Lindblad Expeditions Holdings (LIND) Traded Higher on Exceeding Expectations

Ariel Investments, an investment management company, released its “Ariel Small Cap Value Strategy” second-quarter 2023 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. Global markets continued their upward trend in the second quarter, exceeding expectations. Meanwhile US economy continues to show signs of economic slowdown as tighter credit conditions weigh on consumers and business confidence. Against this backdrop, the fund advanced +5.19% gross of fees (+4.93% net of fees) in the second quarter, ahead of the Russell 2000 Value Index’s +3.18% gain and relatively in line with the Russell 2000 Index’s +5.21% return. In addition, you can check the top 5 holdings of the fund to know its best picks in 2023.

Ariel Small Cap Value Strategy highlighted stocks like Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) in the second quarter 2023 investor letter. Headquartered in New York, New York, Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) offers marine expedition adventures and travel experiences. On September 6, 2023, Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) stock closed at $8.75 per share. One-month return of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) was -18.38%, and its shares lost 7.11% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) has a market capitalization of $466.63 million.

Ariel Small Cap Value Strategy made the following comment about Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) in its Q2 2023 investor letter:

"Shares of luxury adventure travel services company Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND), also traded higher in the quarter, as revenue and EBITDA came in ahead of Wall Street expectations. Forward booking commentary continues to be strong with both trends and pricing for 2023 ahead of pre-pandemic levels. Although LIND is still experiencing disruptions in various geographies leading to cancellations, they are tightening up their policies and expect to see these headwinds subside as occupancies ramp for less traditional itineraries. Longer-term, we expect LIND’s fundamentals will pave the way for multiple expansion as the company extends its market share in the expedition tourism niche. At today’s valuation, we believe LIND’s risk/reward is skewed sharply to the upside."

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 12 hedge fund portfolios held Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) at the end of second quarter which was 13 in the previous quarter.

