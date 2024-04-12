Lincoln Park confirms teacher, staff layoffs coming amid $2M budget 'shortfall'

LINCOLN PARK — Nearly 20 teachers and other staff are facing layoffs at the end of the school year as the borough school district grapples with a projected budget shortfall of more than $2 million for the 2024-25 academic year.

About 150 people attended a Lincoln Park Board of Education special meeting Thursday, a follow-up to a packed March 19 board meeting at which officials revealed the depths of the K-8 district's financial troubles.

Board members stood Thursday to address many of the questions that they could not answer at the last meeting.

"Frankly, we did not have enough information," Board Member Dawn Caicedo told the audience.

Board Member Mark Halupka refuted rumors spread on social media of missing or stolen money by explaining the difference between a deficit and a shortfall, the latter of which is the issue in Lincoln Park.

"Nothing is missing or stolen," he said. "Deficit is where spending exceeds revenues. A shortfall is where projected expenses exceed the projected revenues. That is the position we are in."

He cited reasons for the shortfall, including higher costs for transportation, healthcare, salaries, special education needs and out-of-district placements.

Faced with state statute requiring them to submit a balanced budget for 2024-25 by April 30, and limited by the state's annual tax cap increase of 2%, the board was required on short notice to "cut expenses," Halupka said.

Lincoln Park School District Superintendent Michael Meyers explains a $2 million budget shortfall during a special meeting of the Board of Education.

Board members and Superintendent Michael Meyer did not discuss the specific number of layoffs or positions to be cut, saying any such information could lead to personnel privacy violations. He did confirm the affected staff included custodial, office and administration employees, "not just teachers."

Board Vice President Todd Henches told the Daily Record he did not know the exact number of affected staff but had heard an estimate of 19. That number, he said, could change depending on retirements and staff attrition that could lead to rehires.

Superintendent: 'I take ownership'

Meyer presented an overview of the district's economic woes: "We had to close a shortfall of a little over $2 million, which this preliminary [$27 million] budget has done."

"As superintendent, I take ownership of the situation we are in," Meyer said. "I recognize that I need to probe deeper and challenge information as it is presented in order to develop a more precise understanding and to ensure that my staff can demonstrate a thorough explanation of the decisions they are making."

He also apologized to board members for delays in informing them of the shortfall, promising to improve his communication with the board in the future.

A new business administrator will be starting shortly, Meyer said, and a forensic audit will be ordered to investigate the shortfall.

Only a handful of people, mostly district parents, spoke during the public-comment sessions.

Dana Fieldhouse, who has one son in Lincoln Park Elementary School and another in the middle school, expressed her anger. "I think your excuse as to why you lost $2 million is pathetic," she said. "I used to say I am proud to live in Lincoln Park. Now I am embarrassed. You let go of some amazing teachers and this will break the students' hearts."

Staff cuts will increase class sizes

The district, serving a borough of about 11,000 residents, consists of two schools, the K-4 elementary school and a grades 5-8 middle school, with a combined enrollment of 878 students. Older students attend Boonton High School in a shared-service agreement.

Cuts to the teaching staff will force an increase of class sizes, Meyer said. Average class sizes will increase from 16-17 to 20-21 for language arts and math courses. Science and social studies classes will increase on average from 19-20 to 23-24.

Parents and teachers in the audience were critical of the decision to inform the affected staff members on Good Friday, March 29, as the district was heading into spring break.

"I know that not everyone would agree with how things are handled, but there's no good time for this," Meyer said. "But I wanted to let the staff know as early as possible. I don't think it's fair to wait until the last minute."

Following public discussion, the board voted unanimously to adopt the preliminary $27 million budget for 2024-25. No breakdown of the specific tax increase or cost to residents was presented. Those details will be included in a final vote on the budget scheduled for the board's April 30 meeting.

