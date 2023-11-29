Lincoln Electric Holdings (NASDAQ:LECO) Will Pay A Larger Dividend Than Last Year At $0.71

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 12th of January to $0.71. This makes the dividend yield about the same as the industry average at 1.5%.

Lincoln Electric Holdings' Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

Solid dividend yields are great, but they only really help us if the payment is sustainable. However, Lincoln Electric Holdings' earnings easily cover the dividend. This means that most of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 29.5%. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 26% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

Lincoln Electric Holdings Has A Solid Track Record

The company has been paying a dividend for a long time, and it has been quite stable which gives us confidence in the future dividend potential. The annual payment during the last 10 years was $0.80 in 2013, and the most recent fiscal year payment was $2.84. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 14% over that duration. Rapidly growing dividends for a long time is a very valuable feature for an income stock.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. Lincoln Electric Holdings has impressed us by growing EPS at 20% per year over the past five years. Earnings have been growing rapidly, and with a low payout ratio we think that the company could turn out to be a great dividend stock.

We Really Like Lincoln Electric Holdings' Dividend

In summary, it is always positive to see the dividend being increased, and we are particularly pleased with its overall sustainability. Distributions are quite easily covered by earnings, which are also being converted to cash flows. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. For instance, we've picked out 1 warning sign for Lincoln Electric Holdings that investors should take into consideration. Is Lincoln Electric Holdings not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

