85% 14,344,834 28.15% Mark Stoddart 36,906,257 72.42% 14,055,468 27.58% Terry Reidel 36,134,276 70.90% 14,827,449 29.10% Lisa Fowell 48,762,842 95.69% 2,198,883 4.31% Dennis Grimm 48,543,444 95.25% 2,418,281 4.75%



Appointment of Auditors

The shareholders were asked to re-appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the auditors of the Corporation.



Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld Appointment of

PricewaterhouseCoopers

LLP 45,572,139 89.19% 5,522,164 10.81%



Linamar Corporation (TSX: LNR) is an advanced manufacturing company where the intersection of leading-edge technology and deep manufacturing expertise is creating solutions that power vehicles, motion, work and lives for the future. The Company is made up of two operating segments – the Industrial segment and the Mobility segment, both global leaders in manufacturing solutions and world-class developers of highly engineered products. The Industrial segment is comprised of Skyjack and MacDon. Skyjack manufactures scissor, boom and telehandler lifts for the aerial work platform industry. MacDon manufactures combine draper headers and self-propelled windrowers for the agricultural harvesting industry. The Mobility segment is subdivided into three regional groups: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. Within the Mobility segment, the regional groups are vertically integrated operations combining expertise in light metal casting, forging, machining and assembly for both the global electrified and traditionally powered vehicle markets. The Mobility segment products are focused on both components and systems for new energy powertrains, body and chassis, driveline, engine and transmission systems of these vehicles. In addition to the eLIN Product Solutions Group that focuses on Electrification, McLaren Engineering provides design, development, and testing services for the Mobility segment. Linamar's recently announced medical solutions group, Linamar MedTech, focuses on manufacturing solutions for Medical Devices and Precision Medical Components. Linamar has over 26,000 employees in 60 manufacturing locations, 11 R&D centres and 25 sales offices in 17 countries in North and South America, Europe and Asia, which generated sales of $6.5 billion in 2021. For more information about Linamar Corporation and its industry-leading products and services, visit www.linamar.com or follow us on our social media channels.

