Lincoln Electric Schedules Webcast for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results

CLEVELAND, Jan. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc., (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: LECO) announced today that it will release its fourth quarter and full year 2021 results on Thursday, February 10, 2022 prior to market open. An investor conference call and webcast will take place at 10:00 a.m. (ET) later that day.



The conference call will be webcast live on the Company's Investor Relations home page at https://ir.lincolnelectric.com. Listeners should go to the web site prior to the call to register and download and install any necessary audio software. Investors who are unable to access the webcast may listen to the conference call live via telephone by dialing (877) 344-3899 (domestic) or (315) 625-3087 (international) and should use confirmation code 2165948. Telephone participants are asked to dial in 10 to 15 minutes prior to the start of the conference call.

A replay of the earnings call will be available via webcast on the Company's website.

Lincoln Electric is the world leader in the design, development and manufacture of arc welding products, automated joining, assembly and cutting systems, plasma and oxy-fuel cutting equipment, and has a leading global position in brazing and soldering alloys. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Lincoln has 55 manufacturing locations in 18 countries and a worldwide network of distributors and sales offices covering more than 160 countries. For more information about Lincoln Electric and its products and services, visit the Company’s website at https://www.lincolnelectric.com.

