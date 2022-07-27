U.S. markets open in 4 hours 42 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,964.00
    +40.75 (+1.04%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,907.00
    +175.00 (+0.55%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,315.50
    +203.00 (+1.68%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,818.20
    +12.40 (+0.69%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    96.29
    +1.31 (+1.38%)
     

  • Gold

    1,722.10
    +4.40 (+0.26%)
     

  • Silver

    18.69
    +0.16 (+0.84%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0144
    +0.0024 (+0.23%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7870
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    24.13
    +0.77 (+3.30%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2058
    +0.0026 (+0.21%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.8350
    -0.0720 (-0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,374.48
    +272.04 (+1.29%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    485.33
    +7.23 (+1.51%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,335.42
    +29.14 (+0.40%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,715.75
    +60.54 (+0.22%)
     

Linas Agro Group to expand its operations

Linas Agro Group
·2 min read
Linas Agro Group
Linas Agro Group

AB Linas Agro Group, one of the largest agri-food companies in the Baltic region, is planning to expand by building a noodles factory and a breadcrumb factory at the cost of almost 11 million euros.

Investments amounting to EUR 6.5 million are underway, and the ordering of equipment for the Group's third noodles factory, which will be located in Kaišiadorys, next to Kaišiadorys poultry farm, has already started. The two noodles factories in Kėdainiai and Alytus, owned by AB Kauno Grūdai, are currently at 100% capacity, and market demand is high, with the instant food sector growing by 10% per year in Europe. The Group's instant foods are so popular that they account for as much as one-tenth of the European market.

The production units of AB Kauno Grūdai, which produce instant noodles in cups, are already operational in Kėdainiai and Alytus. As much as 90% of instant noodles are exported.

The Group has already invested in the instant foods business this year, with the construction of a warehouse in the Kėdainiai district nearing completion.

A total of 4 new production projects are being considered for 2-3 years, including an investment of EUR 4.3 million in a breadcrumb factory, which has already been approved, as the market demand for breadcrumbs is higher than supply. Two other projects are under consideration.

The Group also plans to reduce poultry farming at the Rudamina poultry farm in the future: Vilniaus Paukštynas would become a poultry processing company, with a slaughterhouse and a processing plant remaining. Poultry farming does not entirely avoid the problem of odors, which is becoming more acute as Rudamina, where Vilniaus Paukštynas is located, becomes a suburb of Vilnius.


More information:

Mažvydas Šileika,

CFO of AB Linas Agro Group

Mob. +370 619 19 403

E-mail m.sileika@linasagro.lt


Recommended Stories

  • Warren Buffett is holding these stocks for the massive free cash flow — with inflation running hot at 9.1%, you should too

    These companies produce the only thing that matters. Especially now.

  • Microsoft stock falls on earnings and revenue miss

    Yahoo Finance tech editor Dan Howley breaks down Microsoft's fourth-quarter earnings results, which were a miss on both the top and bottom line.

  • Putin is squeezing gas supplies to Europe — Here are 2 stocks that could benefit

    The Russian war on Ukraine has sparked a slew of sanctions as the Western powers seek to convince Russia to desist – and counter-sanctions, as Russia seeks to push back against the West. Russia and NATO both are reluctant to shoot at each other. But Russia has a powerful sanction weapon to fall back on, to support its war policy. Germany, and much of Western Europe, imports most of its natural gas from Russia – and the Russian government is turning off that tap. Russian gas exports on the chief

  • We’re probably in the early stages of a new bull market. Nervous? Start with these 5 ‘moat’ stocks

    The odds are good that June 16 marked the stock market’s low, and we are in the early stages of a new bull market. Inflation is rolling over. Supply chains are repairing. There is enough terror in the market to suggest we are near the bottom.

  • 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks Under $10 With at Least 10% Dividend Yield

    Dividend stocks are the Swiss army knives of the stock market. When dividend stocks go up, you make money. When they don’t go up — you still make money (from the dividend). Heck, even when a dividend stock goes down in price, it’s not all bad news, because the dividend yield (the absolute dividend amount, divided by the stock price) gets richer the more the stock falls in price. Knowing all this, wouldn’t you like to own find great dividend stocks? Of course you would! Using the TipRanks platfor

  • Alphabet earnings miss estimates, ad revenue beats, stock pops

    Google parent company Alphabet reported earnings that missed Wall Street expectations after the closing bell on Tuesday.

  • Elliott Is Targeting PayPal. Here’s Why.

    Elliott Management, the $50 billion hedge fund, has taken a stake in the payments company, The Wall Street Journal reports.

  • Jim Cramer Likes These 7 Beaten-Down Semiconductor Stocks

    In this article, we will look at the 7 beaten-down semiconductor stocks that Jim Cramer likes. If you want to explore similar beaten-down semiconductor stocks that are on Jim Cramer’s radar, you can also read Jim Cramer Likes These 3 Beaten-Down Semiconductor Stocks. Analysts and investors are treading carefully as they are exploring growth areas […]

  • ‘We get hundreds of thousands of dollars in royalties’: My late father left his investments to me and my sister, but gave me more than 50%. My sister wants half. What should I do?

    When she was in her 20’s, my sister and her husband accumulated a lot of credit-card debt, which my parents paid off (twice). In consideration of the fact that my sister paid off the credit-card debt, my parents set up the company so that I had a slight majority of the shares.

  • Here’s Why You Should Consider Buying Apple (AAPL) Shares

    Wedgewood Partners, an investment management firm, published its second-quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. For the first half of 2022, a portfolio net return of -17.2% was recorded by the fund, underperforming the S&P 500 Index which delivered a -16.1% return for the same period. Go over the […]

  • Microsoft stock jumps after ‘shockingly robust’ forecast calls for continued strong cloud growth

    Microsoft Corp. missed expectations for profit and revenue in a Tuesday earnings report, as deteriorating economic conditions led to an even greater shock than expected when executives revised their guidance at the beginning of June.

  • Rio Tinto slashes dividend as profits take a hit; shares tumble

    (Reuters) -Rio Tinto reported a 29% drop in first-half profit on Wednesday and more than halved its dividend, as the global miner was hurt by weaker iron ore prices due to cooling demand from top consumer China, higher costs and labour shortages. It is still the second-highest interim payout ever, following on from the record payout dispensed last year when the global miner's profits benefited from a surge in commodity prices. Since then iron ore prices have come under pressure due to persistent demand worries from top steel producer China, with the country's zero-COVID policy curtailing economic activity and weighing on ferrous markets.

  • Down More Than 50%: These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Are Trading at Rock-Bottom Prices

    Market watchers are widely predicting that this week’s Q2 GDP print will show a contraction – which make two quarters in a row, the definition of a recession. Consumer sentiment reports have shown that John Q. Public agrees with this assessment, and has for the last couple of months, and markets bear that out. Even after a recent rally, stocks remain down 17% year-to-date on the S&P 500 and a deeper 25% on the NASDAQ. The market turndown, however, brought plenty of stocks into discount trading t

  • Why QuantumScape, Lordstown, and Faraday Future Stocks Sank Today

    The stocks of QuantumScape (NYSE: QS), Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ: RIDE), and Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ: FFIE) are all dropping today after an SEC filing from Faraday Future. QuantumScape was down 5.9%. Lordstown was down 4.9%.

  • Google beats on ad revenue expectations, Microsoft slows hiring

    Yahoo Finance tech reporter Dan Howley joins the Live show to break down Microsoft and Google's earnings reports, advertising revenue, and tech companies' hiring practices.

  • Analysis-Investors gauge U.S. stocks rebound: 'suckers' rally' or market bottom?

    As investors await another jumbo-sized rate increase from the Federal Reserve, they are taking the temperature of a weeks-long U.S. stock market rally that followed a vicious first-half selloff. Even after Tuesday's sharp fall, the S&P 500 remained up 7% from its June 16 low, buoyed in part by expectations that the Fed will pause its aggressive rate hikes early next year and a recent decline in commodity prices that investors hope will help ease inflation. "We think this is a bear market suckers' rally," said Steve Chiavarone, senior portfolio manager at Federated Hermes, who believes the Fed will remain hawkish longer than expected and has reduced his equity exposure as the S&P pushed higher over the last few weeks.

  • Google and Microsoft earnings show the bar has been lowered for Big Tech

    Alphabet Inc. and Microsoft Corp. both reported results that missed Wall Street's expectations Tuesday, but not only did investors not melt down, both actually saw their stocks rise in after-hours trading.

  • US Futures Rise on Earnings Amid Countdown to Fed: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks and US equity futures rallied Wednesday as a batch of resilient company earnings helped alleviate some of the wider caution in markets ahead of a pivotal Federal Reserve monetary-policy meeting.Most Read from BloombergStar Wars Knights of the Old Republic Game Paused Amid Studio ShakeupBiden Considers New Pause on Paying Back Student Loans, $10,000 ReliefCoinbase Faces SEC Probe on Crypto Listings; Shares TumbleBiden Will Speak With Xi on Thursday as US-China Ties WorsenMag

  • Elon Musk Denies Report of Affair With Sergey Brin’s Wife

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk denied he had an affair with Sergey Brin’s wife, after the Wall Street Journal reported that the liaison led the Google co-founder to order his advisers to sell his investments in Musk’s companies.Most Read from BloombergStar Wars Knights of the Old Republic Game Paused Amid Studio ShakeupBiden Considers New Pause on Paying Back Student Loans, $10,000 ReliefCoinbase Faces SEC Probe on Crypto Listings; Shares TumbleBiden Will Speak With Xi on Thursday as US-China Ties Wor

  • ‘The biggest Ponzi scheme in history’: This CEO warns that the Fed’s strategy has created a big bubble in housing. Here’s what he likes for protection

    Should we still trust the Fed? This bigwig has serious concerns.