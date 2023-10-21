Lincoln Electric Holdings (NASDAQ:LECO) Is Paying Out A Larger Dividend Than Last Year

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 12th of January to $0.71. Although the dividend is now higher, the yield is only 1.5%, which is below the industry average.

Lincoln Electric Holdings' Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

While yield is important, another factor to consider about a company's dividend is whether the current payout levels are feasible. However, prior to this announcement, Lincoln Electric Holdings' dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. As a result, a large proportion of what it earned was being reinvested back into the business.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 36.7% over the next year. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 26%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Lincoln Electric Holdings Has A Solid Track Record

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. The annual payment during the last 10 years was $0.80 in 2013, and the most recent fiscal year payment was $2.56. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 12% a year over that time. Rapidly growing dividends for a long time is a very valuable feature for an income stock.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. Lincoln Electric Holdings has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 16% per annum. A low payout ratio and decent growth suggests that the company is reinvesting well, and it also has plenty of room to increase the dividend over time.

We Really Like Lincoln Electric Holdings' Dividend

In summary, it is always positive to see the dividend being increased, and we are particularly pleased with its overall sustainability. The company is easily earning enough to cover its dividend payments and it is great to see that these earnings are being translated into cash flow. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. For instance, we've picked out 1 warning sign for Lincoln Electric Holdings that investors should take into consideration. Is Lincoln Electric Holdings not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

