Lincoln Electric Appoints Michelle N. Butler as Vice President, Environmental, Health and Safety (EHS) & Sustainability

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc.

Lincoln Electric Appoints Michelle N. Butler as Vice President, EHS & Sustainability

Michelle Butler to lead Lincoln Electric's EHS and Sustainability programs.

CLEVELAND, May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: LECO) today announced that Michelle N. Butler has been appointed Vice President, Environmental, Health and Safety (EHS) & Sustainability, reporting to the Executive Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary.



In this new role, Butler will oversee the Company’s EHS & Sustainability policies, procedures and operational initiatives to advance safety, health, incident and accident prevention, regulatory compliance, and environmental management performance. She will also lead the Company’s sustainability program and its Sustainability Committee to enhance environmental performance and product stewardship. She will also serve as a key member of the new Executive Sustainability Leadership Committee, which will oversee environmental, social and governance initiatives, targets, performance and disclosures.

Butler most recently served as Director of Sustainability at Wabtec Corporation, where she integrated their sustainability strategy into core processes and governance structures, developed a roadmap to achieve energy goals, enhanced external reporting, and supported the issuance of green bonds. She also led Environment, Health & Safety (EHS) in the Americas region.

“We are pleased to welcome Michelle and the expertise and leadership she brings to improve our EHS performance and expand our sustainability initiatives,” said Christopher L. Mapes, Lincoln’s Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Our Higher Standard 2025 Strategy emphasizes innovation and operational excellence across the environmental, social and governance (ESG) pillars to achieve our 2025 sustainability goals and longer-term commitments to ensure our organization is aligned with our stakeholders and is operating by a higher standard to build a better world.”

Story continues

In addition to her tenure at Wabtec, Butler served as the EHS Growth and Sustainability Leader at GE Transportation, Senior Pollution Prevention Engineer at the New York State Pollution Prevention Institute, and held a variety of Health, Safety and Environment roles of increasing responsibility at Eastman Kodak Company. Butler earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Chemical Engineering from Howard University, a Master’s degree in Civil/Environmental Engineering from Stanford University, and a dual PhD in Environmental Engineering and Chemical Engineering from the University of Michigan.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric is the world leader in the engineering, design, and manufacturing of advanced arc welding solutions, automated joining, assembly and cutting systems, plasma and oxy-fuel cutting equipment, and has a leading global position in brazing and soldering alloys. Lincoln is recognized as the Welding Expert™ for its leading material science, software development, automation engineering, and application expertise, which advance customers’ fabrication capabilities to help them build a better world. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Lincoln has 56 manufacturing locations in 19 countries and a worldwide network of distributors and sales offices serving customers in over 160 countries. For more information about Lincoln Electric and its products and services, visit the Company’s website at https://www.lincolnelectric.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8bafc535-bb0c-4af8-9cc3-847f91835c2e

CONTACT: Contact Amanda Butler Vice President, Investor Relations & Communications Tel: 216.383.2534 Email: Amanda_Butler@lincolnelectric.com



