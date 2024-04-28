Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Independent Director Acquires 35% More Stock

Potential Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) shareholders may wish to note that the Independent Director, Alexander Schultz, recently bought US$247k worth of stock, paying US$7.47 for each share. That's a very solid buy in our book, and increased their holding by a noteworthy 35%.

View our latest analysis for Lindblad Expeditions Holdings

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Lindblad Expeditions Holdings

In fact, the recent purchase by Independent Director Alexander Schultz was not their only acquisition of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings shares this year. They previously made an even bigger purchase of US$342k worth of shares at a price of US$9.36 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of US$7.29. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid US$612k for 75.31k shares. But insiders sold 23.80k shares worth US$179k. In the last twelve months there was more buying than selling by Lindblad Expeditions Holdings insiders. Their average price was about US$8.13. This is nice to see since it implies that insiders might see value around current prices. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

There are plenty of other companies that have insiders buying up shares. You probably do not want to miss this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It's great to see that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings insiders own 31% of the company, worth about US$122m. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Do The Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Insider Transactions Indicate?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. But on the other hand, the company made a loss during the last year, which makes us a little cautious. Once you factor in the high insider ownership, it certainly seems like insiders are positive about Lindblad Expeditions Holdings. That's what I like to see! In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Lindblad Expeditions Holdings. To assist with this, we've discovered 1 warning sign that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings.

Story continues

Of course Lindblad Expeditions Holdings may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of high quality companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.