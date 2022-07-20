Lincoln Electric Board Declares Dividend

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc.

CLEVELAND, July 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc., (Nasdaq: LECO) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.56 per common share, payable October 14, 2022 to shareholders of record as of September 30, 2022.



Business

