Linda Lacroix, OCT, appointed as Registrar & CEO of the Ontario College of Teachers

·2 min read

TORONTO, Dec. 8, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - The Ontario College of Teachers, Ontario's teaching regulator, welcomes the appointment of Linda Lacroix as Registrar & CEO.

The College's governing Council, which includes members of the public and members of the profession, appointed Lacroix at its final meeting of 2022 on December 8.

Lacroix joined the College as Director, Investigations & Hearings in 2020, and most recently served as Interim Deputy Registrar.

"Students, and the profession as a whole, have already benefited from Linda's expertise and care during her two and a half years at the College," said Council Chair Diana Miles. "On behalf of Council, I offer our sincere congratulations, as well as our commitment to continue working closely together to fulfil the College's public service mandate."

Lacroix's appointment followed an extensive search that was conducted in partnership with Boyden Canada. Lacroix will succeed Interim Registrar & CEO Chantal Bélisle, OCT, who assumed the role in March 2022 after serving as Deputy Registrar for two years.

"It's been a privilege to work with Chantal over the past year as she adeptly guided the College through significant changes and challenges," said Miles. "She is a dedicated educator, and though her contributions have been quietly made, they have ensured that her successor is well-positioned to solidify our recent gains."

"Serving the College as Interim Registrar & CEO has been one of the honours of my life," said Bélisle. "Throughout, I was supported by an incredible team and I'm confident they will provide the same support to the new Registrar, all with the goal of protecting students."

Lacroix's appointment comes at the end of a productive year for the College that included completing the transition to a new governance model that increased public participation, successfully launching the Sexual Abuse Prevention Program, and certifying a record number of teachers.

Lacroix said her top priorities as Registrar will be continuing to elevate teacher professionalism and the ongoing implementation of sustainable improvements to College operations.

"Life-long learning is important to teachers," she said. "I have spent my career in education, from being a classroom teacher to a superintendent of education. Every role I've held, and the people I worked with when I held them, have taught me a lot and I'm looking forward applying that accumulated experience to serve the interests of Ontario's students as Registrar & CEO of the College."

Lacroix will assume her new role on January 1, 2023.

ABOUT THE ONTARIO COLLEGE OF TEACHERS

The Ontario College of Teachers, Ontario's teaching regulator, licenses, governs and regulates the profession of teaching in the public interest. It sets standards of practice and ethical standards, conducts disciplinary hearings and accredits teacher education programs affecting more than 230,000 members in publicly funded schools and institutions across Ontario. The College is Canada's largest self-regulatory body.

SOURCE Ontario College of Teachers

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/December2022/08/c2253.html

    (Bloomberg) -- Activist investor Dan Loeb said he may seek board changes at Bath & Body Works Inc., arguing that several decisions at the company have raised “significant concerns” about its corporate governance.Most Read from BloombergPutin Calls Russian Nukes Deterrent Factor, Says War Risk RisingWNBA Star Griner Freed in One-for-One Swap for Arms DealerPeru’s President Accused of Coup After Move to Dissolve CongressElon Musk’s Bankers Consider Tesla Margin Loans to Cut Risky Twitter DebtTrump