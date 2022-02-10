U.S. markets open in 1 hour 19 minutes

Lincoln Electric Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc.
·23 min read
In this article:
  • LECO
    Watchlist



Fourth Quarter 2021 Highlights


Full Year 2021 Highlights

CLEVELAND, Feb. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: LECO) today reported fourth quarter 2021 net income of $74.4 million, or diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.25, which includes special item after-tax charges of $21.8 million, or $0.36 EPS. Special item charges primarily relate to the termination of a pension plan. This compares with prior year period net income of $65.1 million, or $1.08 EPS, which included special item after-tax charges of $9.9 million, or $0.16 EPS. Excluding these items, fourth quarter 2021 Adjusted net income was $96.2 million, or $1.61 Adjusted EPS. This compares with Adjusted net income of $75.0 million, or $1.24 adjusted EPS, in the prior year period.

Fourth quarter 2021 sales increased 21.7% to $844.3 million from a 19.0% increase in organic sales and a 4.7% benefit from acquisitions, partially offset by 2.0% unfavorable foreign exchange. Operating income for the fourth quarter 2021 was $120.3 million, or 14.3% of sales, including special item charges of $1.8 million. This compares with operating income of $83.4 million, or 12.0% of sales, in the prior year period. Excluding special items, Adjusted operating income was $122.2 million, or 14.5% of sales, as compared with $92.9 million, or 13.4% of sales, in the prior year period.

“We finished the year with record sales and adjusted EPS while navigating a challenging operating environment,” stated Christopher L. Mapes, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Our team did an outstanding job during another rigorous year putting our customers first while advancing our strategic initiatives, innovation, and operational excellence.” Mapes continued, “Looking ahead, we are well-positioned to capitalize on growth opportunities as conditions improve and capital investments accelerate, and are raising our 2025 Higher Standard strategy growth and profitability goals to reflect the superior value we will generate through this cycle.”

Twelve Months 2021 Summary

Net income for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021 was $276.5 million, or $4.60 EPS. This compares with $206.1 million, or $3.42 EPS, in 2020. Reported EPS includes special item after-tax charges of $96.9 million or $1.62 EPS, as compared with special item after-tax net charges of $43.8 million, or $0.73 EPS in 2020. Excluding these items, full year 2021 Adjusted net income for the year ended December 31, 2021 increased 49.4% to $373.3 million, or $6.22 Adjusted EPS, compared with $249.9 million, or $4.15 Adjusted EPS, in 2020.

Sales increased 21.8% to $3.2 billion in the twelve months ended December 31, 2021 from a 19.3% increase in organic sales, a 1.9% benefit from acquisitions and 0.6% favorable foreign exchange. Operating income for full year 2021 was $461.7 million, or 14.3% of sales, as compared with $282.1 million, or 10.6% of sales, in 2020. Excluding special items, Adjusted operating income was $479.2 million, or 14.8% of sales, as compared with $328.3 million, or 12.4% of sales, in 2020.

Webcast Information

A conference call to discuss fourth quarter 2021 financial results will be webcast live today, February 10, 2022, at 10:00 a.m., Eastern Time. This webcast is accessible at https://ir.lincolnelectric.com. Listeners should go to the web site prior to the call to register, download and install any necessary audio software. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Company's web site.

If investors would like to ask questions, please dial (877) 344-3899 (domestic) or (315) 625-3087 (international) and use confirmation code 2165948. Telephone participants are asked to dial in 10 - 15 minutes prior to the start of the conference call.

Financial results for the fourth quarter 2021 can also be obtained at https://ir.lincolnelectric.com.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric is the world leader in the engineering, design, and manufacturing of advanced arc welding solutions, automated joining, assembly and cutting systems, plasma and oxy-fuel cutting equipment, and has a leading global position in brazing and soldering alloys. Lincoln is recognized as the Welding Expert™ for its leading material science, software development, automation engineering, and application expertise, which advance customers’ fabrication capabilities to help them build a better world. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Lincoln has 56 manufacturing locations in 19 countries and a worldwide network of distributors and sales offices serving customers in over 160 countries. For more information about Lincoln Electric and its products and services, visit the Company’s website at https://www.lincolnelectric.com.

Non-GAAP Information

Adjusted operating income, Adjusted net income, Adjusted EBIT, Adjusted effective tax rate, Adjusted diluted earnings per share, Organic sales, Cash conversion and Return on invested capital are non-GAAP financial measures. Management uses non-GAAP measures to assess the Company's operating performance by excluding certain disclosed special items that management believes are not representative of the Company's core business. Management believes that excluding these special items enables them to make better period-over-period comparisons and benchmark the Company's operational performance against other companies in its industry more meaningfully. Furthermore, management believes that non-GAAP financial measures provide investors with meaningful information that provides a more complete understanding of Company operating results and enables investors to analyze financial and business trends more thoroughly. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be viewed in isolation, are not a substitute for GAAP measures and have limitations including, but not limited to, their usefulness as comparative measures as other companies may define their non-GAAP measures differently.

Forward-Looking Statements

The Company’s expectations and beliefs concerning the future contained in this news release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements reflect management’s current expectations and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “intend,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “forecast,” “guidance” or words of similar meaning. Actual results may differ materially from such statements due to a variety of factors that could adversely affect the Company’s operating results. The factors include, but are not limited to: general economic, financial and market conditions; the effectiveness of operating initiatives; completion of planned divestitures; interest rates; disruptions, uncertainty or volatility in the credit markets that may limit our access to capital; currency exchange rates and devaluations; adverse outcome of pending or potential litigation; actual costs of the Company’s rationalization plans; possible acquisitions, including the Company’s ability to successfully integrate acquisitions; market risks and price fluctuations related to the purchase of commodities and energy; global regulatory complexity; the effects of changes in tax law; tariff rates in the countries where the Company conducts business; and the possible effects of events beyond our control, such as political unrest, acts of terror, natural disasters and pandemics, including the current coronavirus disease ("COVID-19") pandemic, on the Company or its customers, suppliers and the economy in general. For additional discussion, see “Item 1A. Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020.



Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc.
Financial Highlights
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)

Consolidated Statements of Income

Fav (Unfav) to

Three Months Ended December 31,

Prior Year

2021

% of Sales

2020

% of Sales

$

%

Net sales

$

844,251

100.0

%

$

693,794

100.0

%

$

150,457

21.7

%

Cost of goods sold

571,594

67.7

%

464,540

67.0

%

(107,054

)

(23.0

)

%

Gross profit

272,657

32.3

%

229,254

33.0

%

43,403

18.9

%

Selling, general & administrative expenses

150,758

17.9

%

136,362

19.7

%

(14,396

)

(10.6

)

%

Rationalization and asset impairment charges

1,550

0.2

%

9,452

1.4

%

7,902

83.6

%

Operating income

120,349

14.3

%

83,440

12.0

%

36,909

44.2

%

Interest expense, net

5,478

0.6

%

5,082

0.7

%

(396

)

(7.8

)

%

Other income (expense)

(43,302

)

(5.1

)

%

2,774

0.4

%

(46,076

)

(1,661.0

)

%

Income before income taxes

71,569

8.5

%

81,132

11.7

%

(9,563

)

(11.8

)

%

Income taxes

(2,841

)

(0.3

)

%

16,062

2.3

%

18,903

117.7

%

Effective tax rate

(4.0

)

%

19.8

%

23.8

%

Net income including non-controlling interests

74,410

8.8

%

65,070

9.4

%

9,340

14.4

%

Non-controlling interests in subsidiaries’ income (loss)

(17

)

(8

)

(9

)

112.5

%

Net income

$

74,427

8.8

%

$

65,078

9.4

%

$

9,349

14.4

%

Basic earnings per share

$

1.26

$

1.09

$

0.17

15.6

%

Diluted earnings per share

$

1.25

$

1.08

$

0.17

15.7

%

Weighted average shares (basic)

58,842

59,567

Weighted average shares (diluted)

59,637

60,301


Fav (Unfav) to

Twelve Months Ended December 31,

Prior Year

2021

% of Sales

2020

% of Sales

$

%

Net sales

$

3,234,180

100.0

%

$

2,655,400

100.0

%

$

578,780

21.8

%

Cost of goods sold

2,165,575

67.0

%

1,784,059

67.2

%

(381,516

)

(21.4

)

%

Gross profit

1,068,605

33.0

%

871,341

32.8

%

197,264

22.6

%

Selling, general & administrative expenses

597,109

18.5

%

543,802

20.5

%

(53,307

)

(9.8

)

%

Rationalization and asset impairment charges

9,827

0.3

%

45,468

1.7

%

35,641

78.4

%

Operating income

461,669

14.3

%

282,071

10.6

%

179,598

63.7

%

Interest expense, net

22,214

0.7

%

21,973

0.8

%

(241

)

(1.1

)

%

Other income (expense)

(114,457

)

(3.5

)

%

3,942

0.1

%

(118,399

)

(3,003.5

)

%

Income before income taxes

324,998

10.0

%

264,040

9.9

%

60,958

23.1

%

Income taxes

48,418

1.5

%

57,896

2.2

%

9,478

16.4

%

Effective tax rate

14.9

%

21.9

%

7.0

%

Net income including non-controlling interests

276,580

8.6

%

206,144

7.8

%

70,436

34.2

%

Non-controlling interests in subsidiaries’ income (loss)

114

29

85

293.1

%

Net income

$

276,466

8.5

%

$

206,115

7.8

%

$

70,351

34.1

%

Basic earnings per share

$

4.66

$

3.46

$

1.20

34.7

%

Diluted earnings per share

$

4.60

$

3.42

$

1.18

34.5

%

Weighted average shares (basic)

59,309

59,633

Weighted average shares (diluted)

60,062

60,248



Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc.
Financial Highlights
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)

Balance Sheet Highlights

Selected Consolidated Balance Sheet Data

December 31, 2021

December 31, 2020

Cash and cash equivalents

$

192,958

$

257,279

Accounts receivable, net

429,074

373,487

Inventories

539,919

381,258

Total current assets

1,289,593

1,112,343

Property, plant and equipment, net

511,744

522,092

Total assets

2,592,307

2,314,453

Trade accounts payable

330,230

256,530

Total current liabilities

755,905

549,449

Short-term debt (1)

52,730

2,734

Long-term debt, less current portion

717,089

715,456

Total equity

863,909

790,250

Operating Working Capital

December 31, 2021

December 31, 2020

Average operating working capital to Net sales (2)

16.3

%

17.4

%

Invested Capital

December 31, 2021

December 31, 2020

Short-term debt (1)

$

52,730

$

2,734

Long-term debt, less current portion

717,089

715,456

Total debt

769,819

718,190

Total equity

863,909

790,250

Invested capital

$

1,633,728

$

1,508,440

Total debt / invested capital

47.1

%

47.6

%


(1)

Includes current portion of long-term debt.

(2)

Average operating working capital to Net sales is defined as the sum of Accounts receivable, Inventories and contract assets less Trade accounts payable and contract liabilities as of period end divided by annualized rolling three months of Net sales.



Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc.
Financial Highlights
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Three Months Ended December 31,

Twelve Months Ended December 31,

2021

2020

2021

2020

Operating income as reported

$

120,349

$

83,440

$

461,669

$

282,071

Special items (pre-tax):

Rationalization and asset impairment charges (2)

1,550

9,452

9,827

45,468

Acquisition transaction costs (3)

1,923

Amortization of step up in value of acquired inventories (4)

273

5,804

806

Adjusted operating income (1)

$

122,172

$

92,892

$

479,223

$

328,345

As a percent of total sales

14.5

%

13.4

%

14.8

%

12.4

%

Net income as reported

$

74,427

$

65,078

$

276,466

$

206,115

Special items:

Rationalization and asset impairment charges (2)

1,550

9,452

9,827

45,468

Acquisition transaction costs (3)

1,923

Pension settlement charges (5)

46,404

1,597

126,502

8,119

Amortization of step up in value of acquired inventories (4)

273

5,804

806

Tax effect of Special items (6)

(26,451

)

(1,131

)

(47,188

)

(10,594

)

Adjusted net income (1)

96,203

74,996

373,334

249,914

Non-controlling interests in subsidiaries’ income (loss)

(17

)

(8

)

114

29

Interest expense, net

5,478

5,082

22,214

21,973

Income taxes as reported

(2,841

)

16,062

48,418

57,896

Tax effect of Special items (6)

26,451

1,131

47,188

10,594

Adjusted EBIT (1)

$

125,274

$

97,263

$

491,268

$

340,406

Effective tax rate as reported

(4.0

)

%

19.8

%

14.9

%

21.9

%

Net special item tax impact

23.7

%

(1.1

)

%

5.5

%

(0.4

)

%

Adjusted effective tax rate (1)

19.7

%

18.7

%

20.4

%

21.5

%

Diluted earnings per share as reported

$

1.25

$

1.08

$

4.60

$

3.42

Special items per share

0.36

0.16

1.62

0.73

Adjusted diluted earnings per share (1)

$

1.61

$

1.24

$

6.22

$

4.15

Weighted average shares (diluted)

59,637

60,301

60,062

60,248


(1)

Adjusted operating income, Adjusted net income, Adjusted EBIT, Adjusted effective tax rate and Adjusted diluted earnings per share are non-GAAP financial measures. Refer to Non-GAAP Information section.

(2)

Primarily related to severance, gains or losses on the disposal of assets and asset impairments of long-lived assets.

(3)

Related to acquisitions and are included in Selling, general & administrative expenses.

(4)

Related to acquisitions and are included in Cost of goods sold.

(5)

Settlement charges related to lump sum pension payments and annuity purchase associated with the termination of a pension plan and are included in Other income (expense).

(6)

Includes the net tax impact of Special items recorded during the respective periods. The tax effect of Special items impacting pre-tax income was calculated as the pre-tax amount multiplied by the applicable tax rate. The applicable tax rates reflect the taxable jurisdiction and nature of each Special item.



Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc.
Financial Highlights
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Twelve Months Ended December 31,

Return on Invested Capital

2021

2020

Net income as reported

$

276,466

$

206,115

Rationalization and asset impairment charges

9,827

45,468

Acquisition transaction costs

1,923

Pension settlement charges

126,502

8,119

Amortization of step up in value of acquired inventories

5,804

806

Tax effect of Special items (2)

(47,188

)

(10,594

)

Adjusted net income (1)

$

373,334

$

249,914

Plus: Interest expense, net of tax of $5,987 and $6,026 in 2021 and 2020, respectively

17,794

17,933

Less: Interest income, net of tax of $395 and $500 in 2021 and 2020, respectively

1,172

1,486

Adjusted net income before tax-effected interest

$

389,956

$

266,361

Invested Capital

December 31, 2021

December 31, 2020

Short-term debt

$

52,730

$

2,734

Long-term debt, less current portion

717,089

715,456

Total debt

769,819

718,190

Total equity

863,909

790,250

Invested capital

$

1,633,728

$

1,508,440

Return on invested capital (1)

23.9

%

17.7

%


(1)

Adjusted net income and Return on invested capital are non-GAAP financial measures. Refer to Non-GAAP Information section.

(2)

Includes the net tax impact of Special items recorded during the respective periods. The tax effect of Special items impacting pre-tax income was calculated as the pre-tax amount multiplied by the applicable tax rate. The applicable tax rates reflect the taxable jurisdiction and nature of each Special item.



Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc.
Financial Highlights
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

Three Months Ended December 31,

2021

2020

OPERATING ACTIVITIES:

Net income

$

74,427

$

65,078

Non-controlling interests in subsidiaries’ income (loss)

(17

)

(8

)

Net income including non-controlling interests

74,410

65,070

Adjustments to reconcile Net income including non-controlling interests to Net cash provided by operating activities:

Rationalization and asset impairment net charges

108

(92

)

Depreciation and amortization

20,588

19,926

Equity earnings in affiliates, net

(100

)

(85

)

Pension settlement charges

46,404

1,597

Other non-cash items, net

(10,777

)

3,617

Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects from acquisitions:

Decrease in accounts receivable

5,368

10,433

(Increase) decrease in inventories

(25,491

)

26,181

Increase in trade accounts payable

27,413

24,414

Net change in other current assets and liabilities

(34,580

)

(9,621

)

Net change in other long-term assets and liabilities

6,595

(5,639

)

NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES

109,938

135,801

INVESTING ACTIVITIES:

Capital expenditures

(16,091

)

(22,085

)

Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired

2,499

Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment

2,934

710

Other investing activities

2,321

NET CASH USED BY INVESTING ACTIVITIES

(10,658

)

(19,054

)

FINANCING ACTIVITIES:

Net change in borrowings

13,673

1,375

Proceeds from exercise of stock options

11,311

9,231

Purchase of shares for treasury

(60,678

)

(257

)

Cash dividends paid to shareholders

(30,134

)

(29,173

)

NET CASH USED BY FINANCING ACTIVITIES

(65,828

)

(18,824

)

Effect of exchange rate changes on Cash and cash equivalents

(1,053

)

6,877

INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS

32,399

104,800

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

160,559

152,479

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$

192,958

$

257,279

Cash dividends paid per share

$

0.51

$

0.49



Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc.
Financial Highlights
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)

Year Ended December 31,

2021

2020

OPERATING ACTIVITIES:

Net income

$

276,466

$

206,115

Non-controlling interests in subsidiaries’ income (loss)

114

29

Net income including non-controlling interests

276,580

206,144

Adjustments to reconcile Net income including non-controlling interests to Net cash provided by operating activities:

Rationalization and asset impairment net (gains) charges

(1,054

)

21,835

Depreciation and amortization

81,146

80,492

Equity earnings in affiliates, net

(499

)

(408

)

Pension settlement charges

126,502

8,119

Other non-cash items, net

(21,744

)

(5,675

)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects from acquisitions:

(Increase) decrease in accounts receivable

(65,844

)

3,582

(Increase) decrease in inventories

(154,347

)

22,751

Increase (decrease) in trade accounts payable

82,394

(17,919

)

Net change in other current assets and liabilities

44,379

37,021

Net change in other long-term assets and liabilities

(2,450

)

(4,580

)

NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES

365,063

351,362

INVESTING ACTIVITIES:

Capital expenditures

(62,531

)

(59,201

)

Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired

(156,106

)

Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment

6,781

7,667

Other investing activities

6,500

2,321

NET CASH USED BY INVESTING ACTIVITIES

(205,356

)

(49,213

)

FINANCING ACTIVITIES:

Net change in borrowings

45,968

(31,760

)

Proceeds from exercise of stock options

19,232

17,192

Purchase of shares for treasury

(164,526

)

(113,455

)

Cash dividends paid to shareholders

(121,851

)

(118,118

)

Other financing activities

(763

)

NET CASH USED BY FINANCING ACTIVITIES

(221,940

)

(246,141

)

Effect of exchange rate changes on Cash and cash equivalents

(2,088

)

1,708

(DECREASE) INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS

(64,321

)

57,716

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

257,279

199,563

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$

192,958

$

257,279

Cash dividends paid per share

$

2.04

$

1.96



Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc.
Segment Highlights (1)
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)

Americas

International

The Harris

Corporate /

Welding

Welding

Products Group

Eliminations

Consolidated

Three months ended December 31, 2021

Net sales

$

480,263

$

245,529

$

118,459

$

$

844,251

Inter-segment sales

30,657

8,071

1,720

(40,448

)

Total sales

$

510,920

$

253,600

$

120,179

$

(40,448

)

$

844,251

Net income

$

74,427

As a percent of total sales

8.8

%

EBIT (1)

$

40,258

$

26,824

$

12,320

$

(2,355

)

$

77,047

As a percent of total sales

7.9

%

10.6

%

10.3

%

9.1

%

Special items charges (gains) (3)

43,450

1,539

3,238

48,227

Adjusted EBIT (2)

$

83,708

$

28,363

$

15,558

$

(2,355

)

$

125,274

As a percent of total sales

16.4

%

11.2

%

12.9

%

14.8

%

Three months ended December 31, 2020

Net sales

$

386,571

$

214,782

$

92,441

$

$

693,794

Inter-segment sales

27,734

4,827

1,658

(34,219

)

Total sales

$

414,305

$

219,609

$

94,099

$

(34,219

)

$

693,794

Net income

$

65,078

As a percent of total sales

9.4

%

EBIT (1)

$

68,456

$

4,949

$

13,362

$

(553

)

$

86,214

As a percent of total sales

16.5

%

2.3

%

14.2

%

12.4

%

Special items charges (gains) (4)

748

10,301

11,049

Adjusted EBIT (2)

$

69,204

$

15,250

$

13,362

$

(553

)

$

97,263

As a percent of total sales

16.7

%

6.9

%

14.2

%

14.0

%


(1)

EBIT is defined as Operating income plus Other income (expense).

(2)

The primary profit measure used by management to assess segment performance is Adjusted EBIT. EBIT for each operating segment is adjusted for special items to derive Adjusted EBIT.

(3)

Special items in 2021 reflect Rationalization and asset impairment charges of $1,550 primarily in International Welding, pension settlement charges of $43,439 and $2,965 in Americas Welding and The Harris Products Group, respectively, and amortization of the step up in value of acquired inventories of $273 in The Harris Products Group, related to acquisitions.

(4)

Special items in 2020 reflect Rationalization and asset impairment net charges of ($849) and $10,301 in Americas Welding and International Welding, respectively, and pension settlement charges of $1,597 in Americas Welding.



Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc.
Segment Highlights
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)

Americas

International

The Harris

Corporate /

Welding

Welding

Products Group

Eliminations

Consolidated

Year ended December 31, 2021

Net sales

$

1,824,481

$

948,125

$

461,574

$

$

3,234,180

Inter-segment sales

140,650

26,331

8,096

(175,077

)

Total sales

$

1,965,131

$

974,456

$

469,670

$

(175,077

)

$

3,234,180

Net income

$

276,466

As a percent of total sales

8.5

%

EBIT (1)

$

205,902

$

90,974

$

64,662

$

(14,326

)

$

347,212

As a percent of total sales

10.5

%

9.3

%

13.8

%

10.7

%

Special items charges (gains) (3)

123,114

15,234

3,785

1,923

144,056

Adjusted EBIT (2)

$

329,016

$

106,208

$

68,447

$

(12,403

)

$

491,268

As a percent of total sales

16.7

%

10.9

%

14.6

%

15.2

%

Year ended December 31, 2020

Net sales

$

1,509,870

$

786,809

$

358,721

$

$

2,655,400

Inter-segment sales

109,378

18,494

7,034

(134,906

)

Total sales

$

1,619,248

$

805,303

$

365,755

$

(134,906

)

$

2,655,400

Net income

$

206,115

As a percent of total sales

7.8

%

EBIT (1)

$

210,739

$

25,575

$

55,154

$

(5,455

)

$

286,013

As a percent of total sales

13.0

%

3.2

%

15.1

%

10.8

%

Special items charges (gains) (4)

34,989

19,404

54,393

Adjusted EBIT (2)

$

245,728

$

44,979

$

55,154

$

(5,455

)

$

340,406

As a percent of total sales

15.2

%

5.6

%

15.1

%

12.8

%


(1)

EBIT is defined as Operating income plus Other income (expense).

(2)

The primary profit measure used by management to assess segment performance is Adjusted EBIT. EBIT for each operating segment is adjusted for special items to derive Adjusted EBIT.

(3)

Special items in 2021 reflect pension settlement charges of $123,091, $2,965 and $446 in Americas Welding, The Harris Products Group and International Welding, respectively, Rationalization and asset impairment charges of $9,827 primarily in International Welding, amortization of the step up in value of acquired inventories of $4,984 and $820 in International Welding and The Harris Products Group, respectively, and acquisition transaction costs of $1,923 in Corporate/Eliminations related to acquisitions.

(4)

Special items in 2020 reflect Rationalization and asset impairment charges of $26,870 and $18,598 in Americas Welding and International Welding, respectively, amortization of the step up in value of acquired inventories of $806 in International Welding related to an acquisition, and pension settlement charges of $8,119 in Americas Welding.



Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc.
Change in Net Sales by Segment
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended December 31st Change in Net Sales by Segment

Change in Net Sales due to:

Net Sales

Foreign

Net Sales

2020

Volume

Acquisitions

Price

Exchange

2021

Operating Segments

Americas Welding

$

386,571

$

35,759

$

$

56,615

$

1,318

$

480,263

International Welding

214,782

(1,764

)

17,517

29,920

(14,926

)

245,529

The Harris Products Group

92,441

4,997

15,073

6,428

(480

)

118,459

Consolidated

$

693,794

$

38,992

$

32,590

$

92,963

$

(14,088

)

$

844,251

% Change

Americas Welding

9.3

%

14.6

%

0.3

%

24.2

%

International Welding

(0.8

)

%

8.2

%

13.9

%

(6.9

)

%

14.3

%

The Harris Products Group

5.4

%

16.3

%

7.0

%

(0.5

)

%

28.1

%

Consolidated

5.6

%

4.7

%

13.4

%

(2.0

)

%

21.7

%

Twelve Months Ended December 31st Change in Net Sales by Segment

Change in Net Sales due to:

Net Sales

Foreign

Net Sales

2020

Volume

Acquisitions

Price

Exchange

2021

Operating Segments

Americas Welding

$

1,509,870

$

164,595

$

$

136,967

$

13,049

$

1,824,481

International Welding

786,809

62,033

24,473

70,457

4,353

948,125

The Harris Products Group

358,721

33,772

24,953

44,459

(331

)

461,574

Consolidated

$

2,655,400

$

260,400

$

49,426

$

251,883

$

17,071

$

3,234,180

% Change

Americas Welding

10.9

%

9.1

%

0.9

%

20.8

%

International Welding

7.9

%

3.1

%

9.0

%

0.6

%

20.5

%

The Harris Products Group

9.4

%

7.0

%

12.4

%

(0.1

)

%

28.7

%

Consolidated

9.8

%

1.9

%

9.5

%

0.6

%

21.8

%


CONTACT: Contact Amanda Butler Vice President, Investor Relations & Communications Tel: 216.383.2534 Email: Amanda_Butler@lincolnelectric.com


