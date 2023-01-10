U.S. markets open in 1 hour 22 minutes

Lincoln Electric Schedules 2023 Virtual Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc.
·1 min read
Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc.

CLEVELAND, Jan. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: LECO) today announced that the Company’s 2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders will be held as a virtual meeting on Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at 11:00 a.m., Eastern Time.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric is the world leader in the engineering, design, and manufacturing of advanced arc welding solutions, automated joining, assembly and cutting systems, plasma and oxy-fuel cutting equipment, and has a leading global position in brazing and soldering alloys. Lincoln is recognized as the Welding Expert™ for its leading materials science, software development, automation engineering, and application expertise, which advance customers’ fabrication capabilities to help them build a better world. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Lincoln has 56 manufacturing locations in 19 countries and a worldwide network of distributors and sales offices serving customers in over 160 countries. For more information about Lincoln Electric and its products and services, visit the Company’s website at https://www.lincolnelectric.com.


CONTACT: Contact Amanda Butler Vice President, Investor Relations & Communications Tel: 216.383.2534 Email: Amanda_Butler@lincolnelectric.com


