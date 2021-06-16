Lincoln's first EV will arrive in 2022 with three more to follow

Lincoln Motor will launch its first all-electric vehicle in 2022 followed by three other EVs as part of the luxury brand's goal to electrify its entire portfolio by the end of the decade.

The first EV will come to market just in time for Lincoln's 100th birthday celebration — and nearly four years since initial reports emerged that the brand was aiming to electrify its lineup. Like GM's luxury brand Cadillac, Lincoln doesn't have an all-electric vehicle in its lineup. But Lincoln is keen to catch up and has set a lofty target for half of its global sales to be zero-emissions vehicles by 2025. These new vehicles fall under Ford's commitment to invest $30 billion into electric vehicles through 2025.

The announcement by Lincoln follows a string of EV-related news from Ford and its competitors. On Wednesday, rival GM said it planned to invest $35 billion in EVs and autonomous vehicles — an $8 billion increase from its financial commitment made back in November 2020.

The Lincoln EV was originally going to be built on Rivian's skateboard platform. However, those plans were scrapped in April 2020. The companies said at the time that they still plan to co-develop a vehicle in the future. A Lincoln spokesperson confirmed those co-development plans were still intact, but did not reveal any more information.

For now, Lincoln's electric vehicles will be based on a new, dedicated EV architecture developed by Ford. The automaker announced in May during its Capital Markets Day for investors that it was developing two flexible platforms, one for smaller SUVs and sedans and another for larger pickups. This is a different architecture used in the current Ford Mustang Mach-E and upcoming Ford F-150 Lightning.

The new flexible platform, which allows for rear-wheel-drive and all-wheel-drive vehicles, is expected to underpin EV versions of the Lincoln Aviator and Ford Explorer.

Story continues

According to Lincoln, the automaker's first fully electric car will join the likes of plug-in hybrid SUVs Aviator and Corsair. Lincoln has not yet revealed what model the new EV will take, but it hinted the design might be similar to the Lincoln Zephyr Reflection concept sedan revealed at Auto Shanghai this year, made specifically for the Chinese market. Lincoln's electric car will be available for sale in both the United States and China.

Lincoln also shared information on the interior of its new EV, attempting to make it a minimalistic and expansive space with a panoramic roof vista to create a more airy feel, one that befits a "sanctuary," as the automaker is referring to its vehicle. Perhaps most notable is the upcoming EVs will have a digital platform built off the Android operating system, which will allow the company to offer third-party apps and services and update the software remotely.

The vehicle will also be equipped with advanced driver-assist features, including hands-free driving on certain highways.