Linas Agro Group is looking for ways to optimize the operation of poultry companies

Linas Agro Group
·3 min read

As of 14 March this year, the activity of the slaughtering and cutting shop of AB Kaišiadorių Paukštynas, a company owned by AB Linas Agro Group, will be suspended and the birds will be transported for slaughter to AB Vilniaus Paukštynas, where the slaughterhouse will start working in three shifts. The meat products and roasting unit, as well as poultry farming will continue operations in Kaišiadorys.

‘With the prices of feed materials, gas, and electricity soaring to unprecedented heights, the poultry business is becoming unprofitable across Europe. Some neighboring countries are also looking for a way out of the situation by reducing VAT rates on food or directly supporting producers. We are also looking for internal reserves in production to improve the economic situation in the poultry business.

We want to load the slaughter equipment of Vilniaus Paukštynas at full capacity and run it around the clock. Initially, the total volume of poultry meat processed by the two companies will be 24% lower than before. However, in the future, when the situation in the poultry sector improves, we will increase production capacity to the current level. We plan to carry out other activities in the vacant workshop in Kaišiadorys and are currently considering several promising options with the hope to implement them within 1-2 years’, says Andrius Pranckevičius, Vice-Chairman of the Management Board of Linas Agro Group, who heads Linas Agro Group's poultry business, grain processing and agricultural activities.

It is estimated that the economic effect from the transfer of slaughtering to Vilniaus Paukštynas will be achieved already in the financial year 2022/2023 and be around EUR 1.7 million each year.

To preserve the jobs of the employees, the employees of the Kaišiadorys Paukštynas slaughterhouse will be offered workplaces in Rudamina, Vilnius district, and transport to and from work will be organized at the company's expense.

AB Vilniaus Paukštynas and AB Kaišiadorių Paukštynas are companies with a long tradition of poultry farming, dating back to the middle of the last century, and with a combined workforce of around 2,000 employees. Both poultry companies produce almost 96,000 tons of poultry meat and poultry products a year and belong to the largest Baltic agri-food production group AB Linas Agro Group.

About AB Linas Agro Group

AB Linas Agro Group is the largest in terms of revenue group of companies in the Baltic States among those whose shares are traded on the Nasdaq Baltic Stock Exchange. The group of companies operates in the production and trade of agricultural raw materials and food products and supplies goods and services to farmers. It has over 5,500 employees.

AB Linas Agro Group has 77 subsidiaries and three associates. The companies operate in the Baltic States, Ukraine, Poland, Russia, Belarus, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom.

The group's financial year begins on 1 July. The consolidated revenue of AB Linas Agro Group for the financial year 2020/2021 amounted to EUR 942 million, and net profit was EUR 14.2 million.

In mid-July last year, AB Linas Agro Group acquired controlling stakes in AB Kauno Grūdai, AB Kaišiadorių Paukštynas, AB Vilniaus Paukštynas, and related companies. Following the acquisition, the consolidated revenue of AB Linas Agro Group for the three months of the financial year 2021/2022 grew by 84% and amounted to EUR 440 million, and net profit increased by 199% to EUR 12 million. In January of this year, AB Linas Agro Group acquired UAB Agro Logistic Service, a feed materials and feed additives trading company.

Additional information will be provided by:

Mažvydas Šileika, CFO of AB Linas Agro Group
Mob. +370 619 19 403
E-mail m.sileika@linasagro.lt


Recommended Stories

  • FIRST ENERGY METALS DRILLS 0.93 PERCENT LITHIUM OXIDE OVER 5.2 METERS IN DRILL HOLE LC-21-17 AT AUGUSTUS LITHIUM PROPERTY

    First Energy Metals Ltd. (CSE: FE) ("First Energy" or the "Company) is pleased to announce results of drill hole LC21-17 at its Augustus Lithium Property in Quebec, Canada. The drill hole intersected two spodumene bearing lithium pegmatite intercepts, of which the first is 5.2 metres (m) wide zone grading 0.93 percent (%) lithium oxide (Li2O) at 214 m drilled depth, and a second 4.0 m wide intercept grading 0.30% Li2O at 292 m drilled depth. There are anomalous values of other rare metals such a

  • Exclusive-Chinese fashion retailer SHEIN revives plan for New York listing in 2022-sources

    Chinese fashion retailer SHEIN is reviving plans to list in New York this year and its founder is considering a citizenship change to bypass proposed tougher rules for offshore IPOs in China, two people familiar with the matter said. It was not immediately clear how much the company was looking to raise from its New York debut. SHEIN, founded by Chinese entrepreneur Chris Xu in 2008, first started preparing for a U.S. IPO about two years ago, but shelved the plan partly due to unpredictable markets amid rising U.S.-China tensions, the sources said.

  • UiPath's success fires up Romania's unicorn dreams

    When Romanian software maker UiPath achieved unicorn status as a billion-dollar company in March 2018, Sergiu Negut knew immediately that the value of his own Bucharest-based start-up had just shot up as a result. UiPath had just become a unicorn. UiPath, now valued at nearly $20 billion since going public on the New York Stock Exchange last April, has transformed Romania's start-up scene, shining a spotlight on the country's emerging tech promise for global investors and spurring young entrepreneurs to found their own companies.

  • Nasdaq Will Fall Into Bear Market, Wharton’s Siegel Says

    (Bloomberg) -- A “rocky” stretch for U.S. stocks is far from over, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq indexes poised to fall into bear markets thanks to the Federal Reserve’s newfound zeal to undercut inflation, according to Jeremy Siegel, finance professor at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. Most Read from BloombergStocks Storm Back From 4% Rout to Close Higher: Markets WrapBiden Has ‘Great Meeting’ With European Leaders: Ukraine UpdateChina’s ‘Little Giants’ Are Its Latest Weapon

  • IBM stock rises after topping Q4 estimates

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre details IBM's Q4 earnings report in which it beats estimates.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    Markets are down significantly from record highs; in fact, the NASDAQ has entered correction territory, with a decline of 15% while the S&P 500’s decline is still at ~9%. These price declines come as the Federal Reserve signaled it will be raising rates this year. While higher interest rates will knock down inflation, stock markets are likely to take a tumble when the hikes come – and analysts are predicting anywhere from 2 to 4 rate hikes this year. The end of the central bank’s supportive poli

  • Why Nio Stock Is Sinking Today

    Shares of Chinese electric-vehicle maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) opened sharply lower in U.S. trading on Monday amid a broad market sell-off triggered by rising global tensions and interest rate fears ahead of a key U.S. Federal Reserve meeting. As of 10:15 a.m. ET, Nio's American depositary shares were down about 11.9% from Friday's closing price. Nio was just one of many companies that saw their shares hit hard in early trading on Monday.

  • Monday’s worst-performing stocks in the S&P 500 are down as much as 42% for 2022

    DEEP DIVE Monday’s stock-market decline accelerated, and a closer look at the day’s worst performers highlighted painful double-digit year-to-date drops. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) was down as much as 820 points (or 2.

  • Why Kohl's Stock Jumped 36% Today

    Shares of Kohl's (NYSE: KSS) soared 36% on Monday after the department store chain confirmed that it has received interest from potential acquirers. Kohl's statement came after The Wall Street Journal reported on Friday that a group backed by activist hedge fund Starboard Value offered to buy the retailer for approximately $9 billion, or $64 a share, in cash. Additionally, Bloomberg reported on Sunday that private equity firm Sycamore Partners also inquired about a possible acquisition of Kohl's. And on Monday, CNBC said Sycamore Partners offered to buy the chain for at least $65 per share.

  • Dow Jones Futures Sell Off: Has The Stock Market Bottomed? Fed Meeting Up Next

    Dow Jones futures sold off 300 points late Monday. The stock market recovered from heavy losses Monday ahead of the Fed's policy meeting.

  • ‘Waiting for the perfect moment may not be the best strategy’: 3 things Americans can do right now as stock markets plunge

    Americans woke up Monday morning to a stock market in sharp decline. Last week, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) sealed it worst weekly loss since October 2020, while the S&P 500 (SPX) and Nasdaq Composite (COMP) recorded their worst weekly downturns since March 2020. The latest downturns have come as markets have attempted to recalibrate ahead of policy changes at the Federal Reserve.

  • Is Nvidia Stock A Buy? Chip Giant Has Work To Do After Tumbling From Highs

    Nvidia GPUs power self-driving cars and cloud gaming, with the chip giant also expanding fast into the metaverse. Is Nvidia stock a buy?

  • Stocks close higher after mounting colossal comeback

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre recaps the market close after a historic sell-off reversal.

  • Is Microsoft Stock A Buy Before Software Giant's December-Quarter Report?

    Software giant Microsoft has earned plaudits for its successful pivot from desktop computing to cloud computing. Many investors may be wondering: Is Microsoft stock a buy right now?

  • Hong Kong Billionaire Loses Half Her Fortune on China Probe

    (Bloomberg) -- Huabao International Holdings Ltd. sank a record 67% in Hong Kong trading after the flavoring and fragrances company disclosed that Chairwoman Chu Lam Yiu was being investigated for suspected disciplinary violations. Most Read from BloombergS&P 500 Tumbles 3% Amid Equity Rout; Bonds Rally: Markets WrapUAE Says New Attack Repelled as Yemen’s Houthis Vow MoreCrypto Crash Erases More Than $1 Trillion in Market ValueChina’s ‘Little Giants’ Are Its Latest Weapon in the U.S. Tech WarMor

  • 10 popular stocks that have been shredded during Nasdaq rout

    These well-known tech stocks have been hammered during the Nasdaq rout.

  • Tilray's CEO Made a Surprising Prediction on the Company's Latest Earnings Call

    Tilray Brands (NASDAQ: TLRY) is the top marijuana producer in Canada and has set its sights on growing its presence in the U.S. and internationally. Tilray needs it to be legal. Towards the end of the company's earnings call, Simon expressed doubt that the U.S. will legalize marijuana and that it could be well into 2024 before it might happen.

  • Moody's expects Tesla to stay at EV leader spot, upgrades to 'Ba1'

    Moody's affirmed in a note that Tesla's outlook remains positive and the company will continue to increase its scale rapidly and improve its profitability notably. Tesla's financial policy is likely to be prudent and liquidity would remain very good, Moody's said, adding that a more competitive offering of battery electric vehicles by other automakers could start to exert some pressure on the company's margins in 2023. In January, Tesla reported record quarterly deliveries that far exceeded Wall Street estimates, riding out global chip shortages as it ramped up China production.

  • Retail Traders Bailed on the Market Right Before Stocks Rebounded

    (Bloomberg) -- Wondering what the force was that turned an orderly decline into a full-blown rout this morning? Mom and pop bailing. Most Read from BloombergStocks Storm Back From 4% Rout to Close Higher: Markets WrapBiden Has ‘Great Meeting’ With European Leaders: Ukraine UpdateChina’s ‘Little Giants’ Are Its Latest Weapon in the U.S. Tech WarHong Kong Billionaire Loses Half Her Fortune on China ProbeNasdaq Days Like This Once Were Common. During the Dot-Com CrashIn a spasm of panicked selling

  • S&P 500 is close to a correction. Here’s the number it needs to avoid

    Stock benchmarks on Monday head significantly lower, as investors brace for a Federal Reserve gathering early this week that could set the tone for the rest of 2022. Here's the point at which the S&P 500 enters correction.