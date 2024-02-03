Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) Is Experiencing Growth In Returns On Capital

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. So when we looked at Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Lincoln Educational Services:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.04 = US$10m ÷ (US$316m - US$66m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

Thus, Lincoln Educational Services has an ROCE of 4.0%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Consumer Services industry average of 7.6%.

In the above chart we have measured Lincoln Educational Services' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Can We Tell From Lincoln Educational Services' ROCE Trend?

Lincoln Educational Services has recently broken into profitability so their prior investments seem to be paying off. Shareholders would no doubt be pleased with this because the business was loss-making five years ago but is is now generating 4.0% on its capital. In addition to that, Lincoln Educational Services is employing 271% more capital than previously which is expected of a company that's trying to break into profitability. This can tell us that the company has plenty of reinvestment opportunities that are able to generate higher returns.

On a related note, the company's ratio of current liabilities to total assets has decreased to 21%, which basically reduces it's funding from the likes of short-term creditors or suppliers. So this improvement in ROCE has come from the business' underlying economics, which is great to see.

Our Take On Lincoln Educational Services' ROCE

To the delight of most shareholders, Lincoln Educational Services has now broken into profitability. And with the stock having performed exceptionally well over the last five years, these patterns are being accounted for by investors. In light of that, we think it's worth looking further into this stock because if Lincoln Educational Services can keep these trends up, it could have a bright future ahead.

