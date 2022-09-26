U.S. markets open in 6 hours 47 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,677.75
    -31.25 (-0.84%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    29,465.00
    -204.00 (-0.69%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,274.75
    -102.00 (-0.90%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,670.80
    -15.30 (-0.91%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.46
    -1.28 (-1.63%)
     

  • Gold

    1,644.70
    -10.90 (-0.66%)
     

  • Silver

    18.53
    -0.38 (-2.01%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9637
    -0.0051 (-0.53%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6970
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    29.92
    +2.57 (+9.40%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.0585
    -0.0271 (-2.50%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    143.9950
    +0.6750 (+0.47%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    18,738.25
    -288.16 (-1.51%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    429.12
    -15.41 (-3.47%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,018.60
    -140.92 (-1.97%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,431.55
    -722.28 (-2.66%)
     

Linas Agro Group companies receive EUR 118 million to finance operations

Linas Agro Group
·2 min read
Linas Agro Group
Linas Agro Group

Luminor Bank has granted short-term loans to AB Linas Agro Group and twelve subsidiaries for a total amount of EUR 118 million. The latest agreement on a EUR 7 million loan between Luminor and UAB Linas Agro Konsultacijos was signed last Friday, 23 September.

‘Since the spring, we have increased the Group's total short-term financing with Luminor Bank by EUR 35.5 million. The need for working capital is growing not only in food production but also in other areas, such as trade in feed raw materials and the activities of agricultural companies. Completely changed supply markets and logistics, the growth of energy prices, and the planned expansion of activities also increase the need for working capital,’ says Mažvydas Šileika, CFO of Linas Agro Group.

The bank's financing is intended for the Group's working capital. The largest loan amount of EUR 53 million was granted to AB Kauno Grūdai, which is looking into new markets and expanding its product range: it has now started production of new products, such as healthy snack bars.

‘Cooperation with Luminor will allow us not to limit our development against the backdrop of rising inflation and, at the same time, opportunities,’ says M. Šileika.

‘The global economy is going through a challenging period. Cooperation with banks will be useful for customers looking for quick and efficient solutions in sourcing raw materials, securing the supply chain, and absorbing rising energy prices. Today we will do our best to ensure that our partners create a new product tomorrow - this is what partnership and cooperation look like,’ says Andrius Načajus, Head of Luminor Bank Lithuania.

AB Linas Agro Group is the Baltics' largest agricultural and food production group, comprising 69 subsidiaries and two associates, operating in 7 countries. Their overall headcount is 5.2 thousand. The group operates along the entire food production chain from the field to the table: the company’s subsidiaries produce, process and market agricultural and food products and provide goods and services to farmers.

The financial year of AB Linas Agro Group commences on 1 July. The consolidated revenue of the company for the twelve months of the financial year 2021/2022 went up 101% to EUR 1.9 billion, and net profit boosted by 459% to EUR 79 million.

For more information, contact:

Mažvydas Šileika

CFO of AB Linas Agro Group

Mob. +370 619 19 403

E-mail m.sileika@linasagro.lt



Recommended Stories

  • John Paulson on Frothy US Housing Market: This Time Is Different

    (Bloomberg) -- John Paulson became a billionaire after his hedge fund effectively shorted more than $25 billion of mortgage securities at the dawn of the global financial crisis. Most Read from BloombergJohn Paulson on Frothy US Housing Market: This Time Is DifferentBank of England Says Paper Banknotes Only Good for One More WeekPound Crashes to All-Time Low With UK Markets ‘Under Siege’The Great Bond Bubble Is ‘Poof, Gone’ in Worst Year Since 1949‘Read Putin More Often and Carefully,’ Lavrov Te

  • Buying the Stock-Market Dip Is Backfiring. Investors Keep Piling In Anyway.

    It is the worst year for buying the stock-market dip since the 1930s. Instead of rebounding after a tumble, stocks have continued to fall, denting a strategy that soared in popularity over the past decade.

  • 3 Growth Stocks Down 54% to 84% That You Can Buy and Hold Forever

    Cathie Wood's Ark Innovation ETF, which focuses on such stocks, has plunged by nearly 75% from its early 2021 peak, and some individual companies have fallen further. Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD),  Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META), and Twilio (NYSE: TWLO) are likely three such stocks. Jake Lerch (Advanced Micro Devices): There's plenty of carnage in the stock market among tech stocks, and AMD is no exception.

  • Market Pessimism Returns, 3 Stocks to Buy While Others Are Fearful

    Stocks have taken a bumpy ride this year. The S&P 500 was in a free fall for the first six months of 2022, tumbling about 24% from peak to trough on fears that rising interest rates to combat inflation could cause a recession. With the market growing fearful again, our contributors think that some stocks are starting to look like great bargains.

  • Investors Appear Satisfied With Alibaba Group Holding Limited's (NYSE:BABA) Prospects

    With a price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 37.6x Alibaba Group Holding Limited ( NYSE:BABA ) may be sending very...

  • Crisis Level Risks Loom in Asia as Major Currencies Crack

    (Bloomberg) -- Asian markets risk a reprise of crisis-level stress as two of the region’s most important currencies crumble under the onslaught of relentless dollar strength.Most Read from BloombergJohn Paulson on Frothy US Housing Market: This Time Is DifferentBank of England Says Paper Banknotes Only Good for One More WeekPound Crashes to All-Time Low With UK Markets ‘Under Siege’The Great Bond Bubble Is ‘Poof, Gone’ in Worst Year Since 1949‘Read Putin More Often and Carefully,’ Lavrov Tells t

  • Alphabet CEO Pichai Continues to Sound Alarm About the Economy

    The parent company of Google and Youtube is preparing for a sharp deterioration in the health of the economy.

  • Bearish Bets: 3 Big Name Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on three names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Nvidia Corp. recently was downgraded to Hold with a C+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • You Need This Much to Live Off Dividends

    Dividends can be used to create passive income in an investment portfolio or grow wealth over the long term through reinvestment. Knowing how to live off dividends may be central to your retirement planning strategy if you want to avoid … Continue reading → The post How Much Do You Need to Live Off Dividends? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Better Dividend Stock: AT&T vs. IBM

    AT&T (NYSE: T) and IBM (NYSE: IBM) both underwent dramatic transformations over the past year. AT&T divested DirecTV, merged WarnerMedia with Discovery to create Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ: WBD) , and sold many of its non-core assets to prioritize the growth of its core telecom business.

  • Dow Jones Futures Fall As Yields Rise, Pound Dives To Record Low; Bear Market Eyes New Leg Down

    The bear market is poised for a new leg down as selling intensifies. Apple, Eli Lilly are stocks showing relative strength.

  • Tech Stocks Face Another 10% Drop or More as Strong Dollar Hits Profits

    (Bloomberg) -- The great tech selloff of 2022 is far from over as investors brace for earnings misses that may spur a more than 10% plunge in the Nasdaq 100.Most Read from BloombergJohn Paulson on Frothy US Housing Market: This Time Is DifferentBank of England Says Paper Banknotes Only Good for One More WeekPound Crashes to All-Time Low With UK Markets ‘Under Siege’The Great Bond Bubble Is ‘Poof, Gone’ in Worst Year Since 1949‘Read Putin More Often and Carefully,’ Lavrov Tells the WorldMore than

  • Where Will the Bear Market Bottom? 2 Valuation-Based Indicators Offer a Clear Range

    The first half of the year saw the benchmark S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) produce its worst return since 1970. With the S&P 500 and Nasdaq respectively declining 24% and 34%, respectively, at their peaks, both indexes have firmly entered bear market territory. Given the heightened volatility and uncertainty that accompanies bear markets, it has a lot of investors wondering where the market will bottom.

  • Elon Musk May Lose a Lot in Three Days

    Tesla's billionaire CEO has a chance to expand his influence, but he can also give his critics new ammunition.

  • Novavax Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase. Time to Sell?

    The Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) rollercoaster has been a wild one. The stock soared more than 2,700% in 2020 after the company received $1.6 billion from the U.S. government to develop the COVID-19 vaccine we now know as Nuvaxovid. Unfortunately, Novavax didn't receive authorization to sell its vaccine in the U.S. until this July.

  • U.S. dollar strength continues as global central banks struggle to keep up with the Fed

    Behind U.S. dollar strength is the Federal Reserve, which is steadfastly holding to its commitment to curb soaring price inflation.

  • Pound plunge the latest ill omen as stocks slide

    Sterling slumped to a record low on Monday, prompting speculation of an emergency response from the Bank of England, as confidence evaporated in Britain's plan to borrow its way out of trouble, with spooked investors piling into U.S. dollars. The carnage was not confined to currencies, as concerns that high interest rates could hurt growth also knocked Asian shares to a two-year low, with demand-sensitive stocks such as Australia's miners and carmakers in Japan and Korea hit hard.

  • Putting 20% Down on a Mortgage May Be a Mistake

    When you put 20% down on the purchase of a home, you don't have to borrow as much money as someone whose down payment is only 5% or 10%. And as a result, your monthly mortgage payment may be considerably … Continue reading → The post This One Chart Shows Why Putting 20% Down on a Mortgage May Be a Mistake appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Dollar Rallies, Stocks Drop in Rocky Start to Week: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- The dollar rallied, bond yields climbed and shares slid amid unrelenting pressure on risk-sensitive assets as fears of faster inflation and global recession continued to rise. Most Read from BloombergJohn Paulson on Frothy US Housing Market: This Time Is DifferentBank of England Says Paper Banknotes Only Good for One More WeekPound Crashes to All-Time Low With UK Markets ‘Under Siege’The Great Bond Bubble Is ‘Poof, Gone’ in Worst Year Since 1949‘Read Putin More Often and Carefully

  • Don’t look for a stock market bottom until a soaring dollar cools down. Here’s why.

    A soaring U.S. dollar is wreaking havoc in markets. Analysts say it will be hard for stocks to find their footing until the currency cools down.