Lincoln Electric Seeks to Hire More Than 75 Engineers

·2 min read

CLEVELAND, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lincoln Electric, a world leader in the engineering, design, and manufacturing of advanced arc welding, cutting and automation solutions, is seeking to hire dozens of engineers. Some of the positions will support the company's entry into the electric vehicle charging space as it applies its proven expertise in power electronics and extensive domestic manufacturing capabilities to design and manufacture DC fast charge EV chargers for the U.S. market.

"These engineering positions represent an opportunity to work on existing Lincoln Electric priorities and initiatives as well as new technologies in the EV charging space," said Steve Sumner, Vice President, Corporate Innovation, Lincoln Electric. "Engineers who enjoy deep technical analysis, product rollouts, project management, customer interaction – or all of the above – will find Lincoln Electric a great place to work."

In addition to a competitive pay and benefits package, Lincoln Electric is currently offering a sign-on bonus of up to $10,000* for qualified candidates**.

The new engineering positions will be hired out of technology hubs located in Detroit, Cleveland and Columbus. The specific open jobs include:

  • Power Electronics Engineer

  • Embedded Firmware Engineer

  • Mechanical Engineer

  • Process Engineer

  • Electrical Engineer

  • Controls Engineers

Click here to learn more about joining Lincoln Electric's engineering team.

* Amount is before taxes and benefit deductions. **Terms and conditions apply. Effective Sept. 1, 2021. This program may be discontinued at any time.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric is the world leader in the engineering, design, and manufacturing of advanced arc welding solutions, automated joining, assembly and cutting systems, plasma and oxy-fuel cutting equipment, and has a leading global position in brazing and soldering alloys. Lincoln is recognized as the Welding Expert™ for its leading materials science, software development, automation engineering, and application expertise, which advance customers' fabrication capabilities to help them build a better world. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Lincoln has 56 manufacturing locations in 19 countries and a worldwide network of distributors and sales offices serving customers in over 160 countries. For more information about Lincoln Electric and its products and services, visit the Company's website at https://www.lincolnelectric.com.




View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lincoln-electric-seeks-to-hire-more-than-75-engineers-301643304.html

SOURCE Lincoln Electric

