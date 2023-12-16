Lindblad Expeditions Holdings' Market Cap Up US$104m Following Year Of Insider Stock Buying

Insiders who bought Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) stock in the last 12 months were richly rewarded last week. The company's market value increased by US$104m as a result of the stock's 23% gain over the same period. Put another way, the original US$365.6k acquisition is now worth US$435.2k.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent purchase by Alexander Schultz is the biggest insider purchase of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings shares that we've seen in the last year. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, at around the current price, which is US$10.29. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. While we always like to see insider buying, it's less meaningful if the purchases were made at much lower prices, as the opportunity they saw may have passed. The good news for Lindblad Expeditions Holdings share holders is that insiders were buying at near the current price.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid US$366k for 42.29k shares. But they sold 23.80k shares for US$179k. In the last twelve months there was more buying than selling by Lindblad Expeditions Holdings insiders. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insiders At Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Have Bought Stock Recently

There has been significantly more insider buying, than selling, at Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, over the last three months. Insiders spent US$366k on shares. On the other hand, Independent Director Thomas Smith netted US$179k by selling. Insiders have spent more buying shares than they have selling, so on balance we think they are are probably optimistic.

Does Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings insiders own 31% of the company, currently worth about US$173m based on the recent share price. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Tell Us?

It is good to see recent purchasing. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. But we don't feel the same about the fact the company is making losses. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest Lindblad Expeditions Holdings insiders are well aligned, and quite possibly think the share price is too low. One for the watchlist, at least! So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. When we did our research, we found 2 warning signs for Lindblad Expeditions Holdings (1 is a bit unpleasant!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

